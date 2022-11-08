Michigan is reporting 9,992 new COVID-19 cases, according to a weekly report the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released Wednesday. That’s a drop from the last report, when the state said there were 11,651 new cases for the week. A total of 2,907,819 Michiganders have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of […] The post Michigan COVID community risk level drops to low appeared first on Michigan Advance.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO