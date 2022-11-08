Love Fox News!!! All the people on fox are great caring people. They are quite truthful, and show many videos on crime, the border, and many others points of interest. Greg Gutfeld is funny and # 1 late night. Ticket is very good. Harris Faulkner is a smart wonderful all around great person. They're all the best. Charles Payne and Larry Kudlow on fox business are fun and great economists. Learn about what drives the stock market. Love to all ya at Fox.
I give Shannnon her props. She leans right but does not go to the low level, hate speech or name calling that her coworker enjoy doing for ratings.
I love Fox News! Shannon Bream is a wonderful inspiration to all woman! She is such a Godly person and a beautiful soul..
Related
Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov Signs the Deal of a Lifetime With CAA — What’s She Worth Now?
Greg Gutfeld Called Out by Fox News Co-Host Jessica Tarlov for Saying She Was ‘Too Emotional': ‘HR Watches This’
Fox News Contributor Emily Compagno Has a Love Story in Her History
'The View' Fans Lose It After Whoopi Goldberg Slams 'Ignorant As Hell' Politician Live On Air
Melinda Gates is dating a former Fox News correspondent, because money can’t buy taste
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'
Who is Harris Faulkner? What happened to her? Why is Harris Faulkner not a part of the Outnumbered?
Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'
Donald Trump Jr's Fianceé Kimberly Guilfoyle & Ivanka Trump's Email Accounts Leaked By Social Media Platform
FOX News Star Launches Another
Fox News Host Marc Levin Rips Up American Flag In Unhinged TV Meltdown
Oprah Winfrey says it will be 'really frightening' if Stacey Abrams doesn't win: 'Too much at stake'
Former Fox News Star Calls Fired MSNBC Host "Most Racist Person" on TV
Herschel Walker slams Stacey Abrams: 'Only in America' would people vote for someone who bashes the country
In too deep: John Fetterman's wife claims that swimming is 'very racist'
Popular ABC Show Forced Into Commercial Break After Audience Screams and Curses at Guest
Here Are All the Fox News Stars Who Promised a Red Tsunami
Star CNN Anchor Sees Ratings "Plummet"
MSNBC Host Nicolle Wallace Married a 'New York Times' Writer Earlier This Year — Details
Distractify
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 36