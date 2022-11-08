Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
The Villages updates trash collection information in wake of tropical storm
The Villages is offering updated trash collection information in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday collections have been canceled and will now be collected on Saturday, Nov. 12. Residents who normally receive collection on Friday will receive service as normal.
WCJB
Marion County public schools are reopening
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County public school students are set to head back to class tomorrow, even though it’s Veterans Day. The school district announced all schools are reopening tomorrow for normal operations, except for Anthony Elementary. Students return to class in Gilchrist County as well. Schools are...
Hurricane Nicole: Here’s when schools reopen in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, some local school districts are making schedule changes. Orange County Public Schools said it will tentatively resume normal operations on Monday, assuming the schools have power and are deemed safe to return to. Schools and district facilities remain closed on...
villages-news.com
District Office offers updated information about trash pickup during tropical storm
The District Office is offering updated information about trash pickup during Tropical Storm Nicole. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation schedule changes. Community Development District 12 and...
click orlando
Child injured in Marion County school bus crash
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A school bus crash in Marion County Friday ended with a child in the hospital, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said that at 4:30 p.m., a school bus driving north was stopped in the right lane near the railroad crossing on State Road 35 near the intersection of Southeast 66th Street.
WESH
Lake County leaders give updates on Tropical Storm Nicole preparation
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County leaders held a news conference Wednesday morning. County officials provided the latest updates on Tropical Storm Nicole preparation, including information on shelters, supplies and closures. Lake County School Board Superintendent Diane Kornegay, Emergency Management Director Megan Milanese and Jim Dickerson of Lake...
villages-news.com
1,000 power crew members staged in Sumter County ahead of potential hurricane
Duke Energy has staged 1,000 power crew members in Sumter County ahead of a potential hurricane hitting the Atlantic coast of Florida. The staging area is located at 4013 State Road 471 in Sumterville/Center Hill and was also used ahead of Hurricane Ian. The 80-acre staging site in Sumter County...
Tracking Nicole: Which Central Florida counties have issued curfews?
Here is the latest information on curfews in Central Florida following Hurricane Nicole:. Brevard County has not yet issued any curfews. Flagler County has not yet issued any curfews. Lake County:. Lake County has not yet issued any curfews. Marion County:. Marion County has not yet issued any curfews. Orange...
leesburg-news.com
Lake County homeowners could be eligible for insurance rate reduction thanks to fire department rating
Lake County Fire Rescue has announced that the department has earned a split classification Class 3/3X rating by the Insurance Services Office (ISO). With this improved rating, LCFR has demonstrated the value in reducing property loss from fires. According to the ISO, their history of evaluating and classifying over 39,000 fire protection areas within the country shows how classification ratings help communities work towards investing in fire mitigation.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Rising waters, high tides affect areas of Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Rising waters, high tides and the failure of a drainage system to a canal are just some of the issues residents in Volusia County are facing after Tropical Storm Nicole made its way through the area. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Residents...
Volusia County pounded by strong winds as TS Nicole moves through Central Florida
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Strong winds from Tropical Storm Nicole were pounding Volusia County early Thursday morning. Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach around 3 a.m. Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane. Hours after making landfall, Nicole’s rain bands were blasting through Central Florida. The storm surge from...
WCJB
Homeless man rides out Tropical Storm Nicole in Marion County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County was one of the first North Central Florida counties to be hit by Tropical Storm Nicole as the storm moved through the region. The storm brought rain and gusty winds. Officials are reporting power outages and downed trees. A homeless man riding out the...
ocala-news.com
MCPS cancels school on Thursday due to high wind threat
Due to multiple weather forecasts calling for tropical storm-force winds, Marion County Public Schools is cancelling school on Thursday, along with all extra-curricular activities starting on Wednesday afternoon with the exception of Marion Afterschool Programs. The decision comes as Subtropical Storm Nicole makes its way toward Florida’s east coast. A...
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s a list of reopenings following Tropical Storm Nicole
Many locations in Central Florida were forced to close ahead of Nicole’s arrival early Thursday morning in preparation for the storm, which hit Florida as a Category 1 hurricane. Now, as Nicole bends away toward the northwest, many of these locations are set to reopen. Check below for a...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Emergency Management monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole
The Marion Emergency Management Operations Center has announced several emergency preparedness measures in Marion County as officials continue to monitor Tropical Storm Nicole. A Tropical Storm Watch was issued for Marion County earlier today, which means that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 miles per hour) will...
click orlando
Nicole causes Halifax River to jump banks, flood portions of Port Orange
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – The Halifax River has jumped its banks, causing some flooding in low-lying areas of Port Orange as Nicole bears down on Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening back to a tropical storm Thursday morning. News 6 crews at Riverside...
villages-news.com
Governor adds Marion County to State of Emergency as Nicole nears Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update Wednesday on state preparation efforts ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole and urged Floridians to listen to local emergency management officials for updates related to their counties. There are currently 16,000 linemen staged to respond to power outages following the storm. That includes a huge...
ocala-news.com
Marion County commissioners declare local state of emergency as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners declared a state of local emergency on Wednesday, November 9 in anticipation of the potential for severe weather resulting from Tropical Storm Nicole as it nears the Sunshine State. This local state of emergency was issued after Marion County was listed by Governor...
Thanksgiving 2022 in Lake County, Florida
Thanksgiving is quickly approaching. Are you planning on cooking or would you rather enjoy a meal out or one you bring home? Let’s look at some of your options. Thanksgiving Day Dining OptionsChristopher Ryan / Unsplash.
villages-news.com
City of Wildwood to collect residents’ storm debris on Monday
Wildwood city officials have announced that crews will begin collecting residential vegetative debris from Tropical Storm Nicole first thing Monday morning. “As with every storm, we prepare for the worst-case scenario to ensure public safety,” said Public Works Director Jeremy Hockenbury. “We are always relieved when we escape serious damage, knowing storms can be unpredictable, even with the best forecasting technology and interpretation.”
