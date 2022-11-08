Read full article on original website
Related
Buffalo Among Top Cities With Worst Rat Problems In America
Unfortunately, Buffalo has landed on the list of cities in the United States with the worst rat problems. I guess we're amongst good company since three other cities in New York State made the list also. Orkin pest control released its 2022 list of the 50 cities in America with...
Is It Illegal to Warm A Car Up When You’re Not Inside In New York State?
Lately, it hasn't really seemed like winter is on the way since the weather has been pretty decent. But make no mistake, here in New York State, winter IS on the way. As a matter of fact, this winter is supposed to be brutal when it comes to frigid temperatures.
7 Cars Notorious For Bad Rust Problems In New York State Winters
Living in New York, you know that winters are brutal on vehicles, especially when it comes to rust. Oxidation is what causes some metals to rust, including our cars. According Auto Trader, vehicles in New York are prone to rust due to climate and one winter essential in particular,. Rust...
Popular Ice Cream Company Expanding In Western New York
People in the Buffalo area love its food and snacks, and ice cream routinely ranks near the top on everyone's list. The recent news from a major ice cream manufacturer whose expanding its operations is welcome news to tummies around the area. If you are an ice cream fan, then...
This City In New York State Is Among The Most Faithful In America
Surprise, surprise, there is actually one city in New York State with faithful people. I'm not going to lie; I'm jaded. It seems like no matter how great and amazing a mate is, they still get cheated on. I've never really had any cheating scandals in my personal relationships, but I have seen so many "couple goals" relationships break up do to a sneak link or two. But, it looks like there is still some hope!
Popular 90s Thing is Back in Western New York
It seems that this one thing that we thought we left in the old school is back and has a purpose to serve in modern times. It seems that a tragic vehicle accident that is related to car thefts and a social media challenge is causing police officials and automobile manufacturers to look to the past as a way to prevent additional thefts and loss of life.
New York State Announces Upcoming Free Fishing Day On Friday
New York State is hosting a free fishing day tomorrow. On Friday, November 11, 2022, you can fish without a fishing license. You will still need to follow all other freshwater fishing regulations. The New York Department of Environmental Conservation encourages New Yorkers who have never gone fishing before to...
New York State Needs To Make This Free Always For Veterans
Many people confuse two very important holidays that although are similar, are very much different. The fall is here and when November rolls around, it is time to honor those who have served this country with bravery and valor. Veterans Day is here in New York State and yes, we...
Nearly a Foot of Snow Could Soon Strike New York State
The weather has been pretty decent since the start of summer, all things considered. It's been very warm and that includes this past weekend and early this week; as temperatures across New York State reached the 70's and close to 80 degrees, which is rare for November. However, the warm...
Western New York Bracing For Several Inches Of Snow
The lake effect snow is coming to Western New York this weekend and depending on where you live, you could see a dusting to several inches of snow. It looks like the snow is set to start late on Saturday and continue all day on Sunday leaving several parts of Western New York under a couple of inches of snow.
10 Of The Most Irresistible Chocolatiers In Western New York
Work, kids' activities, the holidays, the weather, inflation, politics… there are a lot of reasons why Western New Yorkers may be feeling on edge lately. And what’s the best way to deal with all the stress we’re experiencing this time of year?. Chocolate. Sure, it’s not the...
Monster Trucks Coming To Two Cities In New York State
The summer has come and gone but that doesn't mean we can't get out and enjoy some exciting events that make their way to the Empire State. One of the loudest and most powerful events in the Nation will roll in to New York State in 2023. Some of the...
The Best Places To Find Someone For Cuffing Season In Western New York
Cuffing season is in full swing here in Western New York, but time is running out!. Yes, believe it or not, “cuffing season” is still a thing here in the Buffalo area. For those unfamiliar with the term, “cuffing season” refers to the time of year when it starts to get colder, and single Western New Yorkers begin to pair up so that they have someone to spend time indoors with when it's freezing out.
New York Election Results for Governor Made History
When Kathy Hochul stepped into the governor role approximately 14 months ago, everyone seemed to have a critique. One of the most common lines was: “New York did not elect you. You just got lucky.”. After 14 months of serving as the Governor of New York, Hochul was able...
New Small Business Grants Available In New York State
Officials in the Empire State are adding new ways to support New York businesses impacted negatively by the pandemic and inflation. Many small to mid-sized businesses thought New York had suffered because of the long-term impacts of the pandemic, inflation's effect on people's ability to spend, and a worker shortage. Because of these, along with other factors, New York State is looking to do something that may help boost the bottom line for many entrepreneurs and businesses.
You “Snow” You’ll Love These 10 Weekend Events In Western New York
There is always something to do in Western New York, and it’s a big weekend in the 716. There have been some weather reports that are predicting a chance of snow on Sunday, which means the temperature is going to drop this weekend. However, you can still make the most of the weekend and take part in a bunch of fun festivities!
Severe Flooding Possible Today Across New York State
The rain is here and it looks like a lot of rain is coming all at once. New York is bracing for what former Hurricane Nicole is bringing to the Empire State. With heavy winds and lots of rain, flooding issues could happen all across the state. According to the...
5 Jobs You Can Get Now in Western New York
If you find yourself looking for a job, the Buffalo area is a great place to be on the lookout for a new or better job. Even though unemployment in New York State is pretty low, the job market in Western New York is really buzzing. If you, or someone you know, are looking to add some new experience to your resume then there are lots of options.
Hand Sanitizer Recalled In New York State, May Contain Toxic Methanol
The Food and Drug Administration recently announced that a company has issued a recall for hand sanitizer that may contain Methanol. Adam’s Polishes, LLC, which is based in Thornton, Colorado, is recalling Adam’s Polishes Hand Sanitizer. FDA testing found that lot 133475 of the hand sanitizer contains methanol. The company is recalling 19 other lots voluntarily to be cautious.
The Best Upstate New York Chili for Those Chilly Days
As the days are starting to get shorter, the temperatures outside are beginning to drop along with it. When it gets chilly in Upstate New York, we can find comfort in lots of different delicious, hearty foods. But one of the best options on a chilly day is a good crock of homemade chili, of course, served in homes and restaurants all across the region.
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0