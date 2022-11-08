ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kahului, HI

KITV.com

Made in Hawaii Festival featuring over 400 vendors

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The 28th Made in Hawaii Festival presented by Mahi Pono is taking place this Veterans day weekend at the Ala Moana center. Attendees can purchase a two-hour times entry pass for $13 or an all-day access pass for $35.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

These Hawaii spots offering freebies for veterans

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day and many businesses across the country are offering free items or nice discounts for veterans, active duty and retired military people. The Veterans Administration distributed a lengthy list of the businesses offering free and discounted items. You can view the entire list by visiting their website. […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kamukura Ramen

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii customers can dine at Kamukura Ramen, with noodles imported from Japan. Dotonbori Kamukura opened its first store in Osaka with 9 counter seats and has since expanded to nearly 70 stores throughout Japan. Now, the Kamukura brand has made its way to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, making it the first store in the United States.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Lahaina-area fire still burning, schools to reopen Thursday

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Four campuses in the Lahaina area were closed Tuesday due to a fire in the Kaua’ula Valley. Maui officials said it was safe to reopen all schools Thursday. The schools are: Lahainaluna High, Lahaina Intermediate, Princess Nāhi‘ena‘ena Elementary and King Kamehameha III Elementary. Chief Rylan Yatsuhiro, of the Maui Fire Department, […]
LAHAINA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

The Made in Hawaii Festival is back on Oahu

Coast Guard responding after 80-foot boat sinks in Ala Wai Boat Harbor. The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating after an 80-foot boat sank in the Ala Wai Boat Harbor on Thursday night. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By HNN Staff. Hawaiian Airlines took...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i Island Veterans Day Parade returns live this weekend

A giant U.S. flag will once again fly over Kamehameha Avenue this weekend as one of Hawai‘i’s largest Veterans Day parades marches live throughout downtown Hilo for the first time since 2019 — and its organizers and the veterans it salutes are excited for its return. “You...
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Mother-son political duo prepares to make Hawaii history

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For decades, State Sen. Donna Mercado Kim (D-Kalihi, Moanalua) has had a post-election routine - sign wave near her alma mater, Farrington High School to thank voters for sending her back to office year after year. Her son, Micah Po'okela Kim Aiu has often joined her on...
HONOLULU, HI

