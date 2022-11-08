The Texas Longhorns once again have an opportunity to break some new ground as the TCU Horned Frogs come to town on Saturday. A year ago, Texas got its first win in Fort Worth since 2013 thanks to the Herculean performance of Bijan Robinson in the narrow victory. Now, the Longhorns have the opportunity to not only knock off the first top-five opponent at home since 1999, Texas can notch its first back-to-back wins over the Horned Frogs since TCU joined the conference in 2012. Texas is the Vegas favorite in this game, but the wins in this game don’t always go the way conventional wisdom dictates.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO