Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. Visit the Storybook Trail located along the Nature Trail in Maury County Park for a monthly, seasonal story to enjoy! The November story is “Goodbye Summer, Hello Autumn” written and illustrated by Kenard Pak. As leaves fall from their trees, animals huddle against the cold, and frost creeps across windows, everyone knows—winter is on its way! Join a brother and sister as they explore nature and take a stroll through their twinkling town, greeting all the signs of the coming season.

MAURY COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO