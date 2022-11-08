ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Affirm Holdings: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $251.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 82 cents per share.

The operator of digital commerce platform posted revenue of $361.6 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $360.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Affirm Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $400 million to $420 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.68 billion.

Affirm Holdings shares have declined 84% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $15.64, a decrease of 90% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AFRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AFRM

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

The bottom keeps dropping for software valuations

It seems that instead of finding fresh support, the value of software companies keeps discovering new basement levels to descend into. This afternoon, software stocks were off 3% or so, while the broader Nasdaq composite was down around 2% in mid-afternoon trading. The dramatic collapse in the value of software...
AdWeek

Nextdoor Names Tim Richards Head of Global Enterprise and Mid-Market Sales

Tim Richards joined Nextdoor as head of global enterprise and mid-market sales. Richards had been chief revenue officer at influencer marketing platform Linqia. At the neighborhood social network, he will lead global direct advertising sales strategy and market expansion with the aim of accelerating the company’s global growth and reinforcing its commitment to serving advertisers, partners and consumers.
The Associated Press

Alliance Corporation Merges with GetWireless

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Alliance Corporation (“Alliance”), a leading value-added distributor of wireless telecommunications technology and one of the fastest growing distributors in North America, announced it is merging with GetWireless, LLC (“GetWireless” or the “Company”). GetWireless is the largest independent value-added distributor of cellular solutions that connect the Internet of Things (IoT). Given its strategic portfolio of embedded modules, end-device modems, intelligent gateways, and cellular boosters, GetWireless supplies the most advantageous cellular solutions for a broad array of IoT applications. GetWireless enables mobile network operators, value-added resellers, integrators, and OEMs across a wide range of enterprise, industrial, government, and...
Business Insider

How to transform your business's payables and receivables to keep up with customer demand

Fueled by greater connectivity and faster transactions, the digital transformation of the payables and receivables landscape continues to reshape the outlook for treasury management. In what seems like a short period of time, we have come face to face with the realities of an automated, real-time post-paper world. The tools are within reach and businesses, especially in light of the COVID-19 crisis, are moving quickly to adjust their tactics and approach to technology.
CNBC

For CIOs, it’s a critical time to deliver value on IT investments

A Gartner survey of 2,203 CIOs found that they expect IT budgets to increase 5% on average in 2023—lower than the projected 6.5% global inflation rate. A "triple squeeze" of economic pressure, scarce and expensive technology talent, and ongoing supply challenges is heightening the need for tech investments to pay off.
TheStreet

AMC Entertainment Stock Slides On Wider Q3 Loss As New Movie Releases Slump

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Free Report shares slumped lower Wednesday after the movie theatre chain posted a wider-than-expected third quarter loss and unveiled disappointing figures from the sale of preferred equity units earlier in the summer. AMC, which has been courting retail investors since its stock was swept-up in...
getnews.info

Fintoch Hackathon Product Launch Event Reveals Financial Public Chain

As a result of the international situation, a bear market has prevailed in the stock, bond and crypto markets, and many projects have been submerged in recessionary market conditions. However, the tougher the market conditions are, the more the capabilities of the project are being tested. Recently, Fintoch, a DeFi project from North America, held a Hackathon Launch Event in Los Angeles on the 28th of October, showcasing the latest technological breakthroughs and achievements of the top-notch teams that have previously collaborated through the Prodigy Program. The CEO of Fintoch even announced the team’s subsequent key plan during the conference namely a financial public chain, which has ignited the enthusiasm of many crypto enthusiasts and cryptocurrency founders in the audience.
Reuters

Siemens Healthineers aims for $300 million in savings

ERLANGEN, Germany, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers (SHLG.DE) will restructure its diagnostics division to save around 300 million euros ($302 million) each year starting from 2025, the U.S.-German medical device maker said on Wednesday.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy