‘11th & Grant’ to premiere new episode featuring Bobcat Brass
Viewers get front row seats to The Bobcat Brass Trio when the newest episode of 11th & Grant airs on Montana PBS on Thursday, November 10 at 7pm MDT. Sarah Stoneback, trumpet, Mike Nelson, horn, and Jeannie Little, trombone, are the trumpet, horn and trombone professors in the Montana State University School of Music. They are also three of the principal brass musicians in the Bozeman Symphony Orchestra. This chamber ensemble presents a wide range of repertoire, from new music to the classics, works written specially for the unique trio instrumentation, as well as works adapted from other settings.
Astronaut Mae Jemison to speak at Montana State University
Montana State University will host former astronaut Mae Jemison for a lecture on Monday, November 14th. “An Evening with Mae Jemison: First African American Woman in Space” will take place at 7:30pm in the Strand Union Building ballrooms on MSU’s campus. The event is open to the public and will include opening remarks from MSU President Waded Cruzado.
