ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Parks and Wildlife director retires following probe of racially offensive remark

By MARIANNE GOODLAND marianne.goodland@coloradopolitics.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago

Dan Prenzlow, director of Colorado's Division of Parks and Wildlife since 2019, has retired following an investigation into a racially offensive remark he directed at a CPW employee during an April conference.

The Department of Natural Resources in a statement indicated the probe — initiated after Prenzlow while speaking at a conference allegedly highlighted a Black employee as being "in the back of the bus" — is complete, but declined to comment on its findings.

"As this is a personnel matter DNR is restricted in the information we can divulge to ensure confidentiality and rights of all parties," the agency said.

Prenzlow's retirement was first reported by the Denver Post Tuesday.

Prenzlow joined the Division of Wildlife in 1986 as a District Wildlife Manager for the Castle Rock area. He was promoted to Area Wildlife Manager in 1992 based in Meeker, where he served until 2005 when he became Southeast Regional Manager based in Colorado Springs. Prenzlow's father had been an assistant director.

The incident in question came during the CPW Partners in Outdoors Conference.

Held in Vail on April 19 with an estimated 600 attendees, the event was coordinated by CPW employee Alease "Aloe" Lee, who is Black. Lee told Colorado Politics last April that Prenzlow, in attempting to thank her for her work, said "...there she is! In the back of the bus, Aloe!"

Prenzlow was placed on administrative leave several days later.

On April 22, Lee sent a letter to Gov. Jared Polis, who appointed Prenzlow as director, that called on him to fire Prenzlow.

"I am traumatized, exhausted, disappointed, and extremely uncomfortable after this horrific experience," she said in the letter. "Prenzlow’s actions are unacceptable because these incidents are completely preventable ... I need you to stand behind and boldly defend antiracism efforts just as much, or even more so, than the bold racists that attacked me and continue to attack people that look like me behind systems and closed doors."

Lee wrote that Prenzlow later said he wasn't aware of the context of his words and that he didn’t mean any harm.

"I have never known the phrase 'back of the bus' to not cause harm to Black people," Lee wrote.

The following morning, she added, Prenzlow gave a "vague, unfelt apology, while quoting Maya Angelou and saying he is still learning."

Heather Dugan, the assistant director for law enforcement and public safety, was named acting director last April.

Polis has never publicly commented on the incident.

Editor's note: Prenzlow's retirement was first reported by the Post Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Think you're a 'sharpshooter'? Colorado Parks and Wildlife might need your help

Consider yourself a "sharpshooter?" If you've got good aim with a rifle and enjoy hunting elk, the state of Colorado might need your help. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the department is looking for "qualified volunteers" to help with the second year of an elk dispersal project in Great Sand Dunes National Park and National Wildlife Refuge. Part of this dispersal effort involves culling, or selective slaughtering, of some of the animals. According to CPW, the effort should be viewed as part of the intensive elk management project, not hunting or recreation.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado voters decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms

DENVER (AP) — Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated “healing centers" where patients can experience the drug under supervision. Colorado becomes the second state, after Oregon, to vote to establish a regulated system for...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

'Magic mushrooms' vote too early to call in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — A vote to decide whether Colorado will become the second state, after Oregon, to create a legalized system for the use of psychedelic mushrooms was too early to call Tuesday. The ballot initiative would decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for those 21 and older and create state-regulated “healing...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Outside Magazine releases 'best workplaces' list – and 50% are in Colorado

Popular outdoor recreation-related publication Outside recently released their list of 'best places to work' in 2022, featuring companies around the country in a wide range of industries from marketing agencies to architectural firms to cybersecurity business. In making their selections, Outside focused on picking companies that allowed workers to live an active lifestyle and have a healthy work-life balance. Perhaps not a surprise, but 25 of the 50 companies to make the cut were located in Colorado. The highest ranking Colorado-based company was GFM|CenterTable, a...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city among worst 'places for witches' in country, according to report

Looking to live the life of a witch? A couple Colorado spots might be for you, but there's one city you should probably steer clear from. A recent data analysis conducted by LawnLove compared the 200 largest cities in the United States across 18 different metrics related to witchcraft. This included factors like the number of local tarot readers, access to a coven, and how many local metaphysical supply stores there are.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Treasure worth millions may still be hidden in 'lost' Colorado cave

Millions of dollars worth of gold may be hidden deep in the Colorado mountains. In 1880, three prospectors unintentionally and allegedly discovered a strange cave that housed a mysterious treasure and a number of unanswered questions. In October of 1880, E.J. Oliver, S.J. Harkman, and H.A. Melton found themselves in the middle of a powerful snowstorm while prospecting in the San Luis Valley. To save themselves from the elements, the...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Upgraded website forecasts avalanche danger in Colorado

Colorado Avalanche Information Center has upgraded its website in hopes of better preparing this winter's backcountry travelers. The center's director, Ethan Greene, called it "a much-needed upgrade" in a news release. The hope is an easier, more in-depth interactive experience, complete with "dynamic forecast zones" that color code ranges in terms of risk.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

4 takeaways from Colorado's election results

Democrats dominated last night's election, while well-funded ballot measures failed. Here are takeaways from Tuesday's results:. After watching last night's results roll in, columnist Eric Sondermann concluded that Colorado is now "way past sky blue. We’re a … sapphire or something like that." Sondermann noted that Republicans believed 2022 was their year to wrestle away crucial positions from Democrats, putting forth a “ticket of grownups." In the end, he said, that didn't matter.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy