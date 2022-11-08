Read full article on original website
At least two reported dead as Nicole weakens
(CNN) — At least two people have died during the damage wrought by Nicole’s overnight landfall Thursday along Florida’s eastern shore, which knocked out power to thousands, pushed buildings near collapse and flooded the coast as the first hurricane to hit the United States in November in nearly 40 years.
Utah Marine credited with starting the famous ‘Oorah’ saying
OREM, Utah — Lots of people are getting ready for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other winter-time holidays. But for John Massaro, he feels it is important to not forget about Veterans Day. “It means a lot to me because so many of my family members served. We used to celebrate...
Utah sees booked appointments, uptick in respiratory viruses
SALT LAKE CITY — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the country is experiencing a resurgence of respiratory viruses that aren’t COVID-19, and hospitals and doctors say they’re seeing it every day in Utah. Intermountain Healthcare told KSL Friday that they first started seeing early...
Utah veteran injured in Afghanistan hopes his story will inspire others to keep going
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Every veteran has a story, and in Spanish Fork, U.S. Navy Officer Jordan Stevenson is hoping his story inspires those feeling hopeless or defeated to keep going. “I think everything I’ve been through speaks to a broader group of people who have been through hard...
Multi-state baby formula theft ring busted in Utah
RIVERDALE, Utah — Surveillance video is showing an alleged multi-state baby formula theft ring that came to an end in Utah. According to police, the scheme involved a group of women wiping store shelves clean during a time when it’s already hard to find formula. For Utah parents,...
Help available for Utah families as heating costs rise
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s not technically winter yet, but Utahns are already heating their homes to stay warm as temperature drop to below-average levels this week. This year, heating costs are skyrocketing, but there is some relief. We’re breaking down some of the ways you can “Save...
Unaffordable Utah: Keep the holiday magic alive without breaking the bank
RIVERTON, Utah — From the Thanksgiving turkey to the presents under the tree, the holidays are expected to be more expensive this year. The 2022 holiday season approaches just as families are struggling with persistently high inflation and starting to run out of extra cash accumulated during the pandemic.
Utah lawmakers select design for new state flag
The flag features a beehive in a gold hexagon on horizontal bands of blue, white and red. If approved by the Utah Legislature early next year, it will become Utah’s new flag. Gov. Spencer Cox, who heads the task force, said the current Utah state flag will not be...
Local resource to help veterans’ mental health
WOODS CROSS, Utah — Each day, 17 veterans die by suicide, but there are resources out there to help. A Utah veteran created one for those who may be struggling with mental health. Sgt. Josh Hansen is retired from the Army. While he was serving in Iraq, he was...
Utah Cambodian Community excited for Natural History Museum exhibit opening
WEST VALLEY, Utah — Every Sunday at the Utah Cambodian community temple, dancers practice ancient dance moves. “It not just a dance,” Londa Leung, who has been a member of the Khmera Dance Troupe since she was in third grade, said. “It’s not just a performance, it’s a whole story, it’s a way to explain things way back when.”
Get Gephardt: Utah landscaper loses license for taking money then ‘abandoning’ jobs
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Last August, Brandee Lim hired Transform Landscaping and Concrete to do a bunch of work in the backyard of her West Jordan home. She paid $13,800 for trees, sprinklers, pavers, some fake grass and a fence. According to the contract, the work would be completed in four and a half weeks.
3 women arrested in Utah are tied to national baby formula theft ring, police say
RIVERDALE, Utah — Three Romanian national women were recently arrested in connection with what police say is a nationwide baby formula theft ring. Cristina Dumitru, 19, Critina Papalete, 34, and Loredana Parolea, age unknown, were charged Oct. 21 in 2nd District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony; retail theft, a third-degree felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor. Police say federal charges are also being considered, but as of Thursday have not been filed.
Are there enough shelter beds available for Utah’s homeless this winter?
SALT LAKE CITY — As an anticipated winter storm rolled through the Wasatch Front this week, it brought with it the first real test of a new state law requiring cities to come together and submit a plan for summer and winter overflow to the Utah Office of Homeless Services.
Is gun seized in domestic violence case connected to Utah Lake shooting?
VINEYARD, Utah — A domestic violence call in Vineyard may have led to the discovery of a gun that investigators believe was used in a double shooting near Utah Lake. On Oct. 17, Utah County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a man who had brandished a gun at his ex-girlfriend. Deputies found the 28-year-old man and seized a gun that was determined to be stolen, according to charging documents.
