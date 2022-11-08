Affirm Holdings: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $251.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 82 cents per share.

The operator of digital commerce platform posted revenue of $361.6 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $360.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Affirm Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $400 million to $420 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.68 billion.

Affirm Holdings shares have declined 84% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $15.64, a decrease of 90% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AFRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AFRM