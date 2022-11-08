Read full article on original website
Related
Flu vaccination guidelines for people aged 65 and older has changed this year
For most people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a simple message regarding flu vaccines - get one. For people 65 and older, the message is a little more specific this year. People ages 6 to 64 are advised to use any licensed, age-appropriate influenza vaccine. The options...
myscience.org
Temporary mild damage to heart muscle cells after Covid-19 booster vaccination
An interdisciplinary research team from the University of Basel and the University Hospital Basel has studied the effects of the Covid-19 booster vaccination on the heart muscle. According to their findings, which have not yet been peer-reviewed, mild damage is more common than previously thought. Cardiologist Professor Christian Müller talks about the results in an interview.
Michigan COVID community risk level drops to low
Michigan is reporting 9,992 new COVID-19 cases, according to a weekly report the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released Wednesday. That’s a drop from the last report, when the state said there were 11,651 new cases for the week. A total of 2,907,819 Michiganders have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of […] The post Michigan COVID community risk level drops to low appeared first on Michigan Advance.
ScienceBlog.com
New purifier may cut airborne Covid by 10x
University classrooms are forums for intellectual exchange. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how important it is for classrooms to also be sites of efficient air exchange—that is, good ventilation. Air sampling technology developed by Constantinos Sioutas, a professor at the USC Viterbi School of Engineering, helped pave the...
