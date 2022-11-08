ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Harvard Bioscience: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HOLLISTON, Mass. (AP) _ Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its third quarter.

The Holliston, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The medical instruments maker posted revenue of $26.9 million in the period.

