ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Blazers-Nets Trade Features Kevin Durant

Some events come and go, especially in the NBA. They happen, and shortly after, they’re forgotten about. Other events linger. The moment may have passed, but you can’t get it out of your mind. The taste is still in your mouth – and often, it’s a foul one.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon MBB Recap: Ducks fall to UC Irvine, suffering one of Dana Altman’s worst losses in Eugene

That’s probably not how the Oregon Ducks thought this one was going to play out when scheduling the UC Irving Anteaters for an early-November game. The final score read 69-56 on the scoreboard, but some late-game shot-making helped save this one from looking as bad as it should have. It was one of the worst losses that Oregon has suffered at home to start a season since their loss to Texas Southern in 2018. The number on Friday night further underlined a message that came across in the Ducks’ first game of the season last Monday — this team is far...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy