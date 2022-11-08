Read full article on original website
Allen County Economic Development Group holds annual Community Update Meeting
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Business owners, local elected officials, and members of the community gathered to celebrate a great year for business in the region. The Allen County Economic Development Group held their annual Community Update Meeting on November 10. Attendees had a chance to mingle and network with other professionals before speakers took the stage to discuss the growth of Allen County's economy. The group says that businesses in Lima have achieved a lot this year and this meeting is a celebration of the economic strides made in Allen County in 2022.
Ohio State Lima opens a lounge where veterans can relax and unwind
Veterans who are continuing their education at the Ohio State University of Lima now have a place where they can relax and unwind. The university held an opening of their new veterans' lounge located in Galvin Hall. The lounge was made with veterans in mind, to give them a space where they can unwind and relax and focus on their studies if being in crowded areas is too much for them. The project has been a long time coming and officials say that they wanted to create the room in order to continue to support veteran students on campus.
Execution date of Cleveland Jackson pushed back
A Lima murderer has had his execution date delayed again. Governor Mike DeWine late today announced that Cleveland Jackson's execution date has been moved from June 2023 to July of 2026. DeWine has been issuing delays for years now because of ongoing problems involving the unwillingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs for lethal injections.
Heir Force Community School Hosts STEM Workshop
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Kids may dream about becoming the next doctor, astronaut, or even a meteorologist; however, for those dreams to become a reality, there is one important ingredient for success: real life inspiration. That was the case Friday afternoon at Heir Force Community School in Lima. The students participated...
Lima Memorial Auxiliary hosts Holiday Bazaar where people can buy gifts and baked goods
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Multiple craft goods and food were available during a Holiday Bazaar in Lima. The Lima Memorial Auxiliary hosted the event in order to raise money that will go back into the hospital for a variety of programs. A raffle was also available to those who participated in the bazaar. Organizers say that this gives people an opportunity to handle their holiday shopping early.
Wapakoneta Middle School welcomes veterans to hear tributes through music and letters
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The student council at Wapakoneta Middle School continues their strong tradition of honoring those who served on Veterans Day. The veterans were escorted through the halls filled with American Flags to be greeted in the gym to thunderous clapping to say thank you to all the men and women who were part of the United States Military. There were tributes through songs and letters to their loved ones who served. The students, veterans, and guests heard about the importance of values in the military and in the school from former Air Force Staff Sergeant Randy LaMarr. Organizers hope that the veterans took away one important message from the ceremony.
Freedom Flag Monument Foundation speak about how important it is to remember and honor those who protect us
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Freedom Flag Monument Foundation holding their Veterans Day observance at 11:11 this morning in remembrance of the signing of the armistice. This was the 12th year for the observance at the monument and organizers say it's important to remember. "This day, if you do not...
Astronaut Dr. Story Musgrave speaks in Wapakoneta about life, career
Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - It's not every day you get the chance to listen to someone who's been to space not once, but six times. Dr. Story Musgrave spoke in Wapakoneta about his life experiences and his career. He describes himself as a farm kid who grew up working on machinery. At seventeen, he joined the Marine Corps, where he worked on and later flew planes, and he is the only astronaut in history to fly aboard all five space shuttles. This year he was accepted into the National Aviation Hall of Fame. He hopes that those who came to hear him speak are motivated by his experiences and advice.
Ohio SPCA asking for donations to help treat 23 rescued Shih Tzus that were severely neglected
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio SPCA and Humane Society rescued a large number of dogs from an abusive situation. Twenty-three Shih Tzus were removed from a house on Belmont Avenue where they had been severely neglected. Their fur was extremely matted, they were covered in their own feces and urine, and infested with fleas. The dogs are currently in a lot of pain due to their poor physical condition. The Ohio SPCA is in need of donations to finance the recovery of these animals.
American Legion Post 96 holds their annual Veterans Day Remembrance Ceremony
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was at the eleventh minute of the eleventh hour on the eleventh day of the 11 month in 1918 that the armistice to end World War I was signed. We still celebrate it today as Veterans Day. The American Legion Post 96 in Lima holding...
Senior volunteers needed to read to children and help teachers in the classroom
Volunteers are being sought after in order to improve child-to-teacher interaction. The Area Agency on Aging and West Ohio Community Action Partnership have teamed up in order to start a search for senior volunteers to go into classrooms to read to kids and help teachers. Those who are interested will have to go through a background check and get training in volunteerism. Both organizations say that it is important to ensure that students get the attention they need in order to fully develop their education.
Hardin County Sheriff away from office as he awaits liver transplant news
HARDIN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Hardin County Sheriff's rough journey began when he was fourteen when he was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis. "It's been a progression of related diseases since then," said Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart. "Literally it's just a waiting game right now."
Allen County Commissioners ratify a 3-year contract with Sheriff's Office
A three-year contract has been ratified between unions at the Allen County Sheriff's Office and the county commissioners. Commissioners approve the contracts for the gold, blue, and support unions. This covers most all employees at the sheriff's office. There are no re-openers for wages in the agreements and commissioners say that is a great help with the budgeting process by knowing what salaries will be for the next three years.
Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons for the week ending 11-13-2022
Press Release from the Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program: Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
Elida Middle School honors veterans during school assembly
Elida Middle School hosted a special ceremony to honor our veterans. Elida Middle School students invited any relatives who served or currently serve in the armed forces to be recognized. Students had the chance to say what Veterans Day means to them, and the goal is to show students the importance of honoring those who sacrificed for our freedoms. The education director at Lauer Farms 1944 spoke to shed light on the role women played in our military during World War II.
Bath Township Fire Department called out to structure fire on Lost Creek Blvd.
Press Release from the Bath Township Fire Department: Bath Township Fire Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire at 2604 Lost Creek Blvd., Lima, Ohio, in Bath Township at 2:25 P.M. on November 10, 2022. Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke coming from a shed which was...
New physical therapy equipment will help children at Lima Memorial
New equipment will allow Lima Memorial Health System's pediatric department to offer more extensive care. The new specialized equipment will now allow for safety and improved confidence in balance training and therapeutic exercise for strengthening. The new items were thanks to a $35,000 grant. Physical therapy managers say that the new equipment will go a long way in ensuring patients can stay in lima and still receive the kind of care that they deserve.
