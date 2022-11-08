ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

This $3.299M Breathtaking Modern Home is a Shining Example of Their Distinctive Design and Attention to Detail in Nashville, TN

The Home in Nashville checks all the boxes with a heated salt water pool, main level primary and guest suites, now available for sale. This home located at 226 Brook Hollow Rd, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 5,418 square feet of living spaces. Call Christie Bradley – The Wilson Group Real Estate Services – (Phone: (615-481-0970) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Football Frenzy Live: Nov. 11

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two weeks down and only three more weeks to go until the Blue Cross Bowl State Championships in Chattanooga, TN. Over two dozen Nashville and greater area Nashville schools have made it to the second round of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Playoffs and are hoping to punch their ticket to the next round.
NASHVILLE, TN
vegas24seven.com

Statement on the Passing of Jeff Cook

Photo courtesy of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “Jeff Cook spent a lifetime in music, earning a license as a broadcast engineer before he was old enough to drive a car and working as an on-air radio personality while still in high school,” said Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “He went on to fame, of course, with cousins Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen as a member of multi-platinum band Alabama, moving from barroom stages to sold-out arenas. Everything he did was rooted in his deep love of music, a love he shared with millions.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

These Two Local Venues Will Help You Get in the Christmas Spirit with Holiday Concerts

Music is popular during the holiday because it can bring the family together and generate happy memories, as well as being a part of the religious celebration of the season. Bonds can be created through the shared experience of music. This holiday season two local venues are offering great music to Maury County residents, Homestead Hall at Hardison Mill and The Barn at Phelps Farm.
COLUMBIA, TN
fox17.com

GALLERY: Honoring your heroes this Veterans Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News would like to say thank you to those who have served our country. We've compiled a gallery of veteran photos sent to us by viewers. Join us in honoring them. Download the FREE FOX 17 News app to get push alerts sent...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Cane Ridge father-son duo cherish senior year together

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Mose Phillips Jr. and Mose Phillips III have more than one reason to hope the Cane Ridge football team makes a deep playoff run. The Ravens will continue their run in the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) playoffs this week when Cane Ridge hosts Clarksville in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Disabled Tennessee veteran gifted mortgage-free smart home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A disabled veteran living in Middle Tennessee has been gifted a mortgage-free smart home by the Gary Sinise Foundation. Sgt. Bryan Anderson lost both of his legs and his left hand while serving two tours in Iraq. The Purple Heart recipient now donates his time delivering encouraging messages to post-9/11 veterans.
CUMBERLAND FURNACE, TN
Maury County Source

Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. Visit the Storybook Trail located along the Nature Trail in Maury County Park for a monthly, seasonal story to enjoy! The November story is “Goodbye Summer, Hello Autumn” written and illustrated by Kenard Pak. As leaves fall from their trees, animals huddle against the cold, and frost creeps across windows, everyone knows—winter is on its way! Join a brother and sister as they explore nature and take a stroll through their twinkling town, greeting all the signs of the coming season.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
travellemming.com

19 Best Things to Do in Franklin TN (in 2022)

Just a short drive from Nashville, there are some great things to do in Franklin Tennessee. Whether you’re just in Franklin for a day or staying here for longer, your schedule will be as packed as you want it to be. Franklin is home to many historic buildings, a...
FRANKLIN, TN
WBIR

'Rocky Top' plays at CMA Awards thanks to Peyton Manning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Peyton Manning wouldn't be Peyton Manning without mentioning Rocky Top whenever he gets the chance. So, when Manning came on stage with country singer and Georgia Bulldogs fan Luke Bryan during the 56th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night, it was no surprise the Sheriff paid homage to his alma mater.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Franklin Christmas celebration set for Dec. 2

According to a city news release, festivities begin at 6 p.m. with performances beginning at 6:40 p.m. and the tree lighting expected to take place at 7:15 p.m. Headliner Matthew West is the current American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year, the KLOVE Male Artist of the Year and Nashville Songwriters Association International Songwriter/Artist of the year.
FRANKLIN, TN
fox17.com

New Nashville neighborhood in the works

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A mere 12 minute walk from Broadway, Nashvillians will soon have a new neighborhood to live, work, and play in. It's name is Station East: the re-imagination of Nashville's East Bank. The timing of the development corresponds with other new monumental additions to the city,...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy