Montgomery County, TN

Charles Roberts
3d ago

For me watching what people do now while driving still talking on the phones and still driving over the speed limit and not watching to get over and watching to make sure it's clear.

wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In Greenville Road Rollover Crash

A woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when the driver lost control and the SUV ran off the road. The SUV then hit a culvert causing it to overturn twice before...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Cheatham County blood drive goes back to teens in deadly crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People in Cheatham County came to Pleasant View Baptist Church on Thursday to help four students recovering from a deadly car accident a month ago. One student, 17-year-old Landen Guye, died in the crash after being hit by a pickup truck. Metro Police said the driver of the truck is accused of shooting and killing another man minutes before the crash.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting identified

An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly shot and killed by a Mt. Juliet officer following a late night traffic stop from Nov. 2. That officer has since been identified. Mt. Juliet police officer involved in deadly shooting …. An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WSMV

Video shows moment driver struck two pedestrians in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The car involved in a hit and run crash along Lafayette Road has been found, according to Clarksville Police. WSMV4 obtained video showing the driver of a white Chrysler 300 hitting the two pedestrians and speeding off. Neighbors who rushed to the scene and called for...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Woman Struck By Vehicle In Hopkinsville Parking Lot

A woman was hit by a vehicle in a parking lot on Canton Street in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was walking in the Walmart parking lot when she was hit by a truck. The woman was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for leg and...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wjle.com

Hartsville Man Airlifted After Crash on Bright Hill Road

A 69-year-old Hartsville man was airlifted after a one vehicle crash this morning (Thursday) on Bright Hill Road. According to Trooper Chris Delong of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Larry Gregory, Sr. was driving a 1990 Geo Tracker when he went off the road and struck a utility pole. Gregory reportedly suffered a head injury, a possible broken leg, and other internal injuries. He was airlifted from near the scene and flown by helicopter ambulance to Vanderbilt Hospital.
HARTSVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Cheatham County for Nov. 11, 2022

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 10, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI96405 American RdNashville8/13/2021. ALDI851911 Ransom PlNashville10/31/2022. ALDI953758 Nolensville PikeNashville6/20/2022. ALDI98615 Gallatin AveNashville6/6/2022. ALDI1007035 Highway...
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Major wreck closes I-65 in Millersville for hours

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash early Wednesday morning that forced police to close the southbound side of I-65 in Sumner County. According to Millersville Police, eleven vehicles were involved in the crash at mile marker 102 and injuries are being reported. The incident occurred...
MILLERSVILLE, TN
KFVS12

Kevil man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County

Some streets are set to reopen in Mayfield Monday following the demolition of the Graves County Courthouse and American Legion building. Crash downs power lines, causes U.S. 51 closure near Bardwell, Ky. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. According to KYTC, U.S. 51 is closed on the...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Trigg County Home Severely Damaged In Fire

A home on Apache Trail in Trigg County was severely damaged in a fire Friday morning. East Golden Pond firefighters say they were called to the area for a brush fire just before 2 a.m. and found a home on fire along with around 4 acres of land burning. Firefighters...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY

