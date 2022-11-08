ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TMZ.com

Jake Paul and Andrew Tate Come Face To Face, Tease Fight!

A Jake Paul vs. Andrew Tate fight might actually happen ... the two came face-to-face and are negotiating terms for a fight, according to The Problem Child. Paul -- an undefeated cruiserweight boxer -- and the former kickboxing champ met up at the PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani's Kamani Club in Dubai on Thursday.
worldboxingnews.net

Legend Floyd Mayweather rips Jake Paul’s entire boxing career

Floyd Mayweather spoke the words about Jake Paul that many boxing fans have wanted in the open and said by a leading name in the sport. Far too many people with a certain level of voice in boxing are throwing their weight behind a faux career. Mayweather certainly isn’t one...
MICHIGAN STATE
MMA Fighting

Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji weigh-in video

Watch Mayweather vs. Deji weigh-in video to Floyd Mayweather and Deji Olatunji hit the scales Saturday morning. In the main event, Mayweather and social media influencer Deji will square off in a catchweight contest of 175 pounds. Floyd Mayweather will compete in his fifth exhibition since retiring from boxing. It’s...
BoxingNews24.com

Janibek vs. Bentley live results – who wins tonight?

By Mark Eisner: WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly (12-0, 8 KOs) will put his title and unbeaten record on the line tonight against fringe contender Denzel Bentley (17-1-1, 14 KO) on ESPN+ from the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. The main portion of the card on ESPN+ will start at 11:00 p.m. ET.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

David Benavidez willing to fight Bivol or Canelo for 168-lb undisputed

By Sean Jones: David Benavidez says he’ll be willing to battle Dmitry Bivol for the 168-lb titles if he unseats undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez in their rematch next year. There’s a possibility that Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) could move down to 168 to challenge Canelo (58-2-2, 39...
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn lists plan B options for Canelo Alvarez’s fight next May

By Jack Tiernan: Eddie Hearn has a handful of backup options for Canelo Alvarez to fight on Cinco de Mayo next May if he’s unable to get his #1 target opponent Dmitry Bivol in a rematch. According to Hearn, Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) has told him that he wants...
The Independent

The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings

The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
BoxingNews24.com

Janibek quotes for Saturday’s defense against Denzel Bentley on ESPN+

By Adam Baskin: WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly will look to keep his knockout streak alive this Saturay night when he faces #9 ranked contender Denzel Bentley in the headliner on November 12th on ESPN+ at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. Janibek, 29,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Who Are Your Past and Current Favorite Boxers?

By Ken Hissner: Growing up, I watched television and got to like certain boxers. Looking back, I got to meet two of my three all-time favorites. I watched my all-time favorite Puerto Rico born living in New York boxer Carlos Ortiz, 35-4, defeat Joe “Old Bones” Brown, 102-22-12, for the WBA Lightweight title in April of 1962 while I was still a senior in high school.
BoxingNews24.com

WBC orders Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin 140-lb title eliminator

By Sam Volz: Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin have been ordered by the WBC to fight for the secondary spot for the 140-lb title with that organization. The first mandatory is Jose Ramirez, who will get dibs on fighting the Regis Prograis vs. Jose Zepeda fight. Those two are battling for the vacant WBA light welterweight title on November 26th.
NEW YORK STATE
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez targeted by Ilunga Makabu

By Adam Baskin: Ilunga Makabu is still interested in defending his WBC cruiserweight title against Canelo Alvarez if the superstar is willing to go up in weight for the challenge to become a five-division world champion. Makabu, 35, is vowing to knock out Canelo if he dares come up to...

