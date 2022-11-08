ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Several injured in explosion at Long Beach Fire Department training center

By City News Service
 4 days ago

LONG BEACH (CNS) - An explosion at a Long Beach Fire Department training facility today left several people with minor injuries.

The incident occurred early Tuesday at the Fire Captain David Rosa Regional Training Center at 2249 Argonne Ave., according to the LBFD.

``As coordinated fireground training operations began, an unexpected explosion occurred in the basement of the training tower,'' the department said in a statement. ``This explosion broke windows and caused minor damage throughout the structure. All personnel involved in the training evolution were evacuated from the structure and quickly accounted for. Initially, 11 individuals reported minor complaints and injuries.''

One person was taken to a hospital for treatment. The training center was closed while an investigation was conducted.

