Made In Hawaii Festival returns to Ala Moana Center
The 28th Made In Hawaii Festival has returned here to Ala Moana Center; and I've got to say, it's bigger and better than last year.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘I just cried holding her’: A Hawaii couple shares their adoption journey
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s National Adoption month and more than 100,000 children in the US are waiting to be adopted. Chris and Manny Orupabo’s adoption journey began in 2017. ”I found out that I was unable to have babies naturally. We’ve fostered, we’ve tried IVF and we’ve hanai’d,”...
KITV.com
Made in Hawaii Festival featuring over 400 vendors
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The 28th Made in Hawaii Festival presented by Mahi Pono is taking place this Veterans day weekend at the Ala Moana center. Attendees can purchase a two-hour times entry pass for $13 or an all-day access pass for $35.
LIST: Best places to raise a family in Hawaii 2022
Niche came out with a new study on the best places to raise a family in Hawaii based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities and more.
Hawaii Island Is Getting New Federal Funds To Tackle Health Care Shortages. Is It Enough?
Jim Cisler was worried. He had driven his wife, Sharon, to Queens North Hawaii Community Hospital in the evening after a routine medical visit raised concerns about her heart. After fighting traffic to get to the Big Island hospital, he learned his wife had suffered a heart attack and needed a stent inserted.
One in four test positive for RSV in Hawaii
Little children are coughing, sneezing, unable to catch their breath, and sometimes even ending up in the hospital. State health officials say that is what they are seeing as RSV cases rise early in the season.
These Hawaii spots offering freebies for veterans
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day and many businesses across the country are offering free items or nice discounts for veterans, active duty and retired military people. The Veterans Administration distributed a lengthy list of the businesses offering free and discounted items. You can view the entire list by visiting their website. […]
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kamukura Ramen
Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii customers can dine at Kamukura Ramen, with noodles imported from Japan. Dotonbori Kamukura opened its first store in Osaka with 9 counter seats and has since expanded to nearly 70 stores throughout Japan. Now, the Kamukura brand has made its way to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, making it the first store in the United States.
Buy local at the Made in Hawaii Festival
It’s time to buy Hawaii for Hawaii. That’s the sentiment behind the 28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival. Joining us with more details is Olena Heu, spokesperson for the Made in Hawaii Festival.
WorkHawaii to host their largest hiring event
This hiring event is the last one of the year, and the City is saying that it may even be the largest.
Lahaina-area fire still burning, schools to reopen Thursday
LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Four campuses in the Lahaina area were closed Tuesday due to a fire in the Kaua’ula Valley. Maui officials said it was safe to reopen all schools Thursday. The schools are: Lahainaluna High, Lahaina Intermediate, Princess Nāhi‘ena‘ena Elementary and King Kamehameha III Elementary. Chief Rylan Yatsuhiro, of the Maui Fire Department, […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
The Made in Hawaii Festival is back on Oahu
Coast Guard responding after 80-foot boat sinks in Ala Wai Boat Harbor. The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating after an 80-foot boat sank in the Ala Wai Boat Harbor on Thursday night. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By HNN Staff. Hawaiian Airlines took...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui mayoral race: Bissen thanks his supporters while Victorino apologizes to his
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A triumphant Maui County Mayor-elect Rick Bissen thanked supporters for believing in him on Wednesday, a day after ousting incumbent Mayor Mike Victorino in the general election. “I feel very lucky, very honored. The fact that the county of Maui, Molokai, Lanai has placed their trust in...
Why a butterfly is the perfect Hawaii holiday gift
Less than 5% of wild monarch caterpillars reach their final stage of metamorphosis in transforming into a butterfly.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i Island Veterans Day Parade returns live this weekend
A giant U.S. flag will once again fly over Kamehameha Avenue this weekend as one of Hawai‘i’s largest Veterans Day parades marches live throughout downtown Hilo for the first time since 2019 — and its organizers and the veterans it salutes are excited for its return. “You...
Maui brush fire 40% contained, 2,100 acres scorched
Maui Count Officials announced that the West Maui brush fire that was first reported on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 11:40 a.m. is still ablaze.
hawaiinewsnow.com
On Election Day, this new tool helped speed up Hawaii’s delivery of voting results
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New technology used on Election Day helped deliver voting results from more remote areas within minutes. The state Elections Office launched the Remote Rally system for the first time Tuesday and said it worked. The technology allowed results to transmit “directly to the county center,” said Chief...
KITV.com
Mother-son political duo prepares to make Hawaii history
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For decades, State Sen. Donna Mercado Kim (D-Kalihi, Moanalua) has had a post-election routine - sign wave near her alma mater, Farrington High School to thank voters for sending her back to office year after year. Her son, Micah Po'okela Kim Aiu has often joined her on...
Hawaii governor elect says unity will be key
"Remember there were about 100,000 people that chose a different candidate, which is important to note. I will govern for them just as hard as I govern and support those who did vote for me," Josh Green said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Green’s proposed visitor fee might be popular with residents, but lawmakers appear cool on the idea
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the marquee elements of Gov.-elect Josh Green’s agenda is a flat fee on all visitors to generate hundreds of millions of dollars for everything from erosion to parks. But it could already be in trouble at the Legislature ― a challenge that could be...
