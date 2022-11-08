Read full article on original website
Related
yourerie
Suspect in 1988 cold case brought to Erie from Texas
Suspect in 1988 cold case brought to Erie from Texas. Suspect in 1988 cold case brought to Erie from Texas. Roofing company fixing roof for local veteran — … Roofing company fixing roof for local veteran -- free of charge. Fallen tree takes down poles, wires across roadway …
yourerie
Controlled burn turns wildfire in Centre County
New scores show promising growth for Erie School …. New scores show promising growth for Erie School District students. Medical Reserve Corps teaches Erie residents in free …. Medical Reserve Corps teaches Erie residents in free active shooter training class. NWPA counties see higher voter turnout for midterm …. NWPA...
yourerie
Fairview High School College Signings
Three Tigers sign their letters of intent to play college athletics. Three Tigers sign their letters of intent to play college athletics. Local knitting, crocheting group donates handmade …. Local knitting, crocheting group donates handmade goods. Roofing company fixing roof for local veteran — … Roofing company fixing roof...
yourerie
Medical Reserve Corps teaches Erie residents in free active shooter training class
Medical Reserve Corps teaches Erie residents in free active shooter training class. Medical Reserve Corps teaches Erie residents in free …. Medical Reserve Corps teaches Erie residents in free active shooter training class. Roofing company fixing roof for local veteran — … Roofing company fixing roof for local veteran...
yourerie
NWPA counties see higher voter turnout for midterm election
NWPA counties see higher voter turnout for midterm …. NWPA counties see higher voter turnout for midterm election. Roofing company fixing roof for local veteran — … Roofing company fixing roof for local veteran -- free of charge. Fallen tree takes down poles, wires across roadway …. Fallen tree...
yourerie
Jet Pet: Twizzler and Kit Kat, 3-month-old doberman/hound-mix pups
Jet Pet: Twizzler and Kit Kat, 3-month-old doberman/hound-mix pups. Jet Pet: Twizzler and Kit Kat, 3-month-old doberman/hound-mix …. Jet Pet: Twizzler and Kit Kat, 3-month-old doberman/hound-mix pups. New scores show promising growth for Erie School …. New scores show promising growth for Erie School District students. Medical Reserve Corps teaches...
yourerie
Roae takes lead ahead of Galt for 6th District seat
Roae takes lead ahead of Galt for 6th District seat. Roae takes lead ahead of Galt for 6th District seat. New scores show promising growth for Erie School …. New scores show promising growth for Erie School District students. Medical Reserve Corps teaches Erie residents in free …. Medical Reserve...
yourerie
Digital Inland Forecast
Paper shortage prompts extension of voting hours …. Paper shortage prompts extension of voting hours in Luzerne County to 10pm. Watch: Erie County residents busy casting their votes. Watch: Erie County residents busy casting their votes. Watch: Erie County residents busy casting their votes. Watch: Erie County residents busy casting...
yourerie
Luzerne County Election Update
Paper shortage prompts extension of voting hours …. Paper shortage prompts extension of voting hours in Luzerne County to 10pm. Watch: Erie County residents busy casting their votes. Watch: Erie County residents busy casting their votes. Watch: Erie County residents busy casting their votes. Watch: Erie County residents busy casting...
yourerie
Watch: Erie County residents busy casting their votes
Watch: Erie County residents busy casting their votes. Watch: Erie County residents busy casting their votes. Paper shortage prompts extension of voting hours …. Paper shortage prompts extension of voting hours in Luzerne County to 10pm. Luzerne County Election Update. What’s Cooking: Chorizo & Cauliflower Nachos. What's Cooking: Chorizo...
yourerie
Candidates make last-minute stops in Erie before Election Day
Candidates make last-minute stops in Erie before Election Day. Candidates make last-minute stops in Erie before …. Candidates make last-minute stops in Erie before Election Day. Paper shortage prompts extension of voting hours …. Paper shortage prompts extension of voting hours in Luzerne County to 10pm. Luzerne County Election Update.
Power outages reported after fallen tree takes down poles, wires across roadway in Union City
Crews in Union City are investigating what led to several utility poles being pulled down along a stretch of roadway, causing some residents to lose power overnight. Crews were called out around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a pole and wires down across the roadway near the intersection of Prospect and Putnam streets in […]
yourerie
Loving Giving Local: Meals on Wheels Erie
A local organization that gives a helping hand to hundreds of people every week, got a helping hand themselves. Meals on Wheels Erie got a visit from Loving Giving Local. The volunteers there have been delivering hot meals to homebound seniors every day for more than 50 years. Erie’s original...
yourerie
Click here for the Thursday Midday Forecast
High pressure gives us one more good day today, along with a decent night. Remnants of Nicole will move quickly up from the south, spreading plenty of rain tomorrow. Rain will be heavy at times. Cold front will pass through Saturday, ushering in colder air. Some lake effect will set up Saturday night into Sunday, mainly in the snow belts south of Erie.
yourerie
Click here for the Wednesday Night Forecast
Nice night ahead. South winds will help temperatures rise above normal well into tomorrow night. Friday looks wet with rain starting in the morning and becoming heavy in the afternoons the remnants of Nicole will quickly pass through. Cold front will then pass through this weekend, sending out temperatures dropping cold enough for some lake effect to kick in, mainly Saturday night into Sunday in the belts.
yourerie
Nieporte Named 2022 Eastern League MVP
(Erie, PA) – The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, are pleased to announce that Quincy Nieporte has been named the 2022 Eastern League Most Valuable Player. Nieporte, along with outfielder Parker Meadows, were both named to the Eastern League season-ending All-Star team. EASTERN LEAGUE MOST VALUABLE...
Comments / 0