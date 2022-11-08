ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Colony, TX

Farmers dispatch of Allen, run wild on perennial power

LEWISVILLE - For the first time since 2007, Allen's football team will not be competing in the area round of the playoffs. Lewisville, meanwhile, is bound for the second round after topping the Eagles at home in emphatic fashion Friday, 43-18.
ALLEN, TX
Rolling on: Undefeated Reedy cruises in playoff opener

Reedy put together one of the best regular seasons in the program’s young history, posting an undefeated 10-0 record for the second time ever. But the Lions understand that for all their prior success during the last three months, it would lose some of its luster if they were unable to make some noise in the playoffs.
FRISCO, TX
Lions roar in bi-district win: McKinney starts fast in 44-26 victory against Coppell

COPPELL – Despite watching his team lose three of their last four games to conclude the regular season, McKinney head football coach Marcus Shavers wasn’t concerned. Take a moment to consider the opponents that the Lions faced. McKinney lost to Allen, Denton Guyer and Prosper – all teams that made the playoffs and had a combined 26-5 record – and also cruised to a 42-10 rout of Prosper Rock Hill.
MCKINNEY, TX
The Colony, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Macarthur High School - Irving basketball team will have a game with The Colony High School on November 11, 2022, 16:00:00.
THE COLONY, TX
Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar To Open In Frisco

Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar will soon move its Addison location to Frisco. The Texas-based bar will be opening its fifth location by the end of this year. The iconic Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar consistently brings in crowds of people ready to drink, sing and dance. But the Addison location will soon be closing. Don’t worry, it won’t close for good – the location will be moving to 6765 Winning Drive #810 in Frisco by the end of the year.
FRISCO, TX
The Lakeside Journal News Roundup: The Colony applications, new library program

Registration is now open for The Colony’s annual Parade of Lights. Groups or organizations are encouraged to register for free and will help kick off the holiday season. The Parade of Lights starts at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The route begins at Peters Colony Elementary parking lot and proceeds west on Nash to Blair Oaks and then south to The Colony Five Star Complex. To register, visit The Colony’s Parks and Recreation Department’s website.
THE COLONY, TX
Star of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' speaks to students in Grand Prairie

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is set to be one of Marvels biggest block busters. On Thursday, a group of lucky students at Young Men's Leadership Academy got to meet one of the stars of the film, Jarrell "Pyro" Johnson.  "It's like a once in a lifetime opportunity," David Hernandez said.  "It was really motivational," Josh Omboga said.  The movie's impact goes well beyond the box office. Black Panther is about a black superhero set in Africa. Johnson plays a Jabari Warrior. He spoke to students about the film but also touched on the importance of believing in themselves. "You guys will go a long way, but you just have to believe because whatever you believe… you can really achieve it," Johnson said.  Johnson has been in several films but says participating in black panther is most special because of its groundbreaking celebration of black culture. "I always thought nothing was possible but when I saw black panther…I was like it's possible for me to be great," Johnson said. The sequel officially hits theaters Friday.   
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Meet the woman behind Pilates in the Plaza in Old Town Lewisville

Audrey Green-Redier teaches free Pilates classes to anyone who is interested at the Wayne Ferguson Plaza in Old Town Lewisville every Thursday evening. While classes are coming to a close this season, she plans to return next year because of the success the program has had. Green-Redier is the owner...
LEWISVILLE, TX

