Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamationAsh JurbergTexas State
Ex-College Basketball Player and Wife Killed in Murder-Suicide in Dallas, TexasMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Former U.S. President to Push for Military Assistance in UkraineNews Breaking LIVEDallas, TX
Fuel Pump Fire Halts Flight at DFW International AirportLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Teenage Girl and 51-Year-Old Woman Found Shot Dead After Arlington House FireMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Mission accomplished: Coppell boys overcome disappointment to make history
The 2021 Region I-6A cross country meet felt like one of the low moments in the high school career of Coppell senior Samuel Martinson – not just for him, but for the entire team. Coppell had just come off a strong performance at the District 6-6A meet, where the...
starlocalmedia.com
Bully Ball! Check out photos from Lewisville's impressive playoff win over Allen
The Lewisville football team led wire-to-wire in Friday's bi-district playoff win over Allen, 43-18. Here are some photos from the action at Max Goldsmith Stadium.
starlocalmedia.com
Farmers dispatch of Allen, run wild on perennial power
LEWISVILLE - For the first time since 2007, Allen's football team will not be competing in the area round of the playoffs. Lewisville, meanwhile, is bound for the second round after topping the Eagles at home in emphatic fashion Friday, 43-18.
starlocalmedia.com
Collin County Football Playoff Roundup: Prosper shuts down Plano; Lovejoy survives 1st-round scare
The Plano football team did its part to make No. 10-ranked Prosper uncomfortable early into Friday's Class 6A Division I bi-district playoff game. The Wildcats generated three turnovers in the first half alone, surrendering only 14 points during that stretch opposite an offense that averaged 38.5 per game during the regular season.
starlocalmedia.com
Rolling on: Undefeated Reedy cruises in playoff opener
Reedy put together one of the best regular seasons in the program’s young history, posting an undefeated 10-0 record for the second time ever. But the Lions understand that for all their prior success during the last three months, it would lose some of its luster if they were unable to make some noise in the playoffs.
starlocalmedia.com
Lions roar in bi-district win: McKinney starts fast in 44-26 victory against Coppell
COPPELL – Despite watching his team lose three of their last four games to conclude the regular season, McKinney head football coach Marcus Shavers wasn’t concerned. Take a moment to consider the opponents that the Lions faced. McKinney lost to Allen, Denton Guyer and Prosper – all teams that made the playoffs and had a combined 26-5 record – and also cruised to a 42-10 rout of Prosper Rock Hill.
The Colony, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Macarthur High School - Irving basketball team will have a game with The Colony High School on November 11, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
starlocalmedia.com
All the action from Prosper's 28-3 bi-district playoff win over Plano
The Prosper football team leaned on its defense to pace a 28-3 bi-district playoff win over Plano on Friday. Check out photos from this first-round matchup between former district rivals.
starlocalmedia.com
Signed and sealed: Area athletes sign on national signing day
CARROLLTON – Three tables were set side by side in Hebron’s gymnasium. Hebron head volleyball coach Karin Keeney said a few words before Delaney Nicholls, Hannah Redrow and Olivia Lowary each signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday morning.
Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar To Open In Frisco
Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar will soon move its Addison location to Frisco. The Texas-based bar will be opening its fifth location by the end of this year. The iconic Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar consistently brings in crowds of people ready to drink, sing and dance. But the Addison location will soon be closing. Don’t worry, it won’t close for good – the location will be moving to 6765 Winning Drive #810 in Frisco by the end of the year.
Did you win this jackpot? $550,000 winning Texas Lottery sold in Dallas
We're still waiting on another Dallas Cowboys win and as you know it isn't Sunday yet, but there's been a win in Dallas that's definitely worth a good amount of tickets to AT&T Stadium.
starlocalmedia.com
The Lakeside Journal News Roundup: The Colony applications, new library program
Registration is now open for The Colony’s annual Parade of Lights. Groups or organizations are encouraged to register for free and will help kick off the holiday season. The Parade of Lights starts at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The route begins at Peters Colony Elementary parking lot and proceeds west on Nash to Blair Oaks and then south to The Colony Five Star Complex. To register, visit The Colony’s Parks and Recreation Department’s website.
Texan Walks Away With The Last $1 Million Prize In Scratch Lottery Game
A lucky Texas resident claimed the last of 12 top prizes worth $1 million in the Million Dollar Loteria game.
Frisco's founding family of Bubba's, Babe's discuss business origins
Paul Vinyard (center) launched the first Bubba’s Cooks Country in Dallas. Today, his children, Joel Vinyard and Tiffany Vinyard Wheeless, co-own three restaurant concepts with him. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) When Paul and Mary Beth Vinyard opened Bubba’s Cooks Country in 1981, they did so with a goal of putting...
Star of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' speaks to students in Grand Prairie
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is set to be one of Marvels biggest block busters. On Thursday, a group of lucky students at Young Men's Leadership Academy got to meet one of the stars of the film, Jarrell "Pyro" Johnson. "It's like a once in a lifetime opportunity," David Hernandez said. "It was really motivational," Josh Omboga said. The movie's impact goes well beyond the box office. Black Panther is about a black superhero set in Africa. Johnson plays a Jabari Warrior. He spoke to students about the film but also touched on the importance of believing in themselves. "You guys will go a long way, but you just have to believe because whatever you believe… you can really achieve it," Johnson said. Johnson has been in several films but says participating in black panther is most special because of its groundbreaking celebration of black culture. "I always thought nothing was possible but when I saw black panther…I was like it's possible for me to be great," Johnson said. The sequel officially hits theaters Friday.
Resident in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) — It feels good to win, just ask the Fort Worth favorite TCU Horned Frogs this college football season, and the Dallas Cowboys at that point too with only a few losses, but a different kind of win is being celebrated in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Thursday.
starlocalmedia.com
@properties | Christie's International Real Estate cuts ribbon on new Frisco location
@properties | Christie’s International Real Estate, the Dallas affiliate of the Christie’s International Real Estate global luxury network, held a ribbon cutting of its second Texas office, in Frisco on Thursday, Nov. 10. The local firm’s ownership group is led by Dallas businessman Jerry Mooty, Jr., the nephew...
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney looks at next steps for airport discussions following final bond committee meeting
McKinney is looking ahead to next steps as it considers the future of the McKinney National Airport. On Nov. 9, a 37-person bond committee met for the final time as part of a process to examine the potential for the future of the TKI, the McKinney National Airport.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet the woman behind Pilates in the Plaza in Old Town Lewisville
Audrey Green-Redier teaches free Pilates classes to anyone who is interested at the Wayne Ferguson Plaza in Old Town Lewisville every Thursday evening. While classes are coming to a close this season, she plans to return next year because of the success the program has had. Green-Redier is the owner...
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco Business Briefs: Omni PGA Frisco open for wedding reservations and more updates
The Omni PGA Frisco Resort announced Monday that it is now open for wedding bookings in advance of its Spring 2023 opening. According to a press release, the complex offers an array of versatile indoor and outdoor venues situated across the mile-long property.
Comments / 0