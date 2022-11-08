Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
Tesla Cybertruck Hiring Begins
We recently reported that Tesla may begin large-scale production of the Cybertruck toward the end of 2023, though we had the impression that perhaps the massive electric pickup truck would arrive at least slightly sooner. Tesla is already tooling the factory for the Cybertruck, and now it's hiring for several new job positions specific to the electric truck.
insideevs.com
Electric Moke Californian 50-MPH EV Priced From $41,900 In The US
Moke International has announced US pricing for the Electric Moke Californian, the first highway-legal version of the Mini Moke ever to go on sale in the US. Priced from $41,900, it's not exactly cheap considering that it can only reach a top speed of 50 mph (80 km/h). Customers can...
CNBC
Elon Musk sells at least $3.95 billion worth of Tesla shares after Twitter deal
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold additional shares of his electric car company after closing a $44 billion purchase of Twitter. Musk closed the deal on Oct. 28, with equity and debt financing from a wide range of friends and institutions. Before he sold shares today, Elon Musk owned about 25%...
Tesla officially makes its charging standard available to other companies
One of Tesla's biggest competitive advantages in North America has been its network of chargers that, for the most part, can charge only Tesla vehicles.
Gizmodo
Nailed It: Amazon Becomes the First Company Ever to Lose $1 Trillion in Stock Value
Amazon, one of the first companies to join the prestigious $1 trillion dollar valuation club, just passed another, admittedly less desirable milestone. This week, Jeff Bezos’ Everything Store became the first publicly traded company to lose $1 tillion in market valuation. The mind boggling figures, first noted by Bloomberg,...
insideevs.com
Tesla Inspecting Salvaged EVs To Allow Them To Use Superchargers
We've been following and sharing many makers, DIYers, and the like for years now. This is primarily because some of them started using wrecked Tesla vehicles to make fascinating creations. However, Tesla stopped allowing salvaged models access to its Supercharger network in 2020, which put a dent in some folks' rebuilding plans.
Binance pulls out of FTX merger, sending cryptocurrency prices plunging
Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second straight day on Wednesday after crypto exchange platform Binance announced it was pulling out of its deal to purchase its failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin sank to a two-year low after Binance confirmed earlier rumors and news reports that it was ready to back...
Crypto Crisis: Bitcoin Collapses By 17% and Sees No Hope
The crypto industry is plunged into a new crisis of confidence. As cryptocurrency prices began to stabilize, fresh drama derailed the sense of relief that was finally settling into the crypto market this year. The consequences and implications of this drama are still far from being established as the shock...
insideevs.com
Report: GS Yuasa To Enter BEV Battery Market In 2023
GS Yuasa, a Japanese battery manufacturer, is expected to shift its focus from hybrids to all-electric vehicles as early as next year. GS Yuasa is an established manufacturer of automotive lead-acid batteries as well as lithium-ion batteries for various applications, including hybrids and all-electric vehicles (to a smaller degree). Through...
getnews.info
Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior
Sam Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in May in Robinhood, a brokerage meant to attract Millennial investors who sought to invest in cryptocurrencies. But Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, faced even larger hurdles that investors were not aware of. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report shares...
Sam Bankman-Fried's entire fortune has now been wiped out as pieces of his crypto empire shrivel in value to $1
Sam Bankman-Fried's fortune has been erased as his assets become essentially worthless, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. At its peak, his net worth was $26 billion and still stood at $16 billion on Monday. But by Wednesday it had shriveled to $1 billion. By late Thursday, it was gone,...
Elon Musk's net worth cut nearly in half as Tesla stock prices dive
Elon Musk has seen his net worth nearly cut in half from last year's peak. Here's some numbers that illustrate what's going on with the fortune of the (still) richest person on Earth. $177 billion. Musk's net worth has fallen to $177 billion after reaching a peak of $340 billion...
TechCrunch
Tesla opens its EV connector design to other automakers
Tesla said in a blog post Friday that its design and specification files are available for download. The company said it is “actively working with relevant standards bodies to codify Tesla’s charging connector as a public standard.”. The charging connector in all Tesla vehicles offers AC charging and...
insideevs.com
Tesla Announces The Opening Of Its Proprietary Charging Standard
Tesla announced on November 11 the opening of its proprietary charging standard, originally introduced in 2012 with the market launch of the Tesla Model S to handle AC normal charging and DC fast charging. Since then, it was used by the company in North America and in some other global...
insideevs.com
Polestar Doubles Q3 Revenue, Narrows Losses On Strong Deliveries
The third quarter of 2022 was Polestar's best one so far financially, with the electric performance car brand posting more than double revenue and a 33-percent lower operating loss than a year ago. The Swedish automaker reported an operating loss of $196.4 million in Q3, down from $292.9 million a...
'You won' says CEO of sinking billion-dollar crypto exchange as rescue attempts crumble
Bitcoin and countless other digital currencies are losing value.
TechCrunch
Why digital sourcing platform Fictiv stays in China when others are leaving
San Francisco-based Fictiv runs a platform that aims to simplify the hardware sourcing process and connects hardware firms to suppliers around the world. When it comes to procuring high-end parts for products like medical equipment, surgical devices and even rockets, there probably isn’t a better place than China. That’s why Fictiv set up an office there to be closer to its network of suppliers. Within five years, it has grown the team to 60 people in the southern industrial hub of Guangzhou.
Elon Musk Predicts Tough Times Ahead
It's been barely two weeks since Elon Musk took over Twitter (TWTR) - Get Free Report. But already, the billionaire is moving fast to generate revenue and make the platform profitable. The stakes are enormous for the tech tycoon, who acquired Twitter for a whopping $44 billion. He borrowed about...
The historic crypto bubble: Bitcoin is now the fifth-biggest wipeout of all time, BofA says, with a shocking chart of the last 50 years in finance
The crypto industry is once again feeling the chill of winter. Bitcoin is experiencing one of the biggest crashes in history—that’s apparent. But Bank of America Research’s Flow Show research note has crunched data and put it in historic terms: It’s the fifth-worst collapse of an asset in financial history, nearly as great in scale as the Mississippi & South Sea Co. History buffs would know that episode better as the South Sea Bubble, and it was so long ago—the early 1700s—that the United States did not yet exist and the U.K. was involved in the War of the Spanish Succession.
