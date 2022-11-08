ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
Entrepreneur

How To Create 7 Streams of Income for Passive Wealth

If you have been consuming a lot of wealth content recently, you probably heard that many millionaires have seven income streams. Indeed, even the Bible says you should invest in seven different ventures. Having various income sources is very important, but that doesn't mean that the advice out there about this subject is actually helpful.
Houston Chronicle

The housing market is worse than you think

Everyone is feeling the squeeze. “Mortgage rates are sky high, prices are sky high, and there’s no inventory,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “This may be the worst time in my living history for the homebuyer. It just doesn’t make sense.”. Mortgage...
ValueWalk

Is It Legal for Robinhood to Block Stocks?

When it comes to stocks, everyone wants to know if they can trust the platform they’re using. Robinhood has been a popular option for those looking for a commission-free way to invest. Still, there have been some recent concerns about whether or not the company can legally block certain stocks from being traded on its platform. So, can Robinhood legally block stocks?
Kiplinger

What to Look for in a Financial Adviser

We all want to reach retirement age confident we have the means to live a comfortable and enjoyable life, and choosing a financial adviser is one of our most critical decisions.
ValueWalk

As Interest Rates Hit A Fresh High, Where Are Investors Parking Their Cash?

Much like the months before, November has been off to a rocky start as the Federal Reserve raised rates by 75 basis points, pushing up the bank’s benchmark lending rate to the 3.75% – 4.0% range. This move comes ahead of the central bank‘s commitment to tame rampant running inflation which hit a fresh high back in June 2022 of 9.1%.
ValueWalk

These Were The 10 Worst-Performing Cryptocurrencies In October 2022

After a very turbulent September, the crypto market performed comparatively better in October. Most cryptocurrencies traded in a narrow range for most of the last month but edged up a little in the final week of October. Still, there were many cryptocurrencies that posted significant losses last month. Let’s take...
ValueWalk

Aterian CEO Tells Investors Shipping Costs Are Down 90% From Pandemic Highs During Q3 Results

Discusses Aterian’s Q3 results and outlook with analysis. Consumer products platform provider Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) reported third quarter earnings to investors after the close of trading on Tuesday. The stock traded -3.8% lower in after hours trading as investors initially digest the news. 2022 Iconoclast Summit: Greg Lippmann Says Propped-Up...

