ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

The Hot Seat: Oklahoma Leadership Post-Election

News 9 political analyst Scott Mitchell was joined in The Hot Seat by the Speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives Charles McCall. The two discussed McCall’s reelection as well as the leadership in the state moving forward post-election.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma lawmaker says she wants to get rid of straight-party voting

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma state legislator wants to get rid of straight-party voting after nearly 480,000 Oklahomans voted that way in the midterm election. State Rep. Trish Ranson, a Democrat from Stillwater, said she wants to file legislation that will do away with this. “When we are looking...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Center Square

Oklahoma election called 'mandate on school choice'

(The Center Square) - School choice was not the only issue in the Oklahoma gubernatorial race, but it was one of the most prolific. Gov. Kevin Stitt vowed to "think outside the box" and "stand with parents over big unions" when asked about school vouchers during a debate with his opponent, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.
OKLAHOMA STATE
city-sentinel.com

Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory

In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oklahomawatch.org

Analysis: How Rural Voters Again Propelled Stitt to Victory

Widespread support from rural voters and a decisive margin in metropolitan Tulsa propelled incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to victory over Democrat Joy Hofmeister in Tuesday’s general election. Stitt received 63.2% of votes in counties outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan statistical areas, according to state election...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Governor Stitt Announces Pick For Chief Of Staff

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has announced his new pick for Chief of Staff. According to the Governor, Dr. Brandon Tatum will replace the current Chief of Staff Zachary Lee. Lee served as the interim Chief after Bond Payne's resignation in August. Dr. Tatum was the Executive Vice President and Chief...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

More than 40% of Oklahoma voters marked straight-party ballots in midterm, election officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Unofficial results show that more than 40% of Oklahoma voters marked a straight-party ballot during Tuesday's midterm election. Oklahoma State Election Board officials said in a news release Thursday that more than 480,000 voters selected the straight-party option. Of those who cast straight-party votes, 69.82% were for Republican candidates, 29.08% were for Democrats and 1.1% were for Libertarians.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

How Georgia's Senate Runoff Between Walker, Warnock Works

Georgia’s election runoff rules could determine control of the Senate for the second time in a row, and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock finds himself in the middle of it again — this time against Republican Herschel Walker. Two years ago, two runoff election wins in Georgia tipped the...
GEORGIA STATE
Oklahoma Daily

Oklahoma elections 2022: Democrat Jacob Rosecrants wins 3rd term as Oklahoma House District 46 representative

Democrat incumbent Jacob Rosecrants secured a third term as Oklahoma House District 46’s representative on Tuesday, defeating Republican Kendra Wesson, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Rosecrants received 54.51 percent of votes cast, with Wesson obtaining 45.49 percent, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ponca City News

More than 6,000 teachers across Oklahoma received $6 million

Using federal pandemic relief funds, OSDE partnered with the national nonprofit DonorsChoose to award public school teachers with Classroom Learning and School Supplies (CLASS 2.0) grants up to $800 each. Pictured: RaeShauna Anderson, kindergarten teacher at Roosevelt Elementary, is shown with learning tools she received when her fine motor skills...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Election Night Coverage Blog

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The polls close at 7 p.m. in Oklahoma. Once election results start to be released by the Secretary of State, those results will be live here. We will also have a live blog below and we will be checking in with the KFOR crews who are out with the candidates watching for results.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy