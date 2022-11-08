ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WOLF

Ballot Adjudication Continues in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — The eyes of the world are on Luzerne County as ballots are continuing to be counted after the paper incident on election day. “Luzerne County must do better” says Jim Haddock, Representative-elect from Pennsylvania’s 118th District. Ballot adjudication is still under way...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Honoring our veterans in Luzerne Co.

WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — As communities across the nation come together to honor our servicemen and women this Veteran’s Day, so did the communities right here in Northeast, Pennsylvania. Lines were out the door at Mission BBQ today in Wilkes-Barre to join in on the celebration for...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Three viruses that are spreading-Lehigh Valley Health Network calling it the Tripledemic

(WOLF) — With no restrictions protecting people this upcoming season, winter is projected to look different. The last 2 weeks our community, and throughout the country, there has been an increase in cases of respiratory illnesses including COVID-19, influenza, and RSV. Lehigh Valley Health Network experts explained the impact...

