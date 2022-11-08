Read full article on original website
At least 2 dead, 5 seriously injured in Highland Mills crash
State police say two drivers in a head-on collision Thursday in Orange County have died.
Authorities: 3 killed in Highland Mills crash
Woodbury police say a box truck and passenger van full of workers crashed on Route 32 in Highland Mills just after 9 a.m.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two killed in Orange County head-on crash
TOWN OF WOODBURY – The drivers of two vehicle died when they crashed head-on on Route 32 near Falls Lane in the Town of Woodbury Thursday morning, State Police said. Troopers said a 2014 Freightliner box truck and a 2012 Ford Econoline van crashed around 9 a.m. The driver...
SUV crashes into busy restaurant in Westchester County, workers, customers narrowly escape unharmed
The restaurant was filled with customers at the time.
Police: Clinton woman killed in Dutchess County crash
Investigators say 52-year-old Lisa Drozdowski's vehicle left Slate Quarry Road on Tuesday, hitting several trees and a utility pole.
East Durham trucker killed in Queens crash
A Greene County trucker was struck and killed near his parked tractor-trailer on Grand Avenue in Maspeth early Wednesday morning.
New York Firefighter Hit By Car Putting Out Fire In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley volunteer firefighter was rushed to the hospital after getting hit by a vehicle while battling a blaze. On Thursday, the Cronomer Valley Fire Department responded to a brush fire in Orange County. One firefighter was injured. Firefighters Battle Blaze In Orange County, New York. Firefighters responded to...
Vehicle Crashes Through Crowded Hudson Valley Restaurant [PICS]
The last thing you imagine while dining at one of your favorite restaurants is for a vehicle to come sailing through the front of the building right next to you. Firefighters were called Thursday afternoon when they say a vehicle jumped a curb, went down an embankment and went through the wall of a crowded restaurant in the Hudson Valley.
Woman Killed After Car Leaves Roadway, Crashes Into Pole, Trees In Town Of Clinton
A woman was killed after her 2012 Subaru Forester left the roadway and struck a utility pole and several trees in Hudson Valley. The crash occurred in Dutchess County around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 in the town of Clinton, on Slate Quarry Road. An initial investigation determined Lisa M....
1 killed, 1 injured in Second Street shooting
Albany police are investigating a double shooting Thursday night.
Saugerties police attempting to locate missing teen
Saugerties police is looking for a missing teenager, Ashley Frommhold. She was reported missing on November 11.
Mid-Hudson News Network
One dead, several injured in Route 32 crash in Woodbury
WOODBURY – A mid-morning crash on Thursday between a passenger van and a truck on Route 32 in the Town of Woodbury claimed one life and left several other injured, police said. Injured victims were transported to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh and Garnet Health Medical Center...
FBI: Man Wanted In New York For Raping Hudson Valley Child Found
A wanted Hudson Valley man accused of sexually abusing a young child was found by the FBI in another state. New York State Police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Jesus Torres from the town of Goshen, New York for predatory sexual assault against a child, rape, criminal sexual act, sex abuse, all in the first-degree and all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor charge for endangering the welfare of a child.
‘Amazing’ Hudson Valley, New York Father Killed Saving Family In Fire
You can help out a Hudson Valley family who lost their father in a home fire. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, officers from the Town of Newburgh Police Department responded to a house fire at a home on Babes Lane in the Town of Newburgh. Newburgh, New York Father Killed In...
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park
Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
Albany Police: 2 missing girls found, brought home
A spokesperson for the Albany Police Department said Deysi Rivero, 12, and Tomiko Akbar, 11, both of Albany, have been found.
Peekskill police probe shooting near police headquarters
Witnesses say someone was shot on Central Avenue.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Weapons and menacing arrest in Port Jervis
PORT JERVIS – A 36-year-old Port Jervis man is being held in the Orange County Jail on charges stemming from a menacing incident last summer. Butchie Middleton was arrested on Monday and charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and a misdemeanor for menacing. On July 22, Port...
Police shoot at car in Brooklyn; 6 NYPD officers taken to hospital
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — NYPD officers in Brooklyn opened fire on a car as the driver fled from police on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. At least one officer was hit by the car, police said. Six officers were taken to the hospital in connection with the incident, but it wasn’t immediately clear why all of […]
Volunteer firefighter hit by a vehicle while battling flames in Newburgh
Police say the firefighter was struck by a vehicle while on the scene, and had to be flown out to a hospital for precautionary reasons.
