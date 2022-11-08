ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

HuffPost

Kari Lake Makes Chilling Election Day Vow To Reporters

Republican candidate Kari Lake ominously told reporters Tuesday she planned to be their “worst fricking nightmare” for two terms if she wins Arizona’s gubernatorial race. The Donald Trump-backed nominee snapped at a reporter in Phoenix who said he wanted to follow up on a question about her...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Lauren Boebert - live: Republican celebrates as she inches past Democrat Adam Frisch in Colorado election

Lauren Boebert has pulled further ahead of Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in the surprisingly close race for the US House seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.After trailing for much of the race, the Donald Trump ally clawed her way back to a lead of 386 votes on Thursday, expanding that later in the afternoon to 794 votes.Ms Boebert is now leading with 50.1 per cent of votes to Mr Frisch’s 49.9 per cent, with 98 per cent of votes reported. The race is still too close to call.She celebrated the news of her initial lead with a tweet: “Winning!”The...
COLORADO STATE
Carolyn Rosenblatt

What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?

You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
NBC News

Arizona Governor Election Results 2022

It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
ARIZONA STATE
PopSugar

I Had to Self-Manage My Abortion in a State Where It's Banned

This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. The information in this article reflects...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Advocate

Bills Introduced in Tenn. to Ban Drag Shows, Gender-Affirming Care

One day after the 2022 midterm elections proved that Republicans' efforts to paint LGBTQ+ people as groomers and dangerous to children failed, Tennessee lawmakers doubled down on their anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment by introducing two bills targeting the community. State lawmakers introduced Senate Bill 1 and Senate Bill 3 on Wednesday. SB...
TENNESSEE STATE
coloradopolitics.com

IN RESPONSE | Take it from an OB: abortion is not the answer

I am responding to the Oct. 26 Associated Press report in Colorado Politics, “Low-wage workers bear financial brunt of denied abortions.”. I was a second-year medical student, and married to an abusive man when I learned I was pregnant. I was so distraught, my best friend thought I must have cancer. “It’s worse,” I said. Though I was resource-poor, I had the love and support of my family and friends. My parents moved to help and provide child care. Because people told me I could, I have two amazing sons and became an OB-GYNoctor. Many women don’t have the support that I did.
COLORADO STATE

