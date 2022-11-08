Grocery Outlet: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) _ Grocery Outlet (GO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $17.5 million.

The Emeryville, California-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The supermarket company selling discount, overstocked and closeout products posted revenue of $918.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $880.5 million.

Grocery Outlet expects full-year earnings to be $1 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.55 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GO