ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
villages-news.com

The Villages updates trash collection information in wake of tropical storm

The Villages is offering updated trash collection information in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday collections have been canceled and will now be collected on Saturday, Nov. 12. Residents who normally receive collection on Friday will receive service as normal.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County public schools are reopening

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County public school students are set to head back to class tomorrow, even though it’s Veterans Day. The school district announced all schools are reopening tomorrow for normal operations, except for Anthony Elementary. Students return to class in Gilchrist County as well. Schools are...
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Child injured in Marion County school bus crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A school bus crash in Marion County Friday ended with a child in the hospital, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said that at 4:30 p.m., a school bus driving north was stopped in the right lane near the railroad crossing on State Road 35 near the intersection of Southeast 66th Street.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Lake County leaders give updates on Tropical Storm Nicole preparation

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County leaders held a news conference Wednesday morning. County officials provided the latest updates on Tropical Storm Nicole preparation, including information on shelters, supplies and closures. Lake County School Board Superintendent Diane Kornegay, Emergency Management Director Megan Milanese and Jim Dickerson of Lake...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Lake County homeowners could be eligible for insurance rate reduction thanks to fire department rating

Lake County Fire Rescue has announced that the department has earned a split classification Class 3/3X rating by the Insurance Services Office (ISO). With this improved rating, LCFR has demonstrated the value in reducing property loss from fires. According to the ISO, their history of evaluating and classifying over 39,000 fire protection areas within the country shows how classification ratings help communities work towards investing in fire mitigation.
WCJB

Homeless man rides out Tropical Storm Nicole in Marion County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County was one of the first North Central Florida counties to be hit by Tropical Storm Nicole as the storm moved through the region. The storm brought rain and gusty winds. Officials are reporting power outages and downed trees. A homeless man riding out the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

MCPS cancels school on Thursday due to high wind threat

Due to multiple weather forecasts calling for tropical storm-force winds, Marion County Public Schools is cancelling school on Thursday, along with all extra-curricular activities starting on Wednesday afternoon with the exception of Marion Afterschool Programs. The decision comes as Subtropical Storm Nicole makes its way toward Florida’s east coast. A...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Emergency Management monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole

The Marion Emergency Management Operations Center has announced several emergency preparedness measures in Marion County as officials continue to monitor Tropical Storm Nicole. A Tropical Storm Watch was issued for Marion County earlier today, which means that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 miles per hour) will...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Governor adds Marion County to State of Emergency as Nicole nears Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update Wednesday on state preparation efforts ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole and urged Floridians to listen to local emergency management officials for updates related to their counties. There are currently 16,000 linemen staged to respond to power outages following the storm. That includes a huge...
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

City of Wildwood to collect residents’ storm debris on Monday

Wildwood city officials have announced that crews will begin collecting residential vegetative debris from Tropical Storm Nicole first thing Monday morning. “As with every storm, we prepare for the worst-case scenario to ensure public safety,” said Public Works Director Jeremy Hockenbury. “We are always relieved when we escape serious damage, knowing storms can be unpredictable, even with the best forecasting technology and interpretation.”
WILDWOOD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy