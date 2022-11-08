ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

The Hot Seat: Oklahoma Leadership Post-Election

News 9 political analyst Scott Mitchell was joined in The Hot Seat by the Speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives Charles McCall. The two discussed McCall’s reelection as well as the leadership in the state moving forward post-election.
Governor Stitt Announces Pick For Chief Of Staff

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has announced his new pick for Chief of Staff. According to the Governor, Dr. Brandon Tatum will replace the current Chief of Staff Zachary Lee. Lee served as the interim Chief after Bond Payne's resignation in August. Dr. Tatum was the Executive Vice President and Chief...
Hurricane Nicole Forms; Florida Awaits Rare November Storm

A Florida-bound storm strengthened into Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday after pounding the Bahamas and state officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. It’s a rare November hurricane for storm-weary Florida, where only two hurricanes have made landfall since recordkeeping began in 1853 — the 1935...
Strong Cold Front Brings Big Changes Soon

TULSA, Okla. - Showers chances return to Green Country on Thursday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Gusty south winds and warm weather will remain Thursday morning before storms arrive in the afternoon, unleashing the return of colder weather. This pattern change will stick around for the foreseeable future. Another strong upper-level system is likely to impact the area early next week, including the possibilities of some wintry weather impacts.
TULSA, OK

