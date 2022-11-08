Read full article on original website
Related
Quit saying Tuesday was good for Democrats
For as long as Republicans threatened a midterm election “red wave,” I clung to a sliver of optimism that no American could watch the MAGA attack on the United States Capitol — and the GOP effort to excuse it — and still go to the polls and vote Republican.
Alabama’s capital removes Confederate names from 2 schools
Two high schools in Alabama's capital, a hub of the civil rights movement, will no longer bear the names of Confederate leaders.
Comments / 0