Primerica: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) _ Primerica Inc. (PRI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $51.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $1.37. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.02 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3 per share.

The life insurance and financial products company posted revenue of $673.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $676.1 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $674.2 million.

