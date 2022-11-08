Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opening another location in Indiana this monthKristen WaltersIndiana State
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of IndianaTravel MavenNashville, IN
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
🗣️ BUCKEYES CHAT WITH THE MEDIA AHEAD OF MATCHUP AGAINST INDIANA
Ohio State players met with the media after practice to discuss team progress as they prepare to return to the Shoe to face the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday. “It’s probably surprising to everybody else, but I run a lot at practice. It’s one of those situations where I get so used to keeping my eyes down the field, so the weather situation this past week forced me to make my reads a little quicker and then just get going which was helpful.”
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 4 Ohio State Faces No. 14 Hokies Friday at Covelli
Venues: Covelli Center, Columbus Ohio (4,177) Ohio State opens the 2022-23 season having wrestlers ranked among the Top 25 in 10-of-10 weight classes. Sammy Sasso enters as the No. 2 at 149 with Kaleb Romero at No. 4 at 184. Dylan D’Emilio (No. 7/141), Carson Kharchla (No. 6/165), Ethan Smith (No. 6/174) and Tate Orndorff (No. 7/HWT) also are in the Top 10 in their respective weight classes.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Fall 2-1 to Rutgers in Big Ten Semifinals
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State (10-3-5) fell 2-1 to Rutgers (9-4-6) Wednesday in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament Semifinals in Piscataway, New Jersey. The Scarlet Knights advance to play in the championship game Sunday. Ohio State now waits for the NCAA Tournament selection show Nov. 14. How it Happened.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Up Next: No. 2 Ohio State Hosts IU for Military Appreciation Day
Ohio State returns to Ohio Stadium for the penultimate game of this Ohio Stadium 100 anniversary season with a 12 noon game against the Indiana Hoosiers. The game will be Ohio State’s annual Military Appreciation Game. THE BASICS. • Radio: 97.1 The Fan. Broadcast Information. Ohio State is on...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Holtmann Inks Another Top Class
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the second consecutive cycle, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann has inked one of the top classes in the country. This year’s signing class of Taison Chatman, Scotty Middleton, Austin Parks and Devin Royal is ranked as the No. 5 class according to 247Sports.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Mendez Named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Freshman Jesse Mendez was one of eight Ohio State wrestlers to win individual titles at the Michigan State Open last Saturday in East Lansing. He went 4-0 in his first collegiate event and was named the first 2022-23 Big Ten Wrestler of the Week for his efforts, the conference office announced Wednesday.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Sign Three to National Letters of Intent
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Samara Buchanan, Courtney McCann and Maisyn Rader have signed National Letters of Intent and will continue their athletic and academic careers as members of the Ohio State women’s gymnastics team, head coach Meredith Paulicivic announced Wednesday. Samara Buchanan joins the Buckeyes as the 2022 Florida...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Men’s Gymnastics Adds Three on National Signing Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s gymnastics program added three to its ranks on Wednesday as part of national signing day. “We are really excited for our 2023 recruiting class,” Head Coach Rustam Sharipov said. “Each of these young men will bring a strong academic and athletic background to our Buckeye family. We are expecting them to make an immediate impact with our program both academically and athletically.”
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
🎥 Rohlik, Lohrei and Thiesing Preview Series at Michigan State
This week, the No. 10/11-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team heads to East Lansing, Mich., for a Big Ten series. The teams will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, with the games on Big Ten Plus and Ohio State Radio.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Opening Homestand Continues vs. Charleston Southern Thursday
TICKETS: Season, single-game, group and mini plans are available men’s basketball games this season. Visit OhioStateBuckeyes.com or call the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office in the Schottenstein Center at 1-800-GOBUCKS. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State is set to open its 124th season of basketball this Monday when it hosts...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Men’s Lacrosse Signs Thirteen to National Letters of Intent
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State men’s lacrosse head coach Nick Myers announced the signing of 13 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. The newest members of the Buckeye lacrosse family will join the roster for the 2024 season. “Our team is excited to officially welcome these...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
📊 By The Numbers: 1901 and Counting
The Ohio State/Indiana series, which started in 1901, is the third-longest running or oldest series for Ohio State, after its series against Michigan (117 games with No. 118 on Nov. 26) and Illinois (103 games). 28. Ohio State has not lost a Big Ten Conference game at Ohio Stadium since...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Set for NCAA Tournament Opener vs. Bucknell Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State has earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament and is set to host Bucknell in the opening round on Friday evening at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. The match will kick at 6 p.m. and it will be streamed live on ESPN+. Tickets are $10...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Coach Holtmann & Players Chat With Media Ahead of Charleston Southern
Ohio State Head Coach Chris Holtmann and players Bruce Thornton & Sean McNeil met with the media Wednesday afternoon to discuss the recent team’s performance and the upcoming against Charleston Southern. On his evaluation of the first game:. “We had a couple of possessions that I thought were wasted...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Title IX: Women’s Gymnastics Wins Five Consecutive B1G Championships
COLUMBUS, Ohio – When the Big Ten Conference started sponsoring a women’s gymnastics championship in 1982, Ohio State was quick to make its mark among conference competition. The Buckeyes won five consecutive conference championships – 1983, ’84, ’85, ’86 and ’87 – and 14 individual titles in the...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Four Signs National Letters of Intent with Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Four student-athletes have signed National Letters of Intent to further their academic and athletic careers as members of the Ohio State softball program, head coach Kelly Kovach Schoenly announced today. The newest Buckeye are: Jazzy Burns, a catcher/utility player from Menifee, Calif., Taylor Cruse, an outfielder...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
2022-23 Lineup Previews Season (Video)
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2022-23 Ohio State Wrestling season is underway with one open event in the books and the dual season set to start Friday against Virginia Tech (7 p.m./B1G+) at the Covelli Center. Hear from J Jaggers, Ohio State associate head coach, along with the projected starting...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Abeln Wins Two Gold Medals at the Shooting Championship of the Americas
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Shooting Championship of the America’s got a flavor of scarlet and gray on Thursday, as two Buckeyes – Katelyn Abeln and Henry Leverett – earned gold medals. Abeln won gold in 25m. pistol and she teamed up with Leverett to earn gold...
