Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Popular Kelly’s Roast Beef Just Launched Its First-Ever Shop in New Hampshire
Many people in Salem, New Hampshire, and the surrounding areas are doing their happy dance right now. That's because Kelly's Roast Beef is finally open in Salem, New Hampshire. The franchise is at 181 South Broadway, which was formerly Burger King. There are so many people excited about this Boston-based...
Maine Man Clocked at 137 MPH on NH’s Interstate 95
An open bottle of alcohol was found in an SUV driven by a 20-year-old Maine man clocked speeding at 137 mph on Interstate 95 in Greenland in a 65 mph zone early Saturday morning. Darryl Germain of Portland was behind the wheel of a 2021 Nissan Armada in the northbound...
manchesterinklink.com
4-story Trinity High proposal gets zoning variances for expansion
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday night, the Manchester Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA) granted a set of variances to needed to allow a 19,000 square foot expansion and renovation of Trinity High School. Representatives of the Roman Catholic Bishop of Manchester, also known as the Diocese of Manchester, requested...
WMUR.com
Ponding water slowing traffic, causing off-roading on Everett Turnpike
NASHUA, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said ponding on the Everett Turnpike is causing trouble for Nashua drivers Friday night. Police said the left lanes northbound and southbound were closed. Ponding caused some vehicles to go off the road, police said. No injuries have been reported. Officials advise...
Husband Killed in Seabrook, NH Crash a Week Before Wedding
The couple that was struck while riding their motorcycle in Seabrook on November 5 had just made the final deposit paid to the venue where they would be celebrating their marriage the following week. Jessica Edom-Zajac and Jeff Zajac, who live in Saugus, Massachusetts, were riding a Harley Davidson south...
Sears emerges from bankruptcy with just 1 store remaining in Massachusetts
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and...
thepulseofnh.com
Work Currently Underway To Build New Apartment Complex In Manchester
Work is currently underway to build a new 250-unit apartment complex in Manchester. The complex will be located on Canal Street and replace several brick buildings that crews began demolishing back in September. An official groundbreaking for the project happened yesterday and Mayor Joyce Craig believes these apartments will help ease the city’s current housing shortage. The complex is expected to be open sometime in 2024.
WMUR.com
Representatives from both ends of age spectrum elected to New Hampshire House
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Granite Staters of all ages were elected to the New Hampshire House this week, including one of the youngest state representatives every elected. Republican Valerie McDonnell is 18 years old and just elected as one of the representatives for Rockingham District 25. "This really feels incredible,"...
businessnhmagazine.com
Salmon Falls Stoneware Closing at the End of the Year
Salmon Falls Stoneware in Dover is closing as Andy Cochran, 68, founder andcowner, is retiring on Dec. 31. Cochran has made and sold the iconic salt glazed pottery at the former railroad roundhouse on Oak Street for the past 34 years. “Since 1988, 34 years, I’ve had the business,” Cochran...
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
Indoor dog park with full-service bar opening in Massachusetts
EVERETT, Mass. — A unique destination that combines an indoor park for dogs and a full-service bar for their pet parents is opening soon in Massachusetts. Park-9 Dog Bar recently took to Instagram to announce plans to open in Everett in early 2023 with a caption that read, “Where dogs bring their humans.”
Top 15 Best Bar Crawl Cities in the Country Include Boston with These 2 Unique Tours
Shall we grab a beer? I'll be completely honest, I've never done a literal bar crawl. I mean sure, I've roamed from bar to bar with friends in my life so there's that. But the truly beautiful debauchery that is a real bar or pub crawl tour elevates your fun night to a real purpose if that's what you're looking for. Of course, you can forgo the craziness and just enjoy some sips and snacks along the way, too.
Pee With Company in This Haunted Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Bathroom
I recently discovered the hilariously wonderful Instagram account "Peeing in Portsmouth", which highlights the number one places to go number one in our charming lil' city!. Perhaps you're not fond of toilet talk, but you must admit that going to the bathroom is the ultimate equalizer. It puts all humans on the same playing field. Even Oprah pees! Sure, she might do her business on a porcelain throne made of 24 carat gold, but she goes through the same motions.
Hollis, NH, Woman is Back at It Collecting Holiday Cards for Our Troops
Dr. Laura Landerman-Garber is an incredible and hilarious lady who started a non-profit organization 19 years ago. She sat down to have Thanksgiving dinner with her family, but before anyone was allowed to eat, they were told to write out a holiday card to a military hero who wasn't able to spend the holiday with their family. She called it her family's "ticket to turkey”. In that moment, Holiday Cards for Our Military Challenge was born.
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
nhbr.com
Laconia’s puzzling housing crisis
Despite projects to expand housing inventory on the horizon, Belknap County’s vacancy rate of 0.7 percent is drastically below a healthy rental market threshold of 5 percent. The average home price for a single-family home was well over $360,000 as of September. With such high costs and limited inventory,...
WMUR.com
Small plane crashes in shopping center parking lot near Laconia Municipal Airport
GILFORD, N.H. — A small plane crashed around 4 p.m. Thursday near Laconia Municipal Airport. Witnesses said the plane hit a building before crashing in the parking lot of Patrick's Plaza, a shopping center at Weirs Road and Lake Shore Road in Gilford. Officials said the pilot was the...
WMUR.com
New 250-unit apartment complex breaks ground in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A groundbreaking was held Thursday for a new apartment complex that will bring hundreds of new housing units to Manchester. The 250-unit complex will replace a group of brick buildings on Canal Street and is slated to open by the summer of 2024. Developers said there...
Grandmother’s House From ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ Is Based on This Quaint New Hampshire Restaurant
Who knew that when you travel over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house you'd land in Mason, New Hampshire?. It's the Souhegan River by the way that you travel next to as you drive along winding roads to this little town with just over 1,0000 residents according to New England Today. Mason is around 40 minutes west of Nashua just over the Massachusetts state line in New Hampshire; and that's where you'll find the house, now restaurant, that was used in the illustrations for the 1948 edition of Little Red Riding Hood.
WMUR.com
Hearing held on emergency suspension of Concord nursing home administrator
CONCORD, N.H. — The administrator of a Concord nursing home is waiting to learn if he'll get his license back after it was suspended. The suspension happened after three of his patients were rushed to the hospital. The state's board of nursing home administrators held a hearing on the...
