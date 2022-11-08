ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derry, NH

manchesterinklink.com

4-story Trinity High proposal gets zoning variances for expansion

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday night, the Manchester Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA) granted a set of variances to needed to allow a 19,000 square foot expansion and renovation of Trinity High School. Representatives of the Roman Catholic Bishop of Manchester, also known as the Diocese of Manchester, requested...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Ponding water slowing traffic, causing off-roading on Everett Turnpike

NASHUA, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said ponding on the Everett Turnpike is causing trouble for Nashua drivers Friday night. Police said the left lanes northbound and southbound were closed. Ponding caused some vehicles to go off the road, police said. No injuries have been reported. Officials advise...
NASHUA, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Husband Killed in Seabrook, NH Crash a Week Before Wedding

The couple that was struck while riding their motorcycle in Seabrook on November 5 had just made the final deposit paid to the venue where they would be celebrating their marriage the following week. Jessica Edom-Zajac and Jeff Zajac, who live in Saugus, Massachusetts, were riding a Harley Davidson south...
SEABROOK, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Work Currently Underway To Build New Apartment Complex In Manchester

Work is currently underway to build a new 250-unit apartment complex in Manchester. The complex will be located on Canal Street and replace several brick buildings that crews began demolishing back in September. An official groundbreaking for the project happened yesterday and Mayor Joyce Craig believes these apartments will help ease the city’s current housing shortage. The complex is expected to be open sometime in 2024.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Representatives from both ends of age spectrum elected to New Hampshire House

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Granite Staters of all ages were elected to the New Hampshire House this week, including one of the youngest state representatives every elected. Republican Valerie McDonnell is 18 years old and just elected as one of the representatives for Rockingham District 25. "This really feels incredible,"...
SALEM, NH
businessnhmagazine.com

Salmon Falls Stoneware Closing at the End of the Year

Salmon Falls Stoneware in Dover is closing as Andy Cochran, 68, founder andcowner, is retiring on Dec. 31. Cochran has made and sold the iconic salt glazed pottery at the former railroad roundhouse on Oak Street for the past 34 years. “Since 1988, 34 years, I’ve had the business,” Cochran...
DOVER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Top 15 Best Bar Crawl Cities in the Country Include Boston with These 2 Unique Tours

Shall we grab a beer? I'll be completely honest, I've never done a literal bar crawl. I mean sure, I've roamed from bar to bar with friends in my life so there's that. But the truly beautiful debauchery that is a real bar or pub crawl tour elevates your fun night to a real purpose if that's what you're looking for. Of course, you can forgo the craziness and just enjoy some sips and snacks along the way, too.
BOSTON, MA
Q97.9

Pee With Company in This Haunted Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Bathroom

I recently discovered the hilariously wonderful Instagram account "Peeing in Portsmouth", which highlights the number one places to go number one in our charming lil' city!. Perhaps you're not fond of toilet talk, but you must admit that going to the bathroom is the ultimate equalizer. It puts all humans on the same playing field. Even Oprah pees! Sure, she might do her business on a porcelain throne made of 24 carat gold, but she goes through the same motions.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Hollis, NH, Woman is Back at It Collecting Holiday Cards for Our Troops

Dr. Laura Landerman-Garber is an incredible and hilarious lady who started a non-profit organization 19 years ago. She sat down to have Thanksgiving dinner with her family, but before anyone was allowed to eat, they were told to write out a holiday card to a military hero who wasn't able to spend the holiday with their family. She called it her family's "ticket to turkey”. In that moment, Holiday Cards for Our Military Challenge was born.
HOLLIS, NH
nhbr.com

Laconia’s puzzling housing crisis

Despite projects to expand housing inventory on the horizon, Belknap County’s vacancy rate of 0.7 percent is drastically below a healthy rental market threshold of 5 percent. The average home price for a single-family home was well over $360,000 as of September. With such high costs and limited inventory,...
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

New 250-unit apartment complex breaks ground in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A groundbreaking was held Thursday for a new apartment complex that will bring hundreds of new housing units to Manchester. The 250-unit complex will replace a group of brick buildings on Canal Street and is slated to open by the summer of 2024. Developers said there...
MANCHESTER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Grandmother’s House From ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ Is Based on This Quaint New Hampshire Restaurant

Who knew that when you travel over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house you'd land in Mason, New Hampshire?. It's the Souhegan River by the way that you travel next to as you drive along winding roads to this little town with just over 1,0000 residents according to New England Today. Mason is around 40 minutes west of Nashua just over the Massachusetts state line in New Hampshire; and that's where you'll find the house, now restaurant, that was used in the illustrations for the 1948 edition of Little Red Riding Hood.
MASON, NH
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

