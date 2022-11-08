Read full article on original website
Related
WOLF
Ballot Adjudication Continues in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — The eyes of the world are on Luzerne County as ballots are continuing to be counted after the paper incident on election day. “Luzerne County must do better” says Jim Haddock, Representative-elect from Pennsylvania’s 118th District. Ballot adjudication is still under way...
WOLF
Honoring our veterans in Luzerne Co.
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — As communities across the nation come together to honor our servicemen and women this Veteran’s Day, so did the communities right here in Northeast, Pennsylvania. Lines were out the door at Mission BBQ today in Wilkes-Barre to join in on the celebration for...
WOLF
Matt Cartwright delivers speech after the Associated Press declared him projected winner
SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The race for the 8th congressional district being called by the AP - Matt Cartwright the projected winner - with 51.17 percent of the vote. After the Associated Press declared Cartwright the projected winner, he delivered a speech at the John Mitchell Statue near the Lackawanna County Courthouse.
WOLF
Three viruses that are spreading-Lehigh Valley Health Network calling it the Tripledemic
(WOLF) — With no restrictions protecting people this upcoming season, winter is projected to look different. The last 2 weeks our community, and throughout the country, there has been an increase in cases of respiratory illnesses including COVID-19, influenza, and RSV. Lehigh Valley Health Network experts explained the impact...
Comments / 0