Porterville Recorder

Friday's Sports In Brief

MIAMI (AP) — The arena where the Miami Heat play will soon have a new name, after the team and Miami-Dade County decided Friday to terminate their relationship with FTX on the same day the cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy. The building had been called FTX Arena since June...
NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Ottawa at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Edmonton at Florida, 4 p.m. Arizona at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Montreal,...
Fleury posts 72nd career shutout, Wild edge Kraken 1-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made NHL history and all he could do was smile at what it meant. “I think it just means I'm old, maybe,” Fleury said after getting a shutout against the 28th different team, the most by any goalie in NHL history. “I have been playing for a while, I guess.”
Canadiens take on the Penguins after Dach's 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (5-6-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (7-6-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -156, Canadiens +130; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host the Pittsburgh Penguins after Kirby Dach scored two goals in the Canadiens' 5-2 win against the...
Golden State 106, Cleveland 101

CLEVELAND (101) E.Mobley 8-15 4-5 20, LeVert 4-11 1-2 11, Allen 6-8 1-2 13, Garland 5-19 4-4 15, Mitchell 10-20 6-6 29, Osman 0-4 0-2 0, Love 3-10 1-2 9, Okoro 1-5 2-3 4. Totals 37-92 19-26 101. GOLDEN STATE (106) D.Green 1-5 0-0 2, Wiggins 8-13 3-3 20, Looney...
Cincinnati 27, East Carolina 25

CIN_Ja.Thompson 100 kickoff return (Coe kick), 2:57. CIN_Tucker 55 pass from Bryant (Coe kick), 11:34. CIN_T.Scott 76 pass from Bryant (Coe kick), 7:34. ECU_C.Johnson 72 pass from Ahlers (Conrad kick), 6:03. CIN_FG Coe 37, 1:48. Third Quarter. ECU_Mitchell 4 run (Conrad kick), 10:06. ECU_J.Johnson 15 pass from Ahlers (pass failed),...
Wright St. 73, Louisville 72

WRIGHT ST. (1-1) Braun 5-6 0-3 10, Calvin 8-16 0-0 17, Davis 2-7 3-4 7, Finke 2-11 0-0 5, Norris 0-3 0-0 0, Noel 6-8 1-2 13, Huibregste 4-7 0-0 10, Welage 2-3 0-0 5, Sisley 2-4 2-2 6. Totals 31-65 6-11 73. LOUISVILLE (0-2) Curry 1-2 1-2 3, Huntley-Hatfield...
NO. 23 ILLINOIS 86, KANSAS CITY 48

Percentages: FG .313, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (A.Mukeba 2-2, Dimou 1-2, Allen 0-2, Martin 0-2, Pre.Idiaru 0-3, Pro.Idiaru 0-3, Mitchell 0-7). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (A.Mukeba, Ngandu). Turnovers: 23 (Allen 5, A.Mukeba 4, Andrews 3, Mitchell 3, Martin 2, Ngandu 2, B.Diallo, Pre.Idiaru,...
COLORADO STATE 80, SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 69

Percentages: FG .424, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (M.Pissis 4-5, Houston 2-3, S.Pissis 2-4, Agnew 2-8, Caldwell 1-1, Woodard 1-2, McFarlane 0-2, Strange 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 10 (Agnew 4, Anderson 2, Houston 2, Caldwell, McFarlane). Steals: 6 (McFarlane 3, S.Pissis 2,...
Pittsburgh 37, Virginia 7

PITT_Devonshire 29 interception return (Sauls kick), 14:55. PITT_M.Williams 39 interception return (Sauls kick), 14:44. PITT_Abanikanda 1 run (Sauls kick), 8:04. PITT_Means 31 pass from Slovis (Sauls kick), 2:33. Third Quarter. PITT_FG Sauls 25, 7:21. UVA_Fields 9 pass from Armstrong (Bettridge kick), 3:48. Fourth Quarter. PITT_FG Sauls 27, 8:21. PITT_FG Sauls...
Memphis 114, Minnesota 103

Percentages: FG .468, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Edwards 3-4, Forbes 2-3, McDaniels 2-4, Prince 1-3, Towns 1-4, Anderson 1-5, Nowell 0-3, Russell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (McDaniels 2, Anderson, Prince). Turnovers: 14 (Anderson 4, Gobert 4, Russell 3, Edwards, Nowell, Towns). Steals:...
