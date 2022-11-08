Hofmeister Looks To Win Governor's Race With Message Of 'People Over Politics'

State Superintendent Hofmeister entered the Governor's race in an interesting position.

She's a lifelong republican but changed her party registration last year to challenge Governor Stitt. She's garnered support from groups that have largely felt unsupported by the governor. Because of Hofmeister's background and professional career dedicated to education she's been able to round up support from teachers. She also received a first-of-its-kind endorsement from the state's five largest tribes

She says her success thus far has been because she's running for people and not any one party.

“This is about putting people over politics. I’m not looking at labels. I do believe that it is important that someone like me who is an independent thinker, and aggressively moderate, will say meet me in the middle and let's get something done for the people of Oklahoma.”