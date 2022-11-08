ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Japan vies for 'last chance' as major global chip producer

TOKYO — Japan is investing almost half a billion dollars to beef up semiconductor development and production in a “last chance” attempt to keep its position as a major player on the global technology stage, the government said Friday. The new company Rapidus, which means “quick” in...
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
68K+
Followers
74K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy