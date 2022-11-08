Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Beat Navy
After racking up five touchdowns through the first half, taking a 35-13 halftime lead, Notre Dame struggled mightily through the final two quarters. Navy scored a late touchdown to cut Notre Dame’s lead to 35-32. But the Irish held on for the win. Below is every quote from Marcus...
Notre Dame DL Commit Brandon Davis-Swain In-Depth on Notre Dame Visit
West Bloomfield (Mich.) high school four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain made his way to South Bend for the Notre Dame win over Clemson. The 6-4, 240-pounder from the class of 2024, who has been committed to the Fighting Irish since Apr. 23, wanted to get around the program, the coaches and see an incredible matchup inside Notre Dame Stadium.
abc57.com
Following "Heavyweight fight", local boxers talk Fighting Irish football
Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman said the team's matchup with Clemson would be a "heavyweight fight". It ended up being a knockout; with the Irish beating the Tigers, 35-14. So ABC57 stopped by Brothers Boxing and Fitness in Elkhart to talk to some real boxers about the season.
Marcus Freeman poised to take Notre Dame higher than Brian Kelly ever did
Think back all the way to 2010. Notre Dame football had just come off a season in which they went 6-6 and fired head coach Charlie Weis. They hired up-and-coming Cincinnati head coach Brian Kelly to steer the ship back to the promised land. Kelly would have the Fighting Irish...
slapthesign.com
Notre Dame football: State of the quarterback position
Notre Dame football hasn’t had consistency at the quarterback spot the entire year, so what do their options look like moving forward?. Let’s start with the current starter at the position, Drew Pyne. While Pyne has had his clear ups and downs as a starter, he is currently 6-1 as the starting quarterback for Notre Dame football this year. While that record doesn’t even come close to telling the story, it’s hard to ignore the results.
Michigan Daily
Noah Kingsley: With eight-minute brawl, Michigan and Notre Dame take away from the rivalry
SOUTH BEND — With the Wolverines up four goals with eight minutes to play, the No. 3 Michigan hockey team’s game against No. 18 Notre Dame on Friday probably should have ended quietly. For 52 minutes, the Wolverines dominated the Fighting Irish, controlling tempo and time of possession.
Clemson’s upset loss now has the chance to snowball into something much worse
Clemson losing so badly to Notre Dame could be ominous for the ACC’s slim playoff chances. If Notre Dame revealed Clemson to be Paper Tigers, then that is horrendous news for the ACC. Clemson plummeted from No. 4 all the way to No. 10 in the latest College Football...
NBC Sports
Notre Dame takes on Cal in NBC’s first-ever women’s college basketball game
Women’s college basketball is making its debut on NBC and Peacock this Saturday, headlined by No. 9 Notre Dame. The Irish are taking on the California Bears in St. Louis as part of the inaugural Citi Shamrock Classic. The two-day event will include a luncheon and panels discussing gender...
WNDU
Notre Dame mourns death of student
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame community is mourning the death of a sophomore student. Saturday morning, the University sent a message to both students and staff about the passing of James (Jake) Blaauboer, who was a sophomore student in the college of Arts and Letters. He was also a U.S. army veteran.
Notre Dame Notebook: Second Verse Nowhere Near the First
Notre Dame, Ind. — Notre Dame’s offense was great before it was terrible. Its defense was just good enough throughout, and the special teams—save for a missed 45-yard field goal—were outstanding per usual. But Irish head coach Marcus Freeman still had to coax cheers from his...
WNDU
Penn's Burton signs with Irish Basketball
It happened just after 9:40 a.m. Tuesday in the rear parking lot at the Michigan City Fire Department Administration Building. South Bend puts out call for land development proposals. Suspect arrested in connection with stabbing outside of McDonald’s in Warsaw. John Robinson, 48, who was the main suspect in...
wsjmsports.com
Niles new football field finally completed
Fans of the Niles football team have had a long road this season. The 2022 football season was played entirely on the road this fall as Viking Stadium was being converted from a grass playing field to artificial turf. Construction on the field didn’t start until August, which made it impossible for the Vikings to play any games at home this season. Niles had four home games scheduled, their game against Buchanan was played at Berrien Springs new Sylvester Stadium. Games against Vicksburg and Dowagiac were played at Steve Upton Field at Dickinson Stadium in St. Joe. And the Vikings homecoming game against Paw Paw was actually played at Falan Field in Paw Paw.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Dominates Tippy Valley For First Win Of Year
Warsaw girls basketball head coach Lenny Krebs was clear when he said Wednesday’s practice was “by far” the worst the team had put together this season. After the Tigers 72-36 victory over Tippecanoe Valley at the Tiger Den Thursday night, Krebs was a little less displeased about it.
WNDU
Former pro basketball player arrested for robbery in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A former professional basketball player was arrested by Goshen police on several robbery-related charges while at a local gas station early Tuesday morning. Our reporting partners at The Goshen News say Donté Greene, 34, of Waldorf, Md., was arrested on charges of robbery, intimidation and interfering...
Gary, Indiana Has Over 13,000 Abandoned Buildings
These photos and videos of a rotting Gary, Indiana will blow your mind. I remember hearing a joke about Gary, Indiana many times in the 90s that went like this, "if you sleeping in a car that's driving through Gary, the smell will wake you up." The smell came from the steel mills.
WWMTCw
Decades-old West Michigan cold case to be featured on '48 Hours'
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A cold case spanning 35 years is expected to be featured on an upcoming episode of "48 Hours," according to CBS News. Roxanne Woods was killed in the kitchen of her Niles home by someone she likely knew, according to police. The episode featuring the West...
WANE-TV
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
abc57.com
Costello wins District 2 seat on South Bend school board
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Three seats were open for districts 1, 2, and 5 in the South Bend Community School Corporation School Board. Kate Lee won in district 1. She is currently the Executive Director for Education and Workforce and has served on the South Bend Education Foundation Board and Career and Technical Education Advisory Board. Her children went through the South Bend Community School Corporation.
WNDU
Plans call for former medical building in South Bend to be renovated into apartments
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans call for converting a former four-story medical office building into an apartment building with 69 units, which just might be what the doctor ordered for what ails South Bend’s housing market. The former medical pavilion at the northwest corner of Cedar Street and...
Eater
Raising Canes Chicken Fingers Is Suing a Mall Where It Can’t Sell Chicken Fingers
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the prolific Lousiana-based chicken finger chain with a devoted fanbase known as “Caniacs,” is learning that not all that’s fowl is fair — at least in Hobart, Indiana, about an hour’s drive east of Chicago. The fast-growing brand popular with LSU students planned a new restaurant with a double drive-thru and outdoor patio in the Crossings of Hobart shopping center off U.S. 30.
247Sports
58K+
Followers
394K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0