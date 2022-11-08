ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhinebeck, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Two killed in Orange County head-on crash

TOWN OF WOODBURY – The drivers of two vehicle died when they crashed head-on on Route 32 near Falls Lane in the Town of Woodbury Thursday morning, State Police said. Troopers said a 2014 Freightliner box truck and a 2012 Ford Econoline van crashed around 9 a.m. The driver...
WOODBURY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

One dead, several injured in Route 32 crash in Woodbury

WOODBURY – A mid-morning crash on Thursday between a passenger van and a truck on Route 32 in the Town of Woodbury claimed one life and left several other injured, police said. Injured victims were transported to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh and Garnet Health Medical Center...
WOODBURY, NY
101.5 WPDH

FBI: Man Wanted In New York For Raping Hudson Valley Child Found

A wanted Hudson Valley man accused of sexually abusing a young child was found by the FBI in another state. New York State Police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Jesus Torres from the town of Goshen, New York for predatory sexual assault against a child, rape, criminal sexual act, sex abuse, all in the first-degree and all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor charge for endangering the welfare of a child.
GOSHEN, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park

Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Weapons and menacing arrest in Port Jervis

PORT JERVIS – A 36-year-old Port Jervis man is being held in the Orange County Jail on charges stemming from a menacing incident last summer. Butchie Middleton was arrested on Monday and charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and a misdemeanor for menacing. On July 22, Port...
PORT JERVIS, NY
PIX11

Police shoot at car in Brooklyn; 6 NYPD officers taken to hospital

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — NYPD officers in Brooklyn opened fire on a car as the driver fled from police on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. At least one officer was hit by the car, police said. Six officers were taken to the hospital in connection with the incident, but it wasn’t immediately clear why all of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
