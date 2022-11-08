MOUNT ZION — Boy Scout Troop 43 and Venturing Crew 343 of Mount Zion have canceled their fundraising Christmas tree sale for this year due to a lack of available trees. The Scouts’ long-term supplier has informed them that they won’t have trees available this year and likely not for a few years after that. After searching in vain for a new supplier, the Scouts decided to cancel the sale.

