Four-star EDGE Colton Vasek flips commitment from Oklahoma to Texas

By Cj Mumme
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Four-star edge Colton Vasek has flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to Texas.

Keeping the talented pass rusher home was a monumental win for Texas on the recruiting trail. The Austin Westlake product has been a priority target for Steve Sarkisian’s staff and their continued recruiting effort paid off.

The 247Sports composite ranks Vasek as the No. 17 edge in the country and the No. 26 overall prospect in Texas for the 2023 recruiting class.

Vasek’s 6-foot-5, 225-pound frame offers elite upside at the collegiate level. He fills a major position of need for Texas as an EDGE player. Pete Kwiatkowski is no doubt excited to have Vasek as part of the defensive front.

Texas might not be done on the recruiting front just yet. The Horns are slated to host an impressive group of visitors for this weekend’s matchup against TCU. Five-stars Anthony Hill and Duce Robinson are set to be in the house.

