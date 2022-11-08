Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for November 12
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (14) updates to this series since Updated 26 min ago.
Herald & Review
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (5) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Herald & Review
'Red Wave' hits Macon County offices
DECATUR – Despite failures to flip some key Congressional and Illinois General Assembly seats, Macon County Republicans still brought on a “red wave” down ballot. Following the conclusion of the midterm elections on Tuesday, Republicans held onto three prime countywide offices – county clerk, treasurer and sheriff – in addition to sweeping victories on the County Board.
Herald & Review
Portion of Eldorado Street to be closed for railroad crossing repairs
DECATUR — Railroad crossing repairs will cause a portion of Eldorado Street, between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Calhoun Street, to be closed from Monday, Nov. 14, to Friday, Nov. 18. Motorist will need to seek alternate routes since the work will will prevent any traffic from crossing...
Herald & Review
Search for Decatur family of Purple Heart recipient
DECATUR — The hunt is on to return the Tuttle family’s Purple Heart medal. It is one of 11 such medals recovered from abandoned bank safe deposit boxes and turned over to the care of Illinois state Treasurer Michael Frerichs. His office is now trying to trace family...
Herald & Review
'Suspicious' Decatur house fire still under investigation, fire department says
DECATUR — The cause of a "suspicious" house fire that led to over $8,000 worth of damage is still under investigation, the Decatur Fire Department said Thursday. The department contacted both the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Decatur Police Department to assist with its investigation "due to the suspicious nature of ignition," according to a department media release.
Herald & Review
On Biz: TKG prepares to close, One Twisted Sister closing, Bella and Ro opens
The downtown Decatur store Bella and Ro Boutique, located at 151 N. Water St., is sticking with the classics. “That’s what I was trying to go with,” said owner Tinamarie Deetz. “That mid-century, Bohemian, 60’s, 70’s vibe when you walk in.”. Although the products are...
Herald & Review
Illinois Democrats get desired result with help of gerrymandered map
SPRINGFIELD — In the fall of 2021, Springfield Democrats gathered behind closed doors to draw what would eventually become the state's new congressional map. This once-a-decade redistricting process had significant national implications. Illinois — with Democrats in control of the state legislature and governor's mansion — would be one of the most important counterweights to Republican gerrymandering in other states around the country.
Herald & Review
Check out all the IHSA football playoff matchups in the quarterfinals from around Central Illinois
Four Decatur-area teams are in action on Saturday as the playoffs continue in Round 2. No. 4 Tuscola (9-2)at No. 1 Ridgeview-Lexington (11-0) LAST WEEK: Tuscola defeated Jacksonville Routt 29-26. Ridgeview defeated Catlin Salt Fork 58-20. NOTES: Tuscola was able to grind out its second consecutive tight win, with a...
Herald & Review
Macon County incumbents reelected as Democrats maintain statehouse supermajorities
DECATUR — Macon County voters are sending all their incumbents back to the Illinois General Assembly, including two Democrats whose seats Republicans failed to flip. All but two of the county's state legislative races were uncontested. In the two true challenges, the Democratic incumbents came out on top – helping to maintain their party's supermajority status in both chambers.
Herald & Review
Student appears in court following stabbing at Maroa-Forsyth High School
MAROA — A 15-year-old female student of Maroa-Forsyth High School appeared before a Macon County Circuit Court judge Thursday on the allegation she stabbed and injured a female classmate. Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said Judge James Coryell ruled the teenage student not be detained and she was...
Herald & Review
911 call leads to arrest of men with guns in Decatur
DECATUR — Responding to a 911 call about a man with a gun seen outside a Decatur liquor store, police said they ended up arresting two men from out of state who were in a pickup truck loaded with firearms and ammunition. A sworn affidavit said the 23-year-old driver,...
Herald & Review
Decatur gunman armed with machine gun, or the wrong guy?
DECATUR — It now looks like it will take a jury trial to sort out whether Decatur man Terry C. Bond is a gunman who uses weapons to defend himself, owns a machine gun and is seen firing an AR-15-style pistol into the air to welcome in the New Year.
Herald & Review
Student arrested in stabbing at Maroa-Forsyth High School
MAROA — An apparent stabbing at Maroa-Forsyth High School has resulted in the arrest of a student, officials said. “I write to let you know that police were called to Maroa-Forsyth High School around 1:00 p.m. today and arrested a student who we believe stabbed another student,” Superintendent Kristopher Kahler and Maroa Police Chief Patrick Siemsen said Wednesday in a letter to district parents.
Herald & Review
Mount Zion Boy Scouts cancel Christmas tree sales for this year
MOUNT ZION — Boy Scout Troop 43 and Venturing Crew 343 of Mount Zion have canceled their fundraising Christmas tree sale for this year due to a lack of available trees. The Scouts’ long-term supplier has informed them that they won’t have trees available this year and likely not for a few years after that. After searching in vain for a new supplier, the Scouts decided to cancel the sale.
Herald & Review
Stewardson man convicted of attempted murder
STEWARDSON — A Stewardson man has been convicted of trying to shoot to death an Effingham man he was involved in a dispute with. A news release from Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Chance Evans, 23, was found guilty Monday after a bench trial in Shelby County Circuit Court.
Herald & Review
County Board says goodbye to ousted incumbents
DECATUR — Following a landslide midterm election for Republican members, the Macon County Board on Thursday said goodbye to ousted incumbents in its last meeting before the board considerably downsizes. With current board members’ seats set to expire on Nov. 30, the board ushered through unanimous votes on budgets...
Herald & Review
Sailor who died in attack on Pearl Harbor to be buried in Effingham County
EFFINGHAM — More than 80 years after his death in the attack on Pearl Harbor, Effingham County native Keith Tipsword is returning home. Johnson Funeral Home reported that Tipsword was a U.S. Navy machinist's mate 1st class aboard the USS West Virginia during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack in Hawaii during World War II. Tipsword was among a total of 106 crewmen aboard the West Virginia who were killed.
Herald & Review
State Rep. Tim Butler to resign from Illinois House
SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, who was elected Tuesday to represent a portion of Macon County under the new state legislative district lines that take effect in January, announced Friday that he is resigning. Butler, 55, who has served in the Illinois House since 2015, will become...
Herald & Review
Tuscola football lives the 'next man up' mentality as it faces No. 1 Ridgeview-Lexington
TUSCOLA — The Tuscola football team that won the final Cola Wars battle with Arcola back in Week 1 is not the same Warriors team that is preparing for their Class 1A quarterfinals game against Ridgeview-Lexington on Saturday. The football cliche of "next man up" is the team's reality...
