Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Friday's Sports In Brief
MIAMI (AP) — The arena where the Miami Heat play will soon have a new name, after the team and Miami-Dade County decided Friday to terminate their relationship with FTX on the same day the cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy. The building had been called FTX Arena since June...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Ottawa at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Edmonton at Florida, 4 p.m. Arizona at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Montreal,...
Porterville Recorder
Fleury posts 72nd career shutout, Wild edge Kraken 1-0
SEATTLE (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made NHL history and all he could do was smile at what it meant. “I think it just means I'm old, maybe,” Fleury said after getting a shutout against the 28th different team, the most by any goalie in NHL history. “I have been playing for a while, I guess.”
Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury Has Toughest Job in NFL, Says Colin Cowherd
Radio host Colin Cowherd had some things to say about Arizona Cardinals and their situation with coach Kliff Kingsbury.
76ers vs. Hawks: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Hawks battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need!
Porterville Recorder
Canadiens take on the Penguins after Dach's 2-goal game
Pittsburgh Penguins (5-6-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (7-6-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -156, Canadiens +130; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host the Pittsburgh Penguins after Kirby Dach scored two goals in the Canadiens' 5-2 win against the...
Porterville Recorder
Golden State 106, Cleveland 101
CLEVELAND (101) E.Mobley 8-15 4-5 20, LeVert 4-11 1-2 11, Allen 6-8 1-2 13, Garland 5-19 4-4 15, Mitchell 10-20 6-6 29, Osman 0-4 0-2 0, Love 3-10 1-2 9, Okoro 1-5 2-3 4. Totals 37-92 19-26 101. GOLDEN STATE (106) D.Green 1-5 0-0 2, Wiggins 8-13 3-3 20, Looney...
Porterville Recorder
Cincinnati 27, East Carolina 25
CIN_Ja.Thompson 100 kickoff return (Coe kick), 2:57. CIN_Tucker 55 pass from Bryant (Coe kick), 11:34. CIN_T.Scott 76 pass from Bryant (Coe kick), 7:34. ECU_C.Johnson 72 pass from Ahlers (Conrad kick), 6:03. CIN_FG Coe 37, 1:48. Third Quarter. ECU_Mitchell 4 run (Conrad kick), 10:06. ECU_J.Johnson 15 pass from Ahlers (pass failed),...
Porterville Recorder
Wright St. 73, Louisville 72
WRIGHT ST. (1-1) Braun 5-6 0-3 10, Calvin 8-16 0-0 17, Davis 2-7 3-4 7, Finke 2-11 0-0 5, Norris 0-3 0-0 0, Noel 6-8 1-2 13, Huibregste 4-7 0-0 10, Welage 2-3 0-0 5, Sisley 2-4 2-2 6. Totals 31-65 6-11 73. LOUISVILLE (0-2) Curry 1-2 1-2 3, Huntley-Hatfield...
Kings’ Malik Monk says he plans to still wear the band-aid on his face, previews Warriors matchup
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Malik Monk talks after Saturday’s practice about Friday’s win over the Lakers in Los Angeles, looking ahead to Sunday’s game with the Warriors, meeting Golden State for a third time in the first 12 games, the physicality of the second unit and the amusement around him wearing the band-aid […]
Porterville Recorder
NO. 23 ILLINOIS 86, KANSAS CITY 48
Percentages: FG .313, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (A.Mukeba 2-2, Dimou 1-2, Allen 0-2, Martin 0-2, Pre.Idiaru 0-3, Pro.Idiaru 0-3, Mitchell 0-7). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (A.Mukeba, Ngandu). Turnovers: 23 (Allen 5, A.Mukeba 4, Andrews 3, Mitchell 3, Martin 2, Ngandu 2, B.Diallo, Pre.Idiaru,...
Porterville Recorder
COLORADO STATE 80, SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 69
Percentages: FG .424, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (M.Pissis 4-5, Houston 2-3, S.Pissis 2-4, Agnew 2-8, Caldwell 1-1, Woodard 1-2, McFarlane 0-2, Strange 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 10 (Agnew 4, Anderson 2, Houston 2, Caldwell, McFarlane). Steals: 6 (McFarlane 3, S.Pissis 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Pittsburgh 37, Virginia 7
PITT_Devonshire 29 interception return (Sauls kick), 14:55. PITT_M.Williams 39 interception return (Sauls kick), 14:44. PITT_Abanikanda 1 run (Sauls kick), 8:04. PITT_Means 31 pass from Slovis (Sauls kick), 2:33. Third Quarter. PITT_FG Sauls 25, 7:21. UVA_Fields 9 pass from Armstrong (Bettridge kick), 3:48. Fourth Quarter. PITT_FG Sauls 27, 8:21. PITT_FG Sauls...
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 114, Minnesota 103
Percentages: FG .468, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Edwards 3-4, Forbes 2-3, McDaniels 2-4, Prince 1-3, Towns 1-4, Anderson 1-5, Nowell 0-3, Russell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (McDaniels 2, Anderson, Prince). Turnovers: 14 (Anderson 4, Gobert 4, Russell 3, Edwards, Nowell, Towns). Steals:...
Comments / 0