Read full article on original website
Related
cbs12.com
The Fire Watch: Helping veterans one community member at a time
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — As we honor the veterans we know today, it's important to remember those who cannot be here. Every day in the U.S. a veteran commits suicide. Florida-based group, The Fire Watch, is looking to change that. U.S. Army veteran, John Rourke served in the Army...
cbs12.com
Tracking Nicole: Coastal homes collapse in central Florida
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida's coastline took a beating from Hurricane Nicole. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said multiple homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea collapsed. Others are teetering on the edge. The sheriff's office said the storm damaged at least 16 condo buildings. "It is like a bomb has gone...
cbs12.com
Tracking Nicole: Conditions around South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Nicole is making a big impact along Florida's East Coast. CBS12 News has team coverage showing conditions around our area. In Jensen Beach, reporter Dani Travis shows how the storm caused some roadways to wash away, creating dangerous driving conditions. Meanwhile in...
cbs12.com
FPL: "We don't stop working until every last customer is restored"
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nicole has made landfall in Florida, leaving behind flooding, damage, and some residents without power. Peter Robbins, a spokesperson with Florida Power and Light, said the outages in Florida are fairly limited. Speaking with CBS12 News, Robbins said FPL restored power to "tens-of-thousands"...
cbs12.com
Breezy Friday, cool front moves in this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Now that Nicole has moved past the area, conditions are improving and a front boundary moves in for the weekend. It's a much drier start to our morning, with just a few brief showers possible. The outer bands of Nicole are still moving through Florida and some of those could move through during the day. Any rain will be brief and isolated, and mostly sunny skies are expected today in South Florida.
cbs12.com
Nicole makes landfall as hurricane on North Hutchinson Island, now a tropical storm
NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — At 3:00 AM Thursday, Nicole made landfall on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 MB. About an hour after landfall,...
cbs12.com
FPL: 'We are going to work around the clock,' power already restored to 280,000 customers
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — FPL said it is quickly restoring power to those who lost it during Hurricane Nicole. At 2 p.m. Thursday, its president and CEO Eric Silagy said half of the company’s customers who were affected had their power restored by the morning. Also, two-thirds...
cbs12.com
Wide-reaching wind field: We're all feeling Nicole's impact regardless of landfall site
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The center of a storm as big as Nicole means less in perspective to other storms. That's the takeaway from CBS12 StormTrac meteorologist Lauren Olesky as she described the wind field of Nicole. Around midday Wednesday, Nicole hadn’t become a hurricane — its...
Comments / 0