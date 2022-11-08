A 69-year-old Hartsville man was airlifted after a one vehicle crash this morning (Thursday) on Bright Hill Road. According to Trooper Chris Delong of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Larry Gregory, Sr. was driving a 1990 Geo Tracker when he went off the road and struck a utility pole. Gregory reportedly suffered a head injury, a possible broken leg, and other internal injuries. He was airlifted from near the scene and flown by helicopter ambulance to Vanderbilt Hospital.

HARTSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO