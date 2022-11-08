Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
Warming centers in Springfield locations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Officials are reminding residents that there are several designated warming centers available. Here are all the locations for the warming centers in Springfield:. Municipal Center East 800 E. Monroe Springfield, IL 62701. Mon-Fri 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Municipal Center West 300 S. Seventh...
foxillinois.com
First responders Toy and Food Drive this weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The third annual First Responders Toy and Food Drive is happening this weekend. The event will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Crowne Plaza parking lot in Springfield. First responders will position their emergency vehicles in the shape of a...
WAND TV
Decatur Fire crews respond to house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Fire crews respond to house fire near S Illinois and E Cleveland street, Thursday afternoon. According to Battalion Chief Neil Elder, crews arrived on the scene around noon and found fire coming from the front side of the residence. Officials say no one was reported inside the...
foxillinois.com
Lincoln Home hosts 'A Stitch in Time '
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Home National Historic Site in Springfield will be hosting "A Stitch in Time" event. "A Stitch in Time" is an event where participants will be knitting and crocheting like they did in the 1800s. No prior experience is needed. Park rangers will discuss...
WAND TV
Where to warm up in Central Illinois
(WAND) — WAND has compiled a list of warming shelters by county. Availability differs from location to location and the list is not exhaustive. If you would like to submit an update for a shelter, please email news@wandtv.com. Champaign County. C-U at Home Men’s Emergency Shelter. C-U at...
foxillinois.com
Springfield moving forward on purchasing new police cars
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield city council is moving forward to update the Springfield Police Department fleet. Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette says that officers are currently being forced to drive older units because of the pandemic. The city wants to spend nearly $350,000 on seven hybrid police interceptors.
foxillinois.com
CWLP will stop using ash ponds in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — During Tuesdays Springfield Committee of the Whole meeting, City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) gave a presentation on its pre-closure activities for its Dallman ash ponds. The presentation also included the status of the new lime lagoons construction currently underway in preparation for meeting State...
newschannel20.com
Victim identified in deadly I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of the woman who died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 earlier this week. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as 35-year-old Lauren Wegner, of North Carolina. The preliminary autopsy report indicates Wegner died from blunt force injuries...
wlds.com
Car vs. Deer Crash on I-72 Leads to Car Getting Torched
A vehicle was destroyed by fire Thursday night after striking a deer in Scott County. Illinois State Police reports that an unknown make and model vehicle struck a deer on westbound Interstate 72 near milepost 45 at the Bluffs-Illinois Route 100 exit. Damage to the vehicle caused a gas line...
foxillinois.com
Car catches on fire after two-vehicle crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There was a two-vehicle crash near 9th and Madison street on Thursday. The Springfield Police Department says one of the drivers ran a red light and that created a collision. We're told one of the vehicles ended up on its side and the other one...
foxillinois.com
Police respond to shots fired in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department is investigating after shots were fired Tuesday night. Officials say it happened in the 2100 block of East Stuart Street. Police tell us they believe someone inside a car was shooting at those in another car. No one was injured during...
1470 WMBD
Two injured in Fulton County tractor trailer crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. – A Creve Coeur man got several tickets after an accident Thursday morning in Fulton County. Illinois State Police says the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on U.S. 136 near Fulton County Highway 13. They say Douglas Deatrick, 39, was westbound in a tractor-trailer on 136...
foxillinois.com
Revolutionary surgery saves farmer's amputated hand
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A tragic accident for a central Illinois farmer is creating buzz in the medical community after a unique surgery performed for the first time in the Midwest is giving him a new life. For every farmer, the fall means harvest season and one of the...
foxillinois.com
Taylorville honors WWII Veterans
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Taylorville celebrated its veterans on Friday. They held a Veterans Day ceremony focused on honoring World War II veterans. The service featured a wall dedicated to those who served in the war and are now gone. "As people bring forth names we will get more...
foxillinois.com
Juvenile arrested in Springfield shots fired
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A juvenile was arrested Tuesday night for multiple firearm offenses after shots were fired in Springfield. The Springfield Police Department says it happened in the 2100 block of East Stuart Street. Police tell us they believe someone inside a car was shooting at those in...
Herald & Review
Search for Decatur family of Purple Heart recipient
DECATUR — The hunt is on to return the Tuttle family’s Purple Heart medal. It is one of 11 such medals recovered from abandoned bank safe deposit boxes and turned over to the care of Illinois state Treasurer Michael Frerichs. His office is now trying to trace family...
wlds.com
Alexander Man Sentenced For 2021 Waverly Crash
Morgan County Court sentenced a multiple traffic offender on Thursday to time in the Illinois Department of Corrections. 33 year old William J. Sanders of Alexander pleaded guilty to felony driving on a revoked license causing personal injury on Thursday in court. The charge stems from a string of traffic arrests dating back to January 28th of last year.
foxillinois.com
Springfield mayor to discuss casino on Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A special panel will be held on Monday between Springfield Mayor Jim Langfielder and the Central Illinois Licensed Beverage Association (CILBA) to discuss the mayor's resolution for a casino in Springfield. The CILBA originally opposed the resolution on October 14 and members spoke about their...
State Police release new details about deadly crash
Update at 3:52 p.m. on 11/9/2022 SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash on Interstate 55 that left a woman dead Tuesday night. State Troopers said the crash involved four vehicles: a semi-truck, a pickup truck and two sedans. They determined the pickup truck, driven by a […]
Majestic 130-Year Old Church in Illinois Turned into Microbrew
If you are looking for a unique eating and drinking experience you will want to stop by either of the two locations for Obed & Issac's. Out of the two, there is one that just stands out and that is the Peoria location. The microbrew and restaurant sit in what once was a church in the Peoria area. Built in 1889, the church has been used for several things including events, business offices, group tours, special events, and dance, art, and photography studios.
