wrestlingrumors.net
One More Down: WWE Appears To Officially Retire Championship
It was nice while it lasted. There have been a lot of titles over the years in Wwe and that is still the case to this day. The company has quite a few championships between its three main brands, some of which have some unique rules behind them. In a rare move though, WWE has gotten rid of one of the championships after it had not been used very often in recent months.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update on Robert Roode’s WWE Status and Future, Roode Congratulates His Son
Robert Roode is expected to return to the ring for WWE soon, and may be switching brands. As noted, Roode took to Instagram at the end of September and indicated that he was dealing with injuries as he posted a photo of Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama, adding that he was heading back home after what he hoped was a successful trip to the facility. Roode also thanked Southlake and Andrew Sports Medicine, which often takes care of injured WWE Superstars. He attached another photo to the post that indicated he underwent surgery, but he did not elaborate on why he was visiting the doctors, or why he has been out of the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Chelsea Green Officially Quits IMPACT Wrestling Amid WWE Return Rumors
Chelsea Green is officially gone from IMPACT Wrestling. During Thursday's night episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV, Green lost to former IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Mickie James. In a backstage promo with Deonna Purrazzo, Green was upset that she didn't beat Mickie James. "I was supposed to beat her," Green...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Is Trying To Push An Internal WWE Cultural Shift
Ronda Rousey may be back atop the WWE as the "SmackDown" Women's Champion, but she's not content to rest on that. With all of the changes WWE has undergone recently, one constant remains the superstars. And with women's wrestling garnering an ever-increasing share of attention, "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" is hoping to change things from within. In her latest episode of "Ronda on the Road," she expanded on those goals.
wrestlinginc.com
Jun Akiyama To Wrestle Match On 11/18 AEW Rampage
All Elite Wrestling has strong ties to some of the premier professional wrestling companies in Japan. While its partnership with New Japan Pro-Wrestling is widely known by fans, AEW's original partnership with DDT Pro Wrestling — and CyberFight as a whole — continues to pay dividends for fans looking to see some of Japan's best wrestle on American television.
Saraya says the first person she texted when she was cleared to wrestle again was Sasha Banks
When Saraya made her AEW debut on the Dynamite episode of AEW Grand Slam, wrestling fans who had followed her WWE career as Paige were excited but also a little confused. Was she in the company to be an authority figure of some sort, someone to give on-screen direction to the women’s division? Or had she been cleared from the serious neck injury that ended her in-ring WWE tenure after several years? Seeing as she didn’t get physically involved in any of her first few appearances, it wasn’t clear. As Saraya revealed on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, there was a good...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Bandido Chose AEW Over WWE
Bandido made a big life decision in signing with AEW over the WWE, according to a new report. On Friday, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed that the 27-year-old luchador signed a three-year contract with the Tony Khan-owned company and that his family back in Mexico was a large reason for the decision.
411mania.com
Saraya Admits To Mistake During AEW Dynamite Promo
During her promo on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Saraya was very emotional as she announced that she has been cleared to wrestle. At one point, she mentioned wrestling in the Tokyo Dome, but that hasn’t happened. She admitted to her flub in a post on Twitter.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya On What Swayed Her To Sign With AEW Over WWE
Saraya joined AEW in September after nearly a decade in WWE, and now she's preparing to return to the ring after five years in retirement. Fans are still wondering what led to her joining the newer promotion. While appearing on a recent episode of "The Sessions," Saraya explained her decision to Renee Paquette.
wrestlinginc.com
The Story Behind Shawn Michaels' Awkward Canadian Home Shopping Network Appearance
It's common knowledge that WWE legend Shawn Michaels has a long and complicated history with the nation of Canada. Many fans might believe that the mutual disdain between Michaels and the Great White North started with the classic 1996-1997 feud against Bret Hart, but the roots of Michaels' dislike of Canada could date just a little farther back than that.
wrestlinginc.com
Full Lineup Revealed For WWE SmackDown World Cup, Two Wrestlers Advance
WWE unveiled the full 8-man lineup for the ongoing "SmackDown" World Cup Friday, and two Superstars advanced to the second round of the tourney on the 11/11 "WWE SmackDown" in Indianapolis. First, Mexico's Santos Escobar defeated Japan's Shinsuke Nakamura with Avalanche Phantom Driver, scoring the biggest win of his WWE...
wrestlinginc.com
New WWE Signings Revealed As Part Of New Performance Center Class
A new crop of recruits has made its way to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. WWE posted a video to its official YouTube channel. The new prospects stood before the "NXT" audience and are introduced one by one. The individuals that make up the group were recruited from a tryout that WWE held during SummerSlam weekend in Nashville, Tennessee. An athlete-heavy group, the crop adheres to WWE's new vision for talent recruitment, which saw the company move away from traditional independent wrestlers in favor of other athletes and entertainers.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Shares Doctor's Note About Her Spine Ahead Of AEW Full Gear
Saraya has a clean bill of health from her physician that will enable her to return to the ring. The AEW star shared an undated letter on Twitter from Dr. Robert Watkins Jr. of Watkins Spine in Marina del Rey, California, that declared, "Patient is cleared to wrestle with no restrictions."
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Is Perplexed By Austin Theory's MITB Cash-In
The wrestling world was left stunned during Monday's "WWE Raw" as Austin Theory tried and failed to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Seth Rollins' United States Championship, bringing an end to that period of his career. This all went down in the main event segment of the show, and should have been a major talking point, but during his latest "Reffin Rant" on Twitter, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas said that they might not "want to remember what happened" in that moment.
