Boxing Scene
De La Hoya On Benavidez-Plant: "If Canelo Knocked Him Out, Then Benavidez Will Destroy Him"
David Benavidez and Caleb Plant have danced around each other for far too long. Following years of curse-filled verbal tirades and public fulmination, the pair have reportedly signed their names on the dotted line to officially square off in the ring. Oscar De La Hoya, however, is a bit lukewarm...
TMZ.com
Jake Paul and Andrew Tate Come Face To Face, Tease Fight!
A Jake Paul vs. Andrew Tate fight might actually happen ... the two came face-to-face and are negotiating terms for a fight, according to The Problem Child. Paul -- an undefeated cruiserweight boxer -- and the former kickboxing champ met up at the PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani's Kamani Club in Dubai on Thursday.
worldboxingnews.net
Legend Floyd Mayweather rips Jake Paul’s entire boxing career
Floyd Mayweather spoke the words about Jake Paul that many boxing fans have wanted in the open and said by a leading name in the sport. Far too many people with a certain level of voice in boxing are throwing their weight behind a faux career. Mayweather certainly isn’t one...
Nate Diaz pokes fun at Saturday’s UFC 281 matchup between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler
Nate Diaz poked fun at Saturday’s UFC 281 lightweight matchup between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. Poirier and Chandler play a large part in the exceptional UFC 281 line-up at Maddison Square Garden, New York. The pairing have gone back-and-forth exchanging verbal insults for some time now, and found...
Jake Paul reveals what Anderson Silva told him during their post-fight bow of respect
Jake Paul has revealed what Anderson Silva told him during their post-fight bow of respect. It was Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva on October 29, 2022, at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The boxing match went all eight rounds with the 47-year-old MMA champion challenging the much younger 25-year-old ‘Problem Child’.
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji weigh-in video
Watch Mayweather vs. Deji weigh-in video to Floyd Mayweather and Deji Olatunji hit the scales Saturday morning. In the main event, Mayweather and social media influencer Deji will square off in a catchweight contest of 175 pounds. Floyd Mayweather will compete in his fifth exhibition since retiring from boxing. It’s...
BoxingNews24.com
Janibek vs. Bentley live results – who wins tonight?
By Mark Eisner: WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly (12-0, 8 KOs) will put his title and unbeaten record on the line tonight against fringe contender Denzel Bentley (17-1-1, 14 KO) on ESPN+ from the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. The main portion of the card on ESPN+ will start at 11:00 p.m. ET.
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez willing to fight Bivol or Canelo for 168-lb undisputed
By Sean Jones: David Benavidez says he’ll be willing to battle Dmitry Bivol for the 168-lb titles if he unseats undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez in their rematch next year. There’s a possibility that Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) could move down to 168 to challenge Canelo (58-2-2, 39...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua likely to face Whyte-Franklin winner followed by Wilder says Eddie Hearn
By Craig Daly: Promoter Eddie Hearn states that Anthony Joshua will likely be back in the ring in March against the Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin winner, followed by a fight against Deontay Wilder. For Wilder to get the fight against Joshua, he’ll need to win his WBC-ordered final title...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn lists plan B options for Canelo Alvarez’s fight next May
By Jack Tiernan: Eddie Hearn has a handful of backup options for Canelo Alvarez to fight on Cinco de Mayo next May if he’s unable to get his #1 target opponent Dmitry Bivol in a rematch. According to Hearn, Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) has told him that he wants...
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira kickboxing video: Watch one-punch knockout ahead of UFC 281 main event
Alex Pereira will look to become the first middleweight to defeat Israel Adesanya in mixed martial arts (MMA) and walk away with the undisputed 185-pound belt later tonight (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. LIVE! Watch...
The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings
The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
BoxingNews24.com
Janibek quotes for Saturday’s defense against Denzel Bentley on ESPN+
By Adam Baskin: WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly will look to keep his knockout streak alive this Saturay night when he faces #9 ranked contender Denzel Bentley in the headliner on November 12th on ESPN+ at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. Janibek, 29,...
BoxingNews24.com
Who Are Your Past and Current Favorite Boxers?
By Ken Hissner: Growing up, I watched television and got to like certain boxers. Looking back, I got to meet two of my three all-time favorites. I watched my all-time favorite Puerto Rico born living in New York boxer Carlos Ortiz, 35-4, defeat Joe “Old Bones” Brown, 102-22-12, for the WBA Lightweight title in April of 1962 while I was still a senior in high school.
BoxingNews24.com
WBC orders Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin 140-lb title eliminator
By Sam Volz: Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin have been ordered by the WBC to fight for the secondary spot for the 140-lb title with that organization. The first mandatory is Jose Ramirez, who will get dibs on fighting the Regis Prograis vs. Jose Zepeda fight. Those two are battling for the vacant WBA light welterweight title on November 26th.
BoxingNews24.com
Haney vs. Lomachenko: It’s a “can’t lose” fight for Devin says Eddie Hearn
By Barry Holbrook: Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn says he now sees Devin Haney absolutely beating Vasyl Lomachenko in a “can’t lose” fight if the two battle it out next in 2023. Hearn has always felt that Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) would beat Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs), but...
Boxing Scene
WBC Convention: Division-By-Division Breakdown Of Ordered Title Fights And Mandatories
The annual WBC convention has once again managed to provide plenty of drama with its series of ordered fights in each weight division. Whether all, most or even some of those sanctioned bouts actually see the light of day is another story. The week-long convention - which was held in...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez targeted by Ilunga Makabu
By Adam Baskin: Ilunga Makabu is still interested in defending his WBC cruiserweight title against Canelo Alvarez if the superstar is willing to go up in weight for the challenge to become a five-division world champion. Makabu, 35, is vowing to knock out Canelo if he dares come up to...
