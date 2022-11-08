Read full article on original website
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerTennessee State
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
luxury-houses.net
This $3.299M Breathtaking Modern Home is a Shining Example of Their Distinctive Design and Attention to Detail in Nashville, TN
The Home in Nashville checks all the boxes with a heated salt water pool, main level primary and guest suites, now available for sale. This home located at 226 Brook Hollow Rd, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 5,418 square feet of living spaces. Call Christie Bradley – The Wilson Group Real Estate Services – (Phone: (615-481-0970) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
thecountrynote.com
ALABAMA’s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry Release Statements on Passing of Jeff Cook
Nashville, Tenn. — ALABAMA‘s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry today released the following statements, mourning the passing of their friend, cousin and bandmate of more than 50 years, Jeff Cook. “He lived to play our music we created together. He could play any instrument he chose, but his...
fox17.com
Taylor Swift announces third Nashville stop days before anticipated tour presale
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Billboard record-breaker Taylor Swift has added a third show in Nashville on her The Eras tour. Fans will be able to see the Hendersonville native perform at Nissan Stadium. This announcement comes days before the presale for the tour on Nov. 15. Since Swift's new...
fox17.com
Football Frenzy Live: Nov. 11
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two weeks down and only three more weeks to go until the Blue Cross Bowl State Championships in Chattanooga, TN. Over two dozen Nashville and greater area Nashville schools have made it to the second round of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Playoffs and are hoping to punch their ticket to the next round.
vegas24seven.com
Statement on the Passing of Jeff Cook
Photo courtesy of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “Jeff Cook spent a lifetime in music, earning a license as a broadcast engineer before he was old enough to drive a car and working as an on-air radio personality while still in high school,” said Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “He went on to fame, of course, with cousins Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen as a member of multi-platinum band Alabama, moving from barroom stages to sold-out arenas. Everything he did was rooted in his deep love of music, a love he shared with millions.”
These Two Local Venues Will Help You Get in the Christmas Spirit with Holiday Concerts
Music is popular during the holiday because it can bring the family together and generate happy memories, as well as being a part of the religious celebration of the season. Bonds can be created through the shared experience of music. This holiday season two local venues are offering great music to Maury County residents, Homestead Hall at Hardison Mill and The Barn at Phelps Farm.
CMA Awards: Stars walk the red carpet
The stars of country music arrive for the 56th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.
fox17.com
GALLERY: Honoring your heroes this Veterans Day
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News would like to say thank you to those who have served our country. We've compiled a gallery of veteran photos sent to us by viewers. Join us in honoring them. Download the FREE FOX 17 News app to get push alerts sent...
fox17.com
Cane Ridge father-son duo cherish senior year together
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Mose Phillips Jr. and Mose Phillips III have more than one reason to hope the Cane Ridge football team makes a deep playoff run. The Ravens will continue their run in the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) playoffs this week when Cane Ridge hosts Clarksville in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
fox17.com
Disabled Tennessee veteran gifted mortgage-free smart home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A disabled veteran living in Middle Tennessee has been gifted a mortgage-free smart home by the Gary Sinise Foundation. Sgt. Bryan Anderson lost both of his legs and his left hand while serving two tours in Iraq. The Purple Heart recipient now donates his time delivering encouraging messages to post-9/11 veterans.
Community holds on to Emma’s Flowers; demolition makes room for high-rise project
One of the busiest and most well known streets in Nashville, West End Avenue, is getting a new look, from small town shops, to towering high-rises. On Friday, the iconic pink walls of Emma's Flowers & Gifts were torn down.
Longtime Nashville Restaurant Demolished After Decades Of Service
"What makes this even sadder is we'll never have this type of thing again."
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Best In The U.S. For A Weekend Trip
Thrillist found the best towns around the country for a perfect weekend getaway.
Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. Visit the Storybook Trail located along the Nature Trail in Maury County Park for a monthly, seasonal story to enjoy! The November story is “Goodbye Summer, Hello Autumn” written and illustrated by Kenard Pak. As leaves fall from their trees, animals huddle against the cold, and frost creeps across windows, everyone knows—winter is on its way! Join a brother and sister as they explore nature and take a stroll through their twinkling town, greeting all the signs of the coming season.
travellemming.com
19 Best Things to Do in Franklin TN (in 2022)
Just a short drive from Nashville, there are some great things to do in Franklin Tennessee. Whether you’re just in Franklin for a day or staying here for longer, your schedule will be as packed as you want it to be. Franklin is home to many historic buildings, a...
First look inside $15,000-a-night luxury suite, restaurant with Michelin-star chef at Four Seasons Nashville
News 2 was able to step inside 2,200 square-feet of lavish living during an exclusive tour of the Four Seasons' presidential suite, as well as check out the hotel's restaurant, featuring a Michelin-star chef.
'Rocky Top' plays at CMA Awards thanks to Peyton Manning
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Peyton Manning wouldn't be Peyton Manning without mentioning Rocky Top whenever he gets the chance. So, when Manning came on stage with country singer and Georgia Bulldogs fan Luke Bryan during the 56th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night, it was no surprise the Sheriff paid homage to his alma mater.
williamsonhomepage.com
Franklin Christmas celebration set for Dec. 2
According to a city news release, festivities begin at 6 p.m. with performances beginning at 6:40 p.m. and the tree lighting expected to take place at 7:15 p.m. Headliner Matthew West is the current American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year, the KLOVE Male Artist of the Year and Nashville Songwriters Association International Songwriter/Artist of the year.
Images released of the proposed future of Fort Negley
Nashville Civil War history could get new life with a master plan to revitalize historic Fort Negley.
fox17.com
New Nashville neighborhood in the works
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A mere 12 minute walk from Broadway, Nashvillians will soon have a new neighborhood to live, work, and play in. It's name is Station East: the re-imagination of Nashville's East Bank. The timing of the development corresponds with other new monumental additions to the city,...
