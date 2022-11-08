Viewers get front row seats to The Bobcat Brass Trio when the newest episode of 11th & Grant airs on Montana PBS on Thursday, November 10 at 7pm MDT. Sarah Stoneback, trumpet, Mike Nelson, horn, and Jeannie Little, trombone, are the trumpet, horn and trombone professors in the Montana State University School of Music. They are also three of the principal brass musicians in the Bozeman Symphony Orchestra. This chamber ensemble presents a wide range of repertoire, from new music to the classics, works written specially for the unique trio instrumentation, as well as works adapted from other settings.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO