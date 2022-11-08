GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is set to be one of Marvels biggest block busters. On Thursday, a group of lucky students at Young Men's Leadership Academy got to meet one of the stars of the film, Jarrell "Pyro" Johnson. "It's like a once in a lifetime opportunity," David Hernandez said. "It was really motivational," Josh Omboga said. The movie's impact goes well beyond the box office. Black Panther is about a black superhero set in Africa. Johnson plays a Jabari Warrior. He spoke to students about the film but also touched on the importance of believing in themselves. "You guys will go a long way, but you just have to believe because whatever you believe… you can really achieve it," Johnson said. Johnson has been in several films but says participating in black panther is most special because of its groundbreaking celebration of black culture. "I always thought nothing was possible but when I saw black panther…I was like it's possible for me to be great," Johnson said. The sequel officially hits theaters Friday.

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO