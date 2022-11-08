Read full article on original website
KALB’s Bulletin Material: Predicting Week 11 Matchups around Cenla
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s now win-or-go-home mode as the first round of the playoffs continues throughout Louisiana Friday night. If Mary Margaret Ellison picks your team to win, you have the best chance at moving on since she currently leads the weekly pick ‘em segment with a 35-14 record. Dylan Domangue is right behind her with a 34-15 record, while Elijah Nixon is four games out of first place with a 31-18 record.
2nd Round Playoff Schedule for Central Louisiana teams
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Nine local schools are one step closer to the state title after picking up big wins in the first round of the playoffs. For the regional round, six area schools will be on the road, while three will play host with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line.
Texas woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, a Texas woman died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash that happened on November 8 around 11:50 a.m. on Hwy 112 at Hwy 113. LSP said that Mattie Witmer, 82, of Bon Wier, Texas, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet...
