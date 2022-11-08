Read full article on original website
News 12
Mayor Adams announces shutdown of Randall's Island migrant relief center
Mayor Eric Adams has announced that the migrant center at Randall's Island will be shut down next week. The mayor's office also says that a new relief center for asylum-seeking adult men will open at the Watson Hotel in Manhattan. Migrants currently at the Randall's Island site will be offered...
News 12
‘He was talking to bad people.’ Sayreville HS senior faces charges for threats made against synagogues
An 18-year-old Sayreville High School student is facing federal charges over threats against New Jersey synagogues in online posts. A criminal complaint released on Thursday states that Omar Alkattoul told FBI agents that he also considered an attack on a synagogue in New York. The FBI issued a statewide alert...
Crews on scene of water main break on Ryder's Lane in New Brunswick
There is no word on the cause.
Principal: Firearm found in backpack of kindergartner at Boys Prep Bronx Elementary
A firearm was found in the backpack of a kindergartener at the Boys Prep Bronx Elementary school, according to the school's principal.
Restaurant receives second discriminatory letter in two weeks
Seafood Kingz, Archie’s Tap & Table and Caliente’s were all hit with hateful letters in their mailboxes last week that showed racist and antisemitic images and slurs.
Bridgeport author who published book on JFK's assassination killed in NYC shooting
He was found shot in the head in the back seat of a Range Rover that crashed into another vehicle in Queens around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree spends night in Suffern
The NYC Thruway Authority posted photos on Twitter saying the tree spent most of the day on the Thruway yesterday on its way from Queensbury to NYC.
Police: Man accused of summer Brownsville shooting arrested in Maryland
Authorities in Maryland arrested a man who detectives say shot at a police car in Brownsville over the summer and injured the officers inside.
NYPD: 3 suspects wanted for shooting in Brooklyn, injuring bystander
Police say the three suspects were walking on East 92nd Street when they began firing at an unknown individual multiple times before running down on Avenue L.
Students storm Kingsborough Community College gates following allegations of racial slurs, fight
Many of the students present are part of a club at the school that focuses on ruling out acts of hate. They say that one of their former members was saying racial slurs in the cafeteria last week, and that things quickly went south when another student tried to get involved.
Police: Man arrested for having loaded gun, drugs in car during traffic stop in Elmont
According to police, the incident happened a little after 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Brooklyn family pleads to public for help finding missing 35-year-old man
Alcindor Jenkins, 35, also known as Jerry, was last seen outside his apartment building at 113 Ten Eyck St. last Sunday wearing all black with red sneakers.
Police: Queens man arrested for carjacking woman at gunpoint Williston Park
Detectives say a 50-year-old female was exiting her parked SUV on Stratford Avenue around 7:25 p.m. when an unknown male subject approached her.
NYPD: 32-year-old man shot in the shin in Soundview
News 12 was told the victim was shot in the shin on Manor Avenue around 1 a.m.
NYPD: 12-year-old boy slashed at Kingsbridge playground
Detectives say the two boys were playing basketball when one of the boys was losing and it escalated to an argument.
Baby with rare degenerative disease treated by Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
A Lambertville family says their son who has a rare degenerative disease was treated at a Philadelphia hospital.
NYPD: Woman robbed at gunpoint, two suspects at large
The incident took place in Claremont, and both suspects are between 18 to 20 years old, according to the NYPD.
Crown Heights man says he’s being pushed out the apartment he rents
Roberts is now suing the landlord of his building, 972 Park Place LLC, with Roberts’ lawyer saying that they “believe this is an intentional harassment technique designed to push Francis out."
NYPD: Man dead after being struck by a car while riding E-scooter
A man is dead after he was struck by a car while riding an e-scooter Saturday morning.
