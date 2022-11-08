Read full article on original website
Texas woman nearly dies post-miscarriage after she was forced to carry the nonviable pregnancy
Amanda Zurkowski, a Texas woman who recently faced a second-trimester pregnancy loss, says she almost died from sepsis after she was forced to carry the nonviable pregnancy longer than she should have—all due to the Texas abortion ban. When the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier...
Kari Lake Makes Chilling Election Day Vow To Reporters
Republican candidate Kari Lake ominously told reporters Tuesday she planned to be their “worst fricking nightmare” for two terms if she wins Arizona’s gubernatorial race. The Donald Trump-backed nominee snapped at a reporter in Phoenix who said he wanted to follow up on a question about her...
Lauren Boebert - live: Republican celebrates as she inches past Democrat Adam Frisch in Colorado election
Lauren Boebert has pulled further ahead of Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in the surprisingly close race for the US House seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.After trailing for much of the race, the Donald Trump ally clawed her way back to a lead of 386 votes on Thursday, expanding that later in the afternoon to 794 votes.Ms Boebert is now leading with 50.1 per cent of votes to Mr Frisch’s 49.9 per cent, with 98 per cent of votes reported. The race is still too close to call.She celebrated the news of her initial lead with a tweet: “Winning!”The...
What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?
You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
Michigan secretary of state blasts Trump over electoral ‘lies’ that might lead to violence
Michigan’s secretary of state ripped former President Trump for spreading lies that could encourage political violence after he drafted a series of posts casting doubt on the election integrity of the midterms before polls had closed Tuesday. “This isn’t true,” Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson responded after a...
Final Senate Forecast Map Predicts Who Will Control Congress After Midterms
Several key races are still considered toss-ups, but the outcome will be crucial in deciding who controls the Senate.
Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat
Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat. Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with...
NBC News
Arizona Governor Election Results 2022
It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
PopSugar
I Had to Self-Manage My Abortion in a State Where It's Banned
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. The information in this article reflects...
Advocate
Bills Introduced in Tenn. to Ban Drag Shows, Gender-Affirming Care
One day after the 2022 midterm elections proved that Republicans' efforts to paint LGBTQ+ people as groomers and dangerous to children failed, Tennessee lawmakers doubled down on their anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment by introducing two bills targeting the community. State lawmakers introduced Senate Bill 1 and Senate Bill 3 on Wednesday. SB...
‘Determined to get her home’: President Biden hopes to get Brittney Griner released from Russia
With midterm elections in the rearview mirror, U.S. leaders are hopeful they can bring Brittney Griner home.
PopSugar
Stigma Around Abortion Is Very Real in Our Society and in My Latinx Culture
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. I was 19 and attending college...
coloradopolitics.com
IN RESPONSE | Take it from an OB: abortion is not the answer
I am responding to the Oct. 26 Associated Press report in Colorado Politics, “Low-wage workers bear financial brunt of denied abortions.”. I was a second-year medical student, and married to an abusive man when I learned I was pregnant. I was so distraught, my best friend thought I must have cancer. “It’s worse,” I said. Though I was resource-poor, I had the love and support of my family and friends. My parents moved to help and provide child care. Because people told me I could, I have two amazing sons and became an OB-GYNoctor. Many women don’t have the support that I did.
