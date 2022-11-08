ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Notre Dame DL Commit Brandon Davis-Swain In-Depth on Notre Dame Visit

West Bloomfield (Mich.) high school four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain made his way to South Bend for the Notre Dame win over Clemson. The 6-4, 240-pounder from the class of 2024, who has been committed to the Fighting Irish since Apr. 23, wanted to get around the program, the coaches and see an incredible matchup inside Notre Dame Stadium.
SOUTH BEND, IN
slapthesign.com

Notre Dame football: State of the quarterback position

Notre Dame football hasn’t had consistency at the quarterback spot the entire year, so what do their options look like moving forward?. Let’s start with the current starter at the position, Drew Pyne. While Pyne has had his clear ups and downs as a starter, he is currently 6-1 as the starting quarterback for Notre Dame football this year. While that record doesn’t even come close to telling the story, it’s hard to ignore the results.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Notre Dame mourns death of student

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame community is mourning the death of a sophomore student. Saturday morning, the University sent a message to both students and staff about the passing of James (Jake) Blaauboer, who was a sophomore student in the college of Arts and Letters. He was also a U.S. army veteran.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Notre Dame Notebook: Second Verse Nowhere Near the First

Notre Dame, Ind. — Notre Dame’s offense was great before it was terrible. Its defense was just good enough throughout, and the special teams—save for a missed 45-yard field goal—were outstanding per usual. But Irish head coach Marcus Freeman still had to coax cheers from his...
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

Penn's Burton signs with Irish Basketball

It happened just after 9:40 a.m. Tuesday in the rear parking lot at the Michigan City Fire Department Administration Building. South Bend puts out call for land development proposals. Suspect arrested in connection with stabbing outside of McDonald’s in Warsaw. John Robinson, 48, who was the main suspect in...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
wsjmsports.com

Niles new football field finally completed

Fans of the Niles football team have had a long road this season. The 2022 football season was played entirely on the road this fall as Viking Stadium was being converted from a grass playing field to artificial turf. Construction on the field didn’t start until August, which made it impossible for the Vikings to play any games at home this season. Niles had four home games scheduled, their game against Buchanan was played at Berrien Springs new Sylvester Stadium. Games against Vicksburg and Dowagiac were played at Steve Upton Field at Dickinson Stadium in St. Joe. And the Vikings homecoming game against Paw Paw was actually played at Falan Field in Paw Paw.
NILES, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

Warsaw Dominates Tippy Valley For First Win Of Year

Warsaw girls basketball head coach Lenny Krebs was clear when he said Wednesday’s practice was “by far” the worst the team had put together this season. After the Tigers 72-36 victory over Tippecanoe Valley at the Tiger Den Thursday night, Krebs was a little less displeased about it.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Former pro basketball player arrested for robbery in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A former professional basketball player was arrested by Goshen police on several robbery-related charges while at a local gas station early Tuesday morning. Our reporting partners at The Goshen News say Donté Greene, 34, of Waldorf, Md., was arrested on charges of robbery, intimidation and interfering...
GOSHEN, IN
103.3 WKFR

Gary, Indiana Has Over 13,000 Abandoned Buildings

These photos and videos of a rotting Gary, Indiana will blow your mind. I remember hearing a joke about Gary, Indiana many times in the 90s that went like this, "if you sleeping in a car that's driving through Gary, the smell will wake you up." The smell came from the steel mills.
GARY, IN
WWMTCw

Decades-old West Michigan cold case to be featured on '48 Hours'

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A cold case spanning 35 years is expected to be featured on an upcoming episode of "48 Hours," according to CBS News. Roxanne Woods was killed in the kitchen of her Niles home by someone she likely knew, according to police. The episode featuring the West...
NILES, MI
abc57.com

Costello wins District 2 seat on South Bend school board

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Three seats were open for districts 1, 2, and 5 in the South Bend Community School Corporation School Board. Kate Lee won in district 1. She is currently the Executive Director for Education and Workforce and has served on the South Bend Education Foundation Board and Career and Technical Education Advisory Board. Her children went through the South Bend Community School Corporation.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Eater

Raising Canes Chicken Fingers Is Suing a Mall Where It Can’t Sell Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the prolific Lousiana-based chicken finger chain with a devoted fanbase known as “Caniacs,” is learning that not all that’s fowl is fair — at least in Hobart, Indiana, about an hour’s drive east of Chicago. The fast-growing brand popular with LSU students planned a new restaurant with a double drive-thru and outdoor patio in the Crossings of Hobart shopping center off U.S. 30.
HOBART, IN
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
394K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy