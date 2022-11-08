Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
State AA volleyball: Billings West reaches title match; Billings Senior, Great Falls CMR want to get there
BOZEMAN — Options, options, so many options. Billings West setter Addie Allen seemed to have a smorgasbord of hitters to turn to Friday night, and Billings Senior didn’t have an answer. As a result, the Golden Bears are in the Class AA championship match for the second year...
406mtsports.com
State B volleyball: Huntley Project earns championship berth, Shepherd and Townsend to play for trophies
BOZEMAN — Fans kept looking over toward the B court as all the undefeated semifinals were taking place Friday night. Huntley Project and Shepherd were meeting for the ninth time this season, six of which have come in the last three weeks since tournament rounds started. They were the top two teams in 4B, then again in the Southern B, and were now clashing to see which would claim a spot in the state championship.
406mtsports.com
State C volleyball: Bridger tops Manhattan Christian to move into title match
BOZEMAN — Bridger and Manhattan Christian find themselves in familiar territory after both securing themselves a shot at the trophies Friday at the Class C state volleyball tournament. Bridger (the 2020 champions) defeated Manhattan Christian 19-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17 to make sure they will play in the championship at...
406mtsports.com
State B volleyball: Townsend, Huntley Project, Colstrip and Shepherd make it Southern B sweep in opening round
BOZEMAN — Huntley Project and Shepherd will meet for the ninth time this season in the undefeated semifinal of the 2022 Class B state volleyball tournament Friday. Located just 14 miles apart, the Red Devils have won a record 13 volleyball titles in their history while the Fillies have never won one and whose last trip to the state tournament was in 1993. By virtue of their quarterfinal wins, both teams have secured a chance at the trophies, although the color is yet to be determined.
Class AA playoffs: Helena Capital, Bozeman march into championship showdown
A breakdown of the scores and highlights from Friday night's Class AA playoff football semifinals games.
406mtsports.com
State C volleyball: Bridger and Manhattan Christian to meet in undefeated semifinal
BOZEMAN — The previous two Class C champions will meet Friday night in the undefeated seminfinal after both earning two wins through the opening rounds of the 2022 state volleyball tournament. Manhattan Christian (the 2021 champion) defeated Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale to earn their spot and keep their hopes of the repeat...
406mtsports.com
Looking ahead to the Class AA football state semifinals
A trip to the Class AA state football championship game will be on the line Friday night in Bozeman and Helena. No. 1 Capital (10-0) will be back at home after a 14-point win over Butte last week and awaiting them will be a rematch with Missoula Sentinel (9-2). The Spartans are the two-time defending state champions and are also making their fourth straight trip to Class AA football's final four.
Montana’s First Ski Area of the Season Opens This Weekend
Every powder hound in the state is getting the itch to grab their gear and head to the mountain to shred fresh snow. Well, we've got some great news for those people. Skiers and snowboarders rejoice because one Montana ski mountain will be officially opening this weekend. Great Divide near Helena starts skiing operations on Saturday, November 12th. It's officially ski season, folks.
406mtsports.com
'The coolest thing': Providence women make memories on, off court on Mexico trip
GREAT FALLS – College basketball teams normally don’t look forward to long road trips, since it’s more difficult to win games when you’re facing unfamiliar opponents in unfamiliar surroundings. But the longest road trip the Providence Argos have ever undertaken may turn out to be the...
montanasports.com
Crews clear snow from Helena's Vigilante Stadium before Class AA semifinal game
HELENA — At Vigilante Stadium, the Helena Public School Facility and Maintenance team cleared off snow ahead of the Helena Capital and Missoula Sentinel Class AA semifinal playoff football matchup on Friday night. This week has been a wintry one with snow blanketing the city. The Helena Public School...
406mtsports.com
'My heart filled with joy': Helena Capital ousts defending champ Missoula Sentinel, advances to state title game
They say that if you want to be the champ, you have to beat the champ and on Friday night, Helena Capital did just that, for the second time this season. While it was more competitive than the 40-6 win over Missoula Sentinel, the two-time defending Class AA state champs, a few weeks ago in the regular season, Capital emerged victorious 21-14, thanks to two a pair of game-sealing interceptions in the last 2:51.
406mtsports.com
Manhattan Christian all-state hoops star Seth Amunrud signs with Dawson CC
GLENDIVE — Manhattan Christian star guard Seth Amunrud has signed to play basketball with Dawson Community College, Buccaneers coach Joe Peterson announced Thursday. Amunrud, a 6-foot-3 guard, helped lead the Eagles to a Class C state championship a year ago with a 27-0 record. He averaged 17.2 points per game while shooting 58.8% from the field, 45% from 3-point range and 82.5% from the free throw line.
NBCMontana
Election results show widespread support for local marijuana taxes and sales
HELENA, Mont. — Two years after Montana voted to legalize adult-use marijuana, residents of more than a dozen counties and cities returned to the ballot box this month to consider local measures to either ban sales or add taxes to adult-use and medical marijuana. Taken as a whole, the...
406mtsports.com
'He gets it done': Capital's Talon Marsh aims to cap record-breaking career with state title
Talon Marsh is a man of few words and many accomplishments. Many, many accomplishments. Last week against Butte, in Helena Capital's 28-14 win, Marsh, a defensive lineman, notched two sacks and in the process, set a couple of CHS records. One was the career sack mark at Helena Capital, which...
How much snow fell on Monday?
Great Falls Fire Rescue says they respond to a lot of slips during the first snow and their best advice from Battalion Chief B. Jay Perry, “…you want to slow down, take your time.”
montanaoutdoor.com
“Lake Helena is iced over!”
Did you hear? Lake Helena is iced over, according to Jake Mohrmann. Check out this picture that he posted in the 406 Ice Fishing group:
406mtsports.com
Butte Central hires alum Richie O'Brien as first baseball coach
BUTTE – The Butte Central staff announced the hiring of its first head baseball coach on Thursday afternoon. Richie O’Brien was named as head baseball coach in a press release. O’Brien is a 2002 graduate of Butte Central High School. He was a letter winner for Central, garnered...
Man Flees in a Stolen Car During a Severe Blizzard in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 7, 2022, Missoula County Dispatch received a report that a silver Toyota Camry had been recently stolen in Granite County. A Missoula Deputy was on routine patrol in the area of Interstate 90 and received a report of the theft. The visibility conditions...
Fairfield Sun Times
Crash at 10th Ave. South and 53rd St. in Great Falls blocking traffic
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Eastbound traffic on 10th Ave. S in Great Falls is stopped for a crash. Great Falls Fire Rescue is responding to the crash at the intersection of 10th Ave. South and 53rd St. One person has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries at this...
Great Falls man receives the gift of better hearing
On Friday, November 11, Matthew was given hearing aids through HearingLife’s Campaign For Better Hearing
