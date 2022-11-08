ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Invitae: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Invitae Corp. (NVTA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $301.2 million in its third quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of $1.27 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 59 cents per share.

The genetic testing company posted revenue of $133.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $132.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVTA

