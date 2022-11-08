ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive Photos: Emergency Airlift from Newburgh Plaza

There's been a heated debate on the fate of the former ShopRite plaza in Newburgh, NY. While many residents expressed dismay at the conversion of the former grocery store to a new Ocean State Job Lot location, there's one thing everyone can agree on: it's the prefect spot to land a helicopter.
NEWBURGH, NY
What’s Happening With This Dutchess County Eyesore?

Plans to replace an ugly Poughkeepsie eyesore with a new business are in the works, but just when will it happen?. If you've driven around the Hudson Valley recently you've probably noticed an unsettling number of rundown buildings. The abandoned businesses are scattered throughout the region, some of them sitting there for decades with no occupant.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Dutchess County Legislatures Increase Veteran Exemptions

Veterans Day is one of the most patriotic days of the entire year. It's a day where we honor and give our thanks and appreciation to the men and women who are courageous enough to defend our nation. That is why I am happy to see that one Hudson Valley county decided to give their veterans a special gift this year.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Some Kingston residents will get a 15 percent rent cut

At 9:28 p.m. on November 9, Kingston’s rent guidelines board vote went the way that some renters squeezed by rising rents had been hoping for. Whether that number was too little or not enough depends on whom you ask. Affecting the tenants of buildings built before 1974 with six...
KINGSTON, NY
‘Dumped & Tied to Porch’ New York Animal Shelter Looking for Info on Dog

A local animal shelter is asking the Hudson Valley if anyone might have any information on a dog that was left chained to the front door of their shelter. The Adopt-a-Dog animal shelter in Armonk, New York is hoping that someone might have more information on a dog that was left at the shelter this week. Adopt-a-Dog took to Facebook to share a story about a dog that was left outside of the shelter in hopes of finding its owner or maybe a new home.
ARMONK, NY
