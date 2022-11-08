Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Seattle Fire ‘full response’ in southwest Admiral = kitchen fire
11:02 AM: Seattle Fire has a “full response” headed to a house in the 3200 block of 47th SW [vicinity map]. First crews on scene are reporting “light smoke” visible from outside. Updates to come. 11:07 AM: It’s a kitchen fire, firefighters tell dispatch, so they’re...
FOLLOWUP: Salmon in the street in High Point
As previewed in our traffic alerts the past few mornings, SDOT was out today painting community-designed salmon in the street in High Point. The decorative fish are planned for two “Healthy Street” sections of 31st SW and SW Graham. We went over late today to see what had been completed in the first round of work.
WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 17 notes!
(Seen at Lincoln Park – photo by Darlene Allen) Welcome to Saturday! Here are highlights for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. TRAFFIC ALERT: SDOT crews are scheduled to work starting early this morning on the salmon street murals planned for parts of 31st SW and SW Graham in High Point – here’s the explanatory notice.
COUNTDOWN: 3 weeks until West Seattle Junction’s Holiday Festival, with first-ever GLOWS
Speaking of holidays … Saturday, December 3 – just three weeks from today – is the date to set on your calendar for the biggest event of the season in the West Seattle Junction. What started as “just” the tree lighting is expanding to include not only the return of a Night Market but also GLOWS – Glorious Lights of West Seattle. We had a bit of information about it when the call for artists opened last month, but you have a role in this too – here’s more, from West Seattle Junction Association executive director Chris Mackay:
FOLLOWUP: 2 updates on ‘affordable apartments’ project for Westwood driver-licensing office site
MeganP63 November 10, 2022 (7:43 pm) 144 unit apartment building with parking for 20 vehicles proposed…….. that makes sense……lol. WSB November 10, 2022 (8:35 pm) If you can’t visualize the site, it’s within steps of one RapidRide line and soon a second. And across the street from a vastly underutilized collection of parking spaces (aka Westwood Village). Perhaps the center will consider offering some of its spaces for lease, as is done with at least one other huge and underutilized West Seattle parking lot, the one surrounding Rite-Aid south of The Junction … TR.
Scenes from tonight’s West Seattle Art Walk, including Desmond Hansen’s guest appearance
Every time we’ve seen West Seattle artist Desmond Hansen, he’s been out along a street, in protective gear, painting a signal box. Tonight, a different setting, and some of his other work:. As previewed here earlier this week, Hansen is the featured artist tonight for the West Seattle...
ALMOST OPEN: Sneak peek inside Camp West in The Junction
(WSB photos by Patrick Sand) At Camp West, soon to open in the ex-West 5 space in the West Seattle Junction, they’re taking the camping theme seriously – yet lightheartedly. When you walk into the space at 4539 California SW, you’ll notice foldable canvas chairs at the tables...
WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Return of Thriftway’s ‘Holiday Taste’
Two weeks until Thanksgiving. That means it’s peak time for menu planning, and that’s why West Seattle Thriftway (California/Fauntleroy; WSB sponsor) has brought back its Holiday Taste sampling event, happening in-store right now through 7 pm. There’s also a deal if you do some shopping while you’re there:
BIZNOTE: Grand opening Saturday for Bali’s Himalayan Chai and Salt Snacks Counter
You’re invited to a grand opening tomorrow (Saturday, November 12th) in The Junction! Here’s the announcement we received tonight:. Bali’s Himalayan Snacks Counter is hosted inside Puerto Vallarta Mexican restaurant, thanks to owner Eduardo Morales. We’re in Alaska Junction, 4727 California Avenue. There will be free...
West Seattle Art Walk with music, HPIC town hall, Thriftway Taste, theater at WSHS, more for your Thursday
Tonight’s marquee event – this month’s West Seattle Art Walk! Here’s the list/map:. Artists and venues are spotlighted in this month’s preview – which features food and drink specials as well as art-hosting venues. Highlights include three Art of Music performances – Sarah Brunner at West Seattle Grounds in North Admiral (2141 California SW), Kristen Marlo at John L. Scott Real Estate in The Junction (4445 California SW), and Joshua Dennis at Beveridge Place Pub in Morgan Junction (6413 California SW). The Art Walk starts at 5 pm; the musical performances run concurrently, 6 pm-7:45 pm, at all three venues.
FOUND CAT: Fauntleroy/Hudson – November 12, 2022 11:51 pm
Young Female Cat found around 10 pm 11.12.22 at Fauntleroy and Hudson. Skinny and hungry, sweet so it seems like she must be someone’s pet and perhaps lost. Looks like she may have had a collar at one point by the gap in the fur on her neck, but it’s come off. Distinctive markings but can only post one photo.
FOUND DOG: Delridge – November 12, 2022 11:37 am
I found this dog on Delridge and Kenyon St with no collar. I took her to the vet and she’s microchipped so we know her age and name, but the contact number for the owner was disconnected. Owner needs to verify dog’s name and age when calling: 928-925-8716.
HELPING: Beer Church Turkey Bowl’s comeback
Kendall Jones and Kim Sharpe Jones brought back the Beer Church Turkey Bowl tonight after a pandemic hiatus – and they report an even better turnout than pre-pandemic. The lanes at West Seattle Bowl were sold out in advance. They were selling raffle tickets for items celebrating the Beer...
WEEKEND PREVIEW: Beer Church Turkey Bowl returns Saturday
(File photo, donated food at a past Turkey Bowl) The Beer Church Turkey Bowl is a beer-release party and early-holiday-season benefit all in one, and it’s back, tomorrow (Saturday) at West Seattle Bowl (39th/Oregon). Here’s the announcement from Kim at the Beer Church (philanthropic arm of the West Seattle-headquartered Washington Beer Blog):
FUN WAY TO HELP: Friendsgiving fundraiser Sunday with Mode Music and Performing Arts – get your tickets ASAP!
If you’re not already ticketed for the Mode Music and Performing Arts Friendsgiving Fundraiser this Sunday (November 13), you can still buy tickets tonight! Here’s the announcement:. We’re celebrating Thanksgiving early this Sunday at our Friendsgiving Fundraiser, and we’re most thankful for YOU, the community members who make...
Remembering Mark A. Vinson, 1974-2022
Family and friends are remembering Mark A. Vinson and sharing this remembrance with the community:. Mark Alan Vinson, of Shoreline, died on September 25, 2022, after a nearly 4-year battle with colon cancer. Mark was born in Seattle on January 5, 1974. He was an extremely bright and funny child...
CONTINUING SUNDAY: Peace Lutheran Church’s holiday bazaar is back
Christmas is six weeks away. If you’re ready to get in the mood, this weekend’s return of the Peace Lutheran Church (39th/Thistle) holiday bazaar is the place – many of the handmade/fair-trade items are holiday-themed:. The bazaar also features a bake sale, with proceeds benefiting the West...
