Salvation Army to hold Christmas Distribution Day on December 21
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the holiday of giving! The Salvation Army of Syracuse will hold its 2022 Christmas Bureau from November 29 through December 7. Income-eligible families can register and will receive food and toys during the holiday season. Families are asked to register at the following locations ahead of Distribution Day: St. Lucy’s […]
Syracuse announces details for tree-lighting ceremony
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The City of Syracuse will hold its annual tree-lighting ceremony in Clinton Square on Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. The 42-foot artificial tree will be lit the day after Thanksgiving, an annual tradition in Syracuse. The tree-lighting event will include a pre-show from Gary Carpentier, a former contestant on the television show “The Voice,” and be co-hosted by 95X radio hosts Marty and Shannon.
Madison County residents receive Carnegie Medal for Heroism
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two Madison County residents were recognized by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission and were awarded a Carnegie Medal for Heroism. Andrew Parent and Roger Combs, both from Oneida, are 2022 recipients of the Carnegie Medal after their braves acts during a serous accident on Route 5 in Westmoreland last year. On […]
wrvo.org
Syracuse dentist gives back with free service to veterans
Veterans are being honored in many different ways on Veterans Day. One way a Syracuse dentist honors them is by offering free dental care. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Eastwood Dental in Syracuse is offering free dental cleanings, fillings and extractions to any veteran on a first-come-first-serve basis. Dentist Dr. Joan Laura is in her 11th year of offering this service to the community’s veterans.
WKTV
City of Utica honors late Patrick Johnson
The basketball courts and Kemble Park in Utica have been dedicated to the late Patrick Johnson, a community advocate and lover of the game who started the Hoops and Dreams program. Kemble Park basketball courts dedicated to late Patrick Johnson. The City of Utica has dedicated the basketball courts at...
localsyr.com
“Speak up”: The message from a physical education teacher
CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On Wednesday night Doug Jackson, a physical education teacher at Baldwinsville, spoke at West Genesee High School about his own struggles with mental health. Jackson said he has struggled with depression since he was a child and is now getting help. He spoke about his...
Syracuse professor George Saunders appears on Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’: Buzz
Syracuse professor George Saunders appears on Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’. Syracuse University professor George Saunders returned to late-night TV to promote his book, “Liberation Day,” a new collection of short stories. Stephen Colbert interviewed Saunders on CBS’ “The Late Show” Thursday night to discuss his writing process, how he picks his topics and how authors know when he’s writing a short story, a novella or a novel.
WKTV
Local businesses offer Veterans Day deals to honor those who served
UTICA, N.Y. -- In honor of Veterans Day, some businesses in the Utica area are offering free meals or discounts for veterans and active-duty military members, on Friday. Below is a list of those local businesses participating:. Apple: 10% discount for veterans and active duty members as well as their...
2022 Veterans Day discounts in Central New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — To honor the people who have served the United States, businesses all over are having discounts to give them thanks for Veterans Day. Below is a list of discounts and freebies from AARP and Parade.com for all those who have risked their lives for our nation. Tops Friendly Market Tops Markets […]
Local athletes sign national letters of intent
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Today a number of local athletes put pen to paper, signing their national letters of intent. Here is the list of CNY athletes that signed, and where they will be continuing their college careers: BaldwinsvilleKeegan Lynch – signed with Fairfield University – men’s lacrosseCarson Dyl – signed with Fairfield University – […]
WKTV
Coat giveaway in Utica Thursday
UTICA, N.Y. -- Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance (COCVAC) will be in Utica Thursday for a coat giveaway. Adult and children's coats, as well as gender-neutral options will all be available. The event begins at 10 a.m. at Upstate Family Health Center on Noyes Street. Coats will be given on...
WKTV
Restaurant Impossible in Rome
Food Network's 'Restaurant: Impossible' filming at The Balanced Chef in Rome. His show's on the Food Network, but it might as well be the Weather Channel, because Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine comes in like a hurricane. "I came yesterday morning at 9:00 and I will leave here tonight at 9:00,"...
Meet the ‘miracle’ twin elephants born at Syracuse zoo
Syracuse, N.Y. — Twin male Asian elephants have been born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse. Twins only account for 1% of elephant births worldwide, according to a news release from Onondaga County. There has never been a recorded case of surviving elephant twins born in the United...
Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed? Banks, post office, mail, more
Veterans Day is celebrated every Nov. 11 with parades, ceremonies, concerts, speeches and more events across the United States. The federal holiday is typically observed on the same day every year, but if Nov. 11 falls on a weekend, it is observed on the closest weekday. This year, Veterans Day falls on Friday, so it will be observed Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
localsyr.com
Parkrose Estates holds grand re-opening
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — ‘It’s not like home, it is home.’. The Parkrose Estates Retired Community in Liverpool held its grand re-opening on Wednesday, November 9. The re-opening is being celebrated after over 90 people living at the estate had to evacuate due to a major water pipe burst back in January 2022.
WKTV
5 local women-owned businesses receive $5,000 development grants
ROME, N.Y. -- Five women-owned businesses in Herkimer and Oneida counties were each awarded $5,000 grants on Wednesday to support growth and development. A total of $25,000 was awarded in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Women’s Fund of Herkimer and Oneida Counties, which sponsors the grant program in conjunction with Baird Private Wealth Management and the Griffiss Institute.
Oswego Regional Police Academy Graduates 15
OSWEGO – Central New York will gain 15 new police officers who graduated from the Oswego Regional Police Academy on Friday, November 4, 2022. In addition to the eight graduates who will join the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office as deputies, two officers from the Oswego Police Department graduated, one from SUNY Oswego University Police and one officer from each of the following police departments: Dewitt, Manlius, Seneca Falls and Ithaca.
Free Wegman’s Gift Cards At McDonald’s In New York State?
The generosity of people across New York really shines during the holidays and this years seems to be more of the same. At a McDonald's in Syracuse, for a limited time, Wegman's gift cards will be given to those who need help getting a turkey this year. The temperatures are...
Conole leads Williams by 15,000 votes with 70% of districts reporting in NY Congressional District 22
Syracuse, N.Y. — Democrat Francis Conole has built a 15,000-vote lead in the race for the House of Representatives seat in New York’s 22nd Congressional District with about 72% of the votes counted, according to The Associated Press. Conole leads Republican Brandon Williams 53.9% to 46.1%, AP said....
