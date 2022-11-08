American Vanguard: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) _ American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $6.7 million.

The Newport Beach, California-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share.

The agricultural products company posted revenue of $152.1 million in the period.

American Vanguard shares have climbed 45% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $23.70, a rise of 38% in the last 12 months.

