Drake & 21 Savage Sued for $4 Million Over Fake Vogue Cover

T he controversies keep piling up for Drake .

Aubrey’s latest collaborative album, Her Loss with 21 Savage , has landed him in hot water, and now it might even land him in court.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ , Drake and 21 Savage are being sued over their fake Vogue cover. The duo has been trolling traditional album rollouts, which included a fake NPR Tiny Desk appearance, an interview with Howard Stern, and a Saturday Night Live Performance complete with a Michael B Jordan intro.

Drake and 21 made up a fake Vogue cover which is a direct ripoff of the magazine’s latest issue, complete with cut-and-paste photos of Drake and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour . Now Vogue’s publisher is saying they didn’t greenlight the brand’s name to be used in promotional material for the Her Loss album.

“Condé Nast, which owns Vogue, says that isn’t the case … despite Drake giving the brand and editor-in-chief Anna Wintour a shout-out online for getting a blessing. Condé Nast claims Vogue and Anna “have not endorsed [“Her Loss”] in any way” … and have asked multiple times for all promos using the Vogue name to be taken down, but nothing’s been done,” writes TMZ.

On Instagram, along with a post of the doctored cover, there is a caption that alludes that Vogue was in on the promo, reading, “ Me and my brother on newsstands tomorrow!! Thanks @voguemagazine and Anna Wintour for the love and support on this historic moment.”

Court documents say that both rappers falsely prompted the cover on social media, even put up posters around the country, and had people pass out false copies of the magazine on the streets.

Aside from wanting a judge to end their use of Vogue’s name altogether, Condé Nast wants to hit the rappers in the pocket with a plea for $4 million in damages.