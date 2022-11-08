Read full article on original website
Robber killed in supermarket shootout, bystander wounded: police
A shootout erupted during an attempted armed robbery Friday night at a South Shore supermarket and ended with the alleged robber dead and a bystander critically injured, police said.
Woman shot in chin, 6 shot in overnight violence
CHICAGO — Two men, 22 and 19, were standing outside in the Lower West Side neighborhood around 2:00 a.m. when they both were shot. According to police, the 22-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the hip and the 19-year-old was shot in the leg and hip. They were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and are […]
Charges filed in shooting involving off-duty Chicago Police officer; video shows aftermath
CHICAGO (CBS) -- New video documents what happened after a shooting involving an off-duty Chicago Police officer in Belmont Cragin this week.Meanwhile, charges have been filed against a man suspected of pointing a gun at the officer. Michael Martinez, 28, is charged with one felony count of being an armed habitual criminal.Martinez had already been on electronic monitoring since June 2021 when police said he was involved in the shooting with the off-duty officer.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Friday, sources say the off-duty officer was at an Amoco gas station at Laramie and Grand avenues just after 8:15 a.m....
WGNtv.com
CPD: Attempted robbery suspect shot, killed in South Shore supermarket; witness critical
CHICAGO — An attempted robbery suspect was shot and killed inside a South Shore supermarket Friday evening and a witness is in critical condition. At around 6:20 p.m., Chicago police said a suspect entered Elbarakah Super Market, located in the 2600 block of East 73rd Street, and produced a handgun in an attempted to rob it.
Wanted: Police seek suspect in fatal West Side shooting
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a man believed to be connected to a murder in West Garfield Park this August. Police say on Aug. 31 around 4:15 p.m. the suspect fatally shot a victim during a fight in the 200 block of North Pulaski Road. The suspect is...
Would-be robber shot dead by customer at South Shore store; clerk also wounded
CHICAGO (CBS) – A customer with a concealed carry license shot and killed a man trying to rob a grocery store in South Shore Friday night.A beloved store clerk was also critically injured in the shooting.The shooting took place at the El Barakah Supermarket on 73rd Street off South Shore Drive, on the ground floor of the 7300 Venture Apartments building.A man attempted to rob the supermarket at gunpoint right before closing time around 6:20 p.m., according to Chicago Police.The robber pointed the gun at the 64-year-old clerk who is also believed to be the owner of the store, police...
cwbchicago.com
Lakeview woman shot her neighbor after an afternoon of drinking, prosecutors say
Prosecutors said a Chicago woman shot another resident of her Lakeview apartment building after they spent the afternoon drinking together, but her defense attorney said she denies the allegations and it “might be a one-off situation.”. Lateaner Simmons, 39, was arrested by Chicago police on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man sentenced to life in prison
An Aurora man was sentenced to natural life in prison Thursday afternoon. 38-year-old Jarvis Postlewaite, of Aurora, was convicted by a jury on the charges of armed robbery, armed habitual offender, and for the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in August in Livingston County. The Livingston County...
Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed on porch in Bronzeville ID'd, authorities say
A 56-year-old man was sitting on a porch when someone opened fire, killing him, police said. He has been identified.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with fatally shooting woman in Bronzeville
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with shooting and killing a woman in Bronzeville in May. Rodearl McElroy, 29, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. According to Chicago police, McElroy was arrested Wednesday after being identified as the person who fatally shot a 42-year-old woman in the 4300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on May 5.
Catalytic converter thieves open fire on West Lawn homeowner who caught them in the act
A West Lawn homeowner is lucky to be alive after catalytic converter thieves riddled his home with bullets when he caught them in the act.
WGNtv.com
Police: Suburban mail carrier accused of stealing over 100 checks worth $40K
ELMHURST, Ill. — A suburban mail carrier was arrested Monday after being accused of stealing over 100 checks worth around $40,000 from businesses and residents on his route. On Oct. 20, an Elmhurst police officer was dispatched to a local business for the report of check fraud involving five checks that were fraudulently deposited.
Chicago man sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking firearms
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Chicago man who illegally trafficked at least five firearms has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Roberto Prieto, 34, after he offered firearms for sale in a text message to a law enforcement official on five different occasions. United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois confirmed Prieto executed three of the give sales. Prieto pleaded guilty back in June. U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber imposed a 120-month prison sentence earlier this week.
WIFR
Three teens face car theft charges after chase in Stephenson, Winnebago counties
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A police chase through Stephenson and Winnebago counties Wednesday night ends with the arrest of three teens and the search for two other suspects. Freeport police say the teens were part of a group involved in stealing a car Wednesday in Chicago. According to investigators, the...
'There's a double and triple checking of that': Gun accidentally fired at Chicago Police Academy
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A close call inside the Chicago Police Academy after a gun was accidentally fired.CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot has the exclusive CBS 2 story. Police recruits have to buy their own guns so it's common for gun companies to come to the police academy, so the officers can try out the weapons. But a mistake was made and a live round left in one of the guns on display.Several gun company representatives were at the Chicago Police Education and Training Academy early Thursday morning. Police sources said one of the vendors left a round in one of the...
Chicago police warn against ‘worthless’ concrete front porch repairs
CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents about two people who fraud people, especially elderly people, into overpaying for “worthless” concrete porch repairs. Police said the two men are approaching people who are in front of their homes claiming to be contractors and soliciting unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs to existing front porches. The men […]
2 in custody for armed robbery and battery on CTA Red Line, CPD search for more suspects
CHICAGO — Police are searching for a group of men who beat and robbed a man of his belongings on the CTA Red Line early Saturday morning. According to police, a man was headed northbound on the Red Line around the 1100 block of South State Street at 1:42 a.m. when 4 to six men […]
Chicago shooting leaves 2 wounded, man dead near 95th and Dan Ryan
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man died and two other people were hospitalized after being shot in front of a McDonald's in the near 95th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway on Thursday.The victims, a 27-year-old man, 29-year-old man, and a 49-year-old woman were on the sidewalk in the 0-99 block of 95th Street when they were shot by an unknown offender, Chicago Police said.The 29-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.The 27-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to Advocate...
South Suburban Family Mourns Death Of Teenage Boy Found Shot in Driveway
The family of Tymon Wilson is now grieving and mourning his death after police say the 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times in his family’s driveway in south suburban Matteson on Monday morning. “He’s touched everybody’s soul, everybody that he came across—he’s a light in everybody’s life,” said his...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with fatally shooting man at gas station during argument
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of fatally shooting a man during an argument at a gas station in September. Cordell Evans, 29, faces one felony count of first-degree murder, four felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon, four felony counts of armed habitual criminal and one felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle.
