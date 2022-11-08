ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

406mtsports.com

State B volleyball: Huntley Project earns championship berth, Shepherd and Townsend to play for trophies

BOZEMAN — Fans kept looking over toward the B court as all the undefeated semifinals were taking place Friday night. Huntley Project and Shepherd were meeting for the ninth time this season, six of which have come in the last three weeks since tournament rounds started. They were the top two teams in 4B, then again in the Southern B, and were now clashing to see which would claim a spot in the state championship.
SHEPHERD, MT
406mtsports.com

State C volleyball: Bridger tops Manhattan Christian to move into title match

BOZEMAN — Bridger and Manhattan Christian find themselves in familiar territory after both securing themselves a shot at the trophies Friday at the Class C state volleyball tournament. Bridger (the 2020 champions) defeated Manhattan Christian 19-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17 to make sure they will play in the championship at...
MANHATTAN, MT
406mtsports.com

State B volleyball: Townsend, Huntley Project, Colstrip and Shepherd make it Southern B sweep in opening round

BOZEMAN — Huntley Project and Shepherd will meet for the ninth time this season in the undefeated semifinal of the 2022 Class B state volleyball tournament Friday. Located just 14 miles apart, the Red Devils have won a record 13 volleyball titles in their history while the Fillies have never won one and whose last trip to the state tournament was in 1993. By virtue of their quarterfinal wins, both teams have secured a chance at the trophies, although the color is yet to be determined.
SHEPHERD, MT
406mtsports.com

Looking ahead to the Class AA football state semifinals

A trip to the Class AA state football championship game will be on the line Friday night in Bozeman and Helena. No. 1 Capital (10-0) will be back at home after a 14-point win over Butte last week and awaiting them will be a rematch with Missoula Sentinel (9-2). The Spartans are the two-time defending state champions and are also making their fourth straight trip to Class AA football's final four.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Montana’s First Ski Area of the Season Opens This Weekend

Every powder hound in the state is getting the itch to grab their gear and head to the mountain to shred fresh snow. Well, we've got some great news for those people. Skiers and snowboarders rejoice because one Montana ski mountain will be officially opening this weekend. Great Divide near Helena starts skiing operations on Saturday, November 12th. It's officially ski season, folks.
MONTANA STATE
406mtsports.com

'My heart filled with joy': Helena Capital ousts defending champ Missoula Sentinel, advances to state title game

They say that if you want to be the champ, you have to beat the champ and on Friday night, Helena Capital did just that, for the second time this season. While it was more competitive than the 40-6 win over Missoula Sentinel, the two-time defending Class AA state champs, a few weeks ago in the regular season, Capital emerged victorious 21-14, thanks to two a pair of game-sealing interceptions in the last 2:51.
HELENA, MT
406mtsports.com

Manhattan Christian all-state hoops star Seth Amunrud signs with Dawson CC

GLENDIVE — Manhattan Christian star guard Seth Amunrud has signed to play basketball with Dawson Community College, Buccaneers coach Joe Peterson announced Thursday. Amunrud, a 6-foot-3 guard, helped lead the Eagles to a Class C state championship a year ago with a 27-0 record. He averaged 17.2 points per game while shooting 58.8% from the field, 45% from 3-point range and 82.5% from the free throw line.
GLENDIVE, MT
montanaoutdoor.com

“Lake Helena is iced over!”

Did you hear? Lake Helena is iced over, according to Jake Mohrmann. Check out this picture that he posted in the 406 Ice Fishing group:
HELENA, MT
406mtsports.com

Butte Central hires alum Richie O'Brien as first baseball coach

BUTTE – The Butte Central staff announced the hiring of its first head baseball coach on Thursday afternoon. Richie O’Brien was named as head baseball coach in a press release. O’Brien is a 2002 graduate of Butte Central High School. He was a letter winner for Central, garnered...
