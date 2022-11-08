ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, PA

Suspect in 1988 cold case brought to Erie from Texas

ERIE, PA
Controlled burn turns wildfire in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Fairview High School College Signings

ERIE, PA
Medical Reserve Corps teaches Erie residents in free active shooter training class

ERIE, PA
NWPA counties see higher voter turnout for midterm election

ERIE, PA
Jet Pet: Twizzler and Kit Kat, 3-month-old doberman/hound-mix pups

ERIE, PA
Roae takes lead ahead of Galt for 6th District seat

ERIE, PA
Digital Inland Forecast

ERIE COUNTY, PA
Luzerne County Election Update

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Watch: Erie County residents busy casting their votes

ERIE COUNTY, PA
Candidates make last-minute stops in Erie before Election Day

ERIE COUNTY, PA
Loving Giving Local: Meals on Wheels Erie

A local organization that gives a helping hand to hundreds of people every week, got a helping hand themselves. Meals on Wheels Erie got a visit from Loving Giving Local. The volunteers there have been delivering hot meals to homebound seniors every day for more than 50 years. Erie’s original...
ERIE, PA
Click here for the Thursday Midday Forecast

High pressure gives us one more good day today, along with a decent night. Remnants of Nicole will move quickly up from the south, spreading plenty of rain tomorrow. Rain will be heavy at times. Cold front will pass through Saturday, ushering in colder air. Some lake effect will set up Saturday night into Sunday, mainly in the snow belts south of Erie.
ERIE, PA
Click here for the Wednesday Night Forecast

Nice night ahead. South winds will help temperatures rise above normal well into tomorrow night. Friday looks wet with rain starting in the morning and becoming heavy in the afternoons the remnants of Nicole will quickly pass through. Cold front will then pass through this weekend, sending out temperatures dropping cold enough for some lake effect to kick in, mainly Saturday night into Sunday in the belts.
ERIE, PA
Nieporte Named 2022 Eastern League MVP

(Erie, PA) – The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, are pleased to announce that Quincy Nieporte has been named the 2022 Eastern League Most Valuable Player. Nieporte, along with outfielder Parker Meadows, were both named to the Eastern League season-ending All-Star team. EASTERN LEAGUE MOST VALUABLE...
ERIE, PA

