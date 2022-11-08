Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Check Out These Halloween and Costume Parties in Westchester This WeekOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasOssining, NY
Related
Exclusive Photos: Emergency Airlift from Newburgh Plaza
There's been a heated debate on the fate of the former ShopRite plaza in Newburgh, NY. While many residents expressed dismay at the conversion of the former grocery store to a new Ocean State Job Lot location, there's one thing everyone can agree on: it's the prefect spot to land a helicopter.
‘Well Renowned Destination’ Shocks Hudson Valley With Closing Plans
Many residents are shocked by the announcement and want to know why. One of the reasons why Newburgh is so unique is that there are TONS of different restaurants to try there. Every kind of cuisine is pretty much covered and each place has its own unique spin on it.
New York Firefighter Hit By Car Putting Out Fire In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley volunteer firefighter was rushed to the hospital after getting hit by a vehicle while battling a blaze. On Thursday, the Cronomer Valley Fire Department responded to a brush fire in Orange County. One firefighter was injured. Firefighters Battle Blaze In Orange County, New York. Firefighters responded to...
Town of Newburgh Fire Leaves One Deceased, More Injured
Unfortunate news coming from the Town of Newburgh. Yesterday, Tuesday, November 8th, the Town of Newburgh police responded to a residence on Babes Lane in the Town of Newburgh, for the report of a house fire. The Town of Newburgh Police were assisted by the Middlehope Fire Department, Cronomer Valley...
Liberty Street Bistro in Newburgh closing its doors
Mike Kelly, owner of the Liberty Street Bistro in Newburgh, says the toll of the pandemic made it impossible to recover and stay open.
Catskill Business Donates to Help Launch Victim Advocate Program
When you think of Resorts World Catskills, you probably think of gambling, performances, and vacation getaways. Now, it is time to also consider advocacy, if you didn't already. Resorts World Catskills Donates to Fearless! Hudson Valley. In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Resorts World Catskills announced a donation of...
1950s Hudson Valley School on the Market: Would You Live There?
If you're looking for an eye-catching address for your business or a completely unique place to live perhaps you may want to consider an old Hudson Valley school that's recently hit the market. The whole school building is on the market. The 6,000-square-foot building was built in 1950 and renovated...
New Shop Opening Up in Ulster County, Fulfills Lifelong Dream
There's another awesome place to go shopping in the area. It's safe to say we have many cool places around the Hudson Valley, but something that makes this area so unique is that there's a "family" and "home-y" feeling in the smaller shops. Not only do you get to connect...
NBC New York
Got a Spare 35-Foot Spruce? This Hudson Valley City Wants Yours for Christmas — But Only if It's Blue
Why does this sound like a Charlie Brown special? At least this one won't be made of aluminum -- or pink. Newburgh is looking for a Christmas tree -- and the city in New York's Orange County has a few requirements. Does yours meet their specs? Specifically, Newburgh is looking...
Police: Newburgh man dies in house fire
A Newburgh man died in a house fire on Babes Lane Tuesday, according to a release from the Town of Newburgh Police Department.
New York Man Nearly Kills Stranger After Using Bathroom In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man nearly killed a stranger after the stranger allowed him to use his bathroom. Sullivan County District Attorney Meagan Galligan recently announced that 22-year-old Brian Scott of Wurtsboro, New York was sentenced before the Sullivan County Court to 15 years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision.
3 Hudson Valley Malls Extend Shopping Hours For 2022 Holiday
Have you already started your holiday shopping? Have you made a plan? Which stores you are going to shop at? Which day of the week or which weekend are you going to head out and get all of it done?. While there are a lot of people who still love...
What’s Happening With This Dutchess County Eyesore?
Plans to replace an ugly Poughkeepsie eyesore with a new business are in the works, but just when will it happen?. If you've driven around the Hudson Valley recently you've probably noticed an unsettling number of rundown buildings. The abandoned businesses are scattered throughout the region, some of them sitting there for decades with no occupant.
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree spends night in Suffern
The NYC Thruway Authority posted photos on Twitter saying the tree spent most of the day on the Thruway yesterday on its way from Queensbury to NYC.
Dutchess County Legislatures Increase Veteran Exemptions
Veterans Day is one of the most patriotic days of the entire year. It's a day where we honor and give our thanks and appreciation to the men and women who are courageous enough to defend our nation. That is why I am happy to see that one Hudson Valley county decided to give their veterans a special gift this year.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Some Kingston residents will get a 15 percent rent cut
At 9:28 p.m. on November 9, Kingston’s rent guidelines board vote went the way that some renters squeezed by rising rents had been hoping for. Whether that number was too little or not enough depends on whom you ask. Affecting the tenants of buildings built before 1974 with six...
‘Dumped & Tied to Porch’ New York Animal Shelter Looking for Info on Dog
A local animal shelter is asking the Hudson Valley if anyone might have any information on a dog that was left chained to the front door of their shelter. The Adopt-a-Dog animal shelter in Armonk, New York is hoping that someone might have more information on a dog that was left at the shelter this week. Adopt-a-Dog took to Facebook to share a story about a dog that was left outside of the shelter in hopes of finding its owner or maybe a new home.
Avoid These 7 Most Violent Streets in Kingston, New York
The Hudson Valley has so much beauty to offer the residents who live here. There are several reasons why someone would want to live here. With that beauty and opportunity comes a large population. In any big city comes unwanted crime. You have to admit that it is pretty bad...
Company looks to bring permanent pirate-themed park to Hudson Valley
An immersive pirate-themed festival may soon become a permanent fixture in Hudson Valley.
Vehicle Crashes Through Crowded Hudson Valley Restaurant [PICS]
The last thing you imagine while dining at one of your favorite restaurants is for a vehicle to come sailing through the front of the building right next to you. Firefighters were called Thursday afternoon when they say a vehicle jumped a curb, went down an embankment and went through the wall of a crowded restaurant in the Hudson Valley.
101.5 WPDH
Poughkeepsie, NY
30K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1